Batic Investments and Logistics Co. announces the interim consolidated financial results for the period ending on 30-09-2021(Nine Months)

The reason for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year is mainly due to: 1- The decrease in operating revenue by 41%, as the operating revenue during Q3-2021 amounted to 112.4 million SAR, compared to 190.1 million SAR during Q3-2020 due to the achievement of revenues from the activity of the medical equipment supply sector, amounting to 85.8 million SAR during the same quarter of the previous year 2- The decrease in gross profit by 59%, as the gross profit during Q3-2021 amounted to 12.7 million SAR, compared to 31 million SAR during Q3-2020 due to the same quarter of the previous year included a total profit from the medical equipment supply sector of 21.8 million SAR, in addition to the inclusion in the current quarter of a total loss from the smart parking sector, which is still in the preparation and construction stage and not fully operating the sites, this is offset by the improvement in the total profit From the security guards sector, the ATM feeding sector, the Cash in transit sector, and the real estate investment sector. 3- The increase in financing expenses by 72%, as financing expenses during the Q3-2021 amounted to 3.3 million SAR, compared to 1.9 million SAR during the same quarter of the previous year.