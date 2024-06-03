BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. is an Israel-based company engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical products, as well as data communication products. The Company has two operating divisions: Telecommunications and BATM Medical. The Telecommunications division develops and offers telecom network solutions, IP surveillance solutions, software services and Cyber Security solutions. The Telecommunications offers its products to telecom operators in developed markets. BATM Medical is a manufacturer and developer of laboratory diagnostics, including in-vitro diagnostic systems and reagents to detect viral infections, to diagnose immune system diseases and for the measurement of human hormone responses. BATM Medical, which focuses on developing countries in Eastern Europe and Asia, also manufactures sterilizers and medical waste management solutions, and distributes brands of other diagnostic equipment suppliers to emerging market countries.