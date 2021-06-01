Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Batiçim Bati Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTCIM   TRABTCIM91F5

BATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI

(BTCIM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL - 05/31
12.43 TRY   -0.40%
02:24aBATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI  : 2020 Financial Statements
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Batiçim Bati Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 2020 Financial Statements

06/01/2021 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Convenience translation into English of the independent auditors' report and consolidated financial statements originally issued in Turkish

- See Note 31)

Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi and its subsidiaries

Consolidated financial statements for the period between January 1 - December 31, 2020 and

independent auditors' report

(Convenience translation of the consolidated financial statements originally issued in Turkish)

Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi and its Subsidiaries

Table of contents

Page

Independent auditors' report..........................................................................................................

1 - 5

Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................

6 - 7

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .................................

8

Consolidated statement of changes in equity................................................................................

9

Consolidated statement of cash flows...........................................................................................

10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements .............................................................................

11 - 71

Güney Bağımsız Denetim ve SMMM A.Ş.

Tel: +90 212 315 3000

Maslak Mah. Eski Büyükdere Cad.

Fax: +90 212 230 8291

Orjin Maslak İş Merkezi No: 27

ey.com

Kat: 2-3-4 Daire: 54-57-59

Ticaret Sicil No : 479920

34485 Sarıyer

Mersis No: 0-4350-3032-6000017

İstanbul - Türkiye

(Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish)

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Şirketi

  1. Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
  1. Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Batıçim Batı Anadolu Çimento Sanayii A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at December 31, 2020, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards (TFRS).

  1. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and Independent Auditing Standards ("IAS") which are part of the Turkish Auditing Standards as issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority of Turkey ("POA"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Independent Auditors ("Code of Ethics") as issued by the POA, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

  1. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

(Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish)

Key audit matters

How the key audit matter addressed in the

Auditor's response

Recognition of deferred tax assets

According to Turkish tax legislation, tax losses

During our audit, we have inquired management

shown in the tax return can be deducted from the

evaluation about recoverability of tax assets by

period corporate income for not more than 5

examining business plans in the future and expire

years. As of December 31, 2020, the Group has

date of carry forward taxable losses.

accumulated tax losses carry forward balance

During evaluation phase, profit projections, current

amounting to TL 826.500.974.

year profit or losses, expiry date of carry forward

The Group benefits from a reduction in corporate

losses and other tax assets have been taken into

tax calculation due to the cash capital increase in

consideration.

paid or issued capital amounts.

In order to investigate deferred tax effect of unused

As indicated Note 25, as of December 31, 2020,

tax losses, tax experts from another entity that is a

the Group has TL 25.937.643 deferred tax asset

part of the same audit network have been

calculated over carry forward taxable losses,

incorporated and the measurement of the related

deferred tax assets amounting to TL 32.504.430

deferred tax assets has been submitted for

calculated based on cash capital increase

consideration and investigation of tax experts.

incentive and other deferred tax assets arising

In addition, the compliance of the disclosures in

from other taxable temporary differences.

the notes to the financial statements in

Partially or fully recoverable amount of deferred

accordance with TAS 12 were also evaluated.

tax asset which is calculated recognized has been

estimated by Group management according to

assumptions in the current conditions. Business

plans for the future, the loss amounts incurred in

previous years and the expiration dates of unused

losses are taken in the consideration during the

assessment. There is an uncertainty about the

estimation of taxable profit in the future supporting

to which extent the deferred tax

will be

recognized. For this reason, matter is considered

as key audit matter.

Explanations on deferred tax assets are made in

Note 25.

(2)

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

(Convenience translation of the independent auditors' report originally issued in Turkish)

  1. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TAS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

  1. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

In an independent audit, our responsibilities as the auditors are:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and IAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with standards on auditing as issued by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey and IAS, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability

(3)

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Batiçim Bati Anadolu Çimento Sanayii AS published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI
02:24aBATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII : 2020 Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 161 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2020 -327 M -38,6 M -38,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 648 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 238 M 264 M 264 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,48x
EV / Sales 2020 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart BATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Batiçim Bati Anadolu Çimento Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Necip Terzibasioglu General Manager & Executive Director
Adil Uludag Manager-Financial Affairs
Mustafa Mehmet Bükey Non-Executive Chairman
Mehmet Kemal Aslan Manager-Information Systems
Mehmet Ilker Özgelen Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BATIÇIM BATI ANADOLU ÇIMENTO SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI163.91%264
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.10%38 907
HOLCIM LTD9.95%36 377
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC12.48%14 775
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED14.85%13 716
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.19.44%11 006