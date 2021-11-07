Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. Batic Investment and Logistics Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4110   SA0007879808

BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY

(4110)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Batic Investments and Logistics Co. announces the interim consolidated financial results for the period ending on 30-09-2021(Nine Months)

11/07/2021 | 01:18am EST
Batic Investments and Logistics Co. announces the interim consolidated financial results for the period ending on 30-09-2021(Nine Months)

Element List Current Quarter Similar quarter for previous year %Change Previous Quarter % Change
Sales/Revenue 112,392,007 190,748,346 -41.078 108,595,558 3.495
Gross Profit (Loss) 12,744,388 31,044,106 -58.947 11,140,070 14.401
Operational Profit (Loss) 669,705 21,103,398 -96.826 47,635 1,305.909
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 258,011 9,164,018 -97.184 3,853,714 -93.304
Total Comprehensive Income 258,011 9,164,018 -97.184 3,853,714 -93.304
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Current Period Similar period for previous year %Change
Sales/Revenue 330,277,721 394,430,327 -16.264
Gross Profit (Loss) 32,700,511 50,339,231 -35.039
Operational Profit (Loss) -1,119,665 18,683,629 -
Net Profit (Loss) after Zakat and Tax 348,724 -1,148,795 -
Total Comprehensive Income 348,724 -1,148,795 -
Total Share Holders Equity (after Deducting Minority Equity) 358,394,188 372,449,060 -3.773
Profit (Loss) per Share 0.01 -0.04
All figures are in (Actual) Saudi Arabia, Riyals
Element List Explanation
The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is mainly due to:

1- The decrease in operating revenue by 41%, as the operating revenue during Q3-2021 amounted to 112.4 million SAR, compared to 190.1 million SAR during Q3-2020 due to the achievement of revenues from the activity of the medical equipment supply sector, amounting to 85.8 million SAR during the same quarter of the previous year

2- The decrease in gross profit by 59%, as the gross profit during Q3-2021 amounted to 12.7 million SAR, compared to 31 million SAR during Q3-2020 due to the same quarter of the previous year included a total profit from the medical equipment supply sector of 21.8 million SAR, in addition to the inclusion in the current quarter of a total loss from the smart parking sector, which is still in the preparation and construction stage and not fully operating the sites, this is offset by the improvement in the total profit From the security guards sector, the ATM feeding sector, the Cash in transit sector, and the real estate investment sector.

3- The increase in financing expenses by 72%, as financing expenses during the Q3-2021 amounted to 3.3 million SAR, compared to 1.9 million SAR during the same quarter of the previous year.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter is mainly due to:

1- The increase in general and administrative expenses by 9%, as the general and administrative expenses during the Q3-2021 amounted to 12.1 million SAR, compared to 11.1 million SAR during the previous quarter of this year.

2- The increase in financing expenses by 119%, as the financing expenses during the Q3-2021 amounted to 3.3 million SAR, compared to 1.5 million SAR during the previous quarter of the current year

3- The increase in Zakat expenses by 81%, as Zakat expenses during the Q3-2021 amounted to 2 million SAR, compared to 1.1 million SAR during the previous quarter of the current year

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for achieving a net profit during the current period compared to a net loss during the same period of the previous year is mainly due to:

1- Including the current period, reverse to the provision for expected credit losses, of a net amount of 4.6 million SAR, compared to expected credit losses of 8.8 million SAR during the same period of the previous year.

2- Including the current period on unrealized revenue from investments at fair value through profit or loss, amounting to 853 thousand SAR.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion
Reclassification of Comparison Items N/A

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Batic Investments and Logistics Company published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 06:17:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 498 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 -12,9 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 291 M 77,6 M 77,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -81,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 290 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Batic Investment and Logistics Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mohammed Saud Al-Zamil CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Mohammed Mahmoud Tantawi Chief Financial Officer
Ahmed Mohammad Ali Al-Sanie Chairman
Sultan Abdulaziz Al Mubarak Independent Director
Taha M. Azhari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATIC INVESTMENT AND LOGISTICS COMPANY23.21%344
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION13.92%153 538
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY18.22%93 893
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION19.76%69 086
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED8.11%51 165
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN-11.04%28 059