Batiçim Bati Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 2020 Financial Statements

(Convenience translation into English of the independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements originally issued in Turkish - See Note 31) Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi and its subsidiaries Consolidated financial statements for the period between January 1 - December 31, 2020 and independent auditors' report (Convenience translation of the consolidated financial statements originally issued in Turkish) Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi and its Subsidiaries Table of contents Page Independent auditors' report.......................................................................................................... 1 - 5 Consolidated statement of financial position ................................................................................. 6 - 7 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income ................................. 8 Consolidated statement of changes in equity................................................................................ 9 Consolidated statement of cash flows........................................................................................... 10 Notes to the consolidated financial statements ............................................................................. 11 - 71 Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve SMMM A.Ş. Tel: +90 212 315 3000 Maslak Mah. Eski Büyükdere Cad. Fax: +90 212 230 8291 Orjin Maslak İş Merkezi No: 27 ey.com Kat: 2-3-4 Daire: 54-57-59 Ticaret Sicil No : 479920 34485 Sarıyer Mersis No: 0-4350-3032-6000017 İstanbul - Türkiye (Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish) INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Shareholders of Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and Independent Auditing Standards ("IAS") which are part of the Turkish Auditing Standards as issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority of Turkey ("POA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Independent Auditors ("Code of Ethics") as issued by the POA, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited (Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish) Key audit matters How the key audit matter addressed in the Auditor's response Recognition of deferred tax assets According to Turkish tax legislation, tax losses During our audit, we have inquired management shown in the tax return can be deducted from the evaluation about recoverability of tax assets by period corporate income for not more than 5 examining business plans in the future and expire years. As of December 31, 2020, the Group has date of carry forward taxable losses. accumulated tax losses carry forward balance During evaluation phase, profit projections, current amounting to TL 826.500.974. year profit or losses, expiry date of carry forward The Group benefits from a reduction in corporate losses and other tax assets have been taken into tax calculation due to the cash capital increase in consideration. paid or issued capital amounts. In order to investigate deferred tax effect of unused As indicated Note 25, as of December 31, 2020, tax losses, tax experts from another entity that is a the Group has TL 25.937.643 deferred tax asset part of the same audit network have been calculated over carry forward taxable losses, incorporated and the measurement of the related deferred tax assets amounting to TL 32.504.430 deferred tax assets has been submitted for calculated based on cash capital increase consideration and investigation of tax experts. incentive and other deferred tax assets arising In addition, the compliance of the disclosures in from other taxable temporary differences. the notes to the financial statements in Partially or fully recoverable amount of deferred accordance with TAS 12 were also evaluated. tax asset which is calculated recognized has been estimated by Group management according to assumptions in the current conditions. Business plans for the future, the loss amounts incurred in previous years and the expiration dates of unused losses are taken in the consideration during the assessment. There is an uncertainty about the estimation of taxable profit in the future supporting to which extent the deferred tax will be recognized. For this reason, matter is considered as key audit matter. Explanations on deferred tax assets are made in Note 25. (2) A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited (Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish) Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TAS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements In an independent audit, our responsibilities as the auditors are: Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and IAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and IAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability

