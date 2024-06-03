Block Listing Interim Review
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 3 June 2024
Name of applicant:
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd
Name of scheme:
Global Share Incentive Plan (2021)
Period of return:
From:
1 December
To:
31 May 2024
2023
Balance of unallotted securities under
4,360,391 ordinary 0.01 NIS shares
scheme(s) from previous return:
Plus:The amount by which the block
Nil
scheme(s) has been increased since the date of
the last return (if any increase has been applied
for):
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted
150,010
under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet
4,210,381 ordinary 0.01 NIS shares
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Ran Noy
Telephone number of contact:
+972 98662516
