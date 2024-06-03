Block Listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 3 June 2024

Name of applicant:

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd

Name of scheme:

Global Share Incentive Plan (2021)

Period of return:

From:

1 December

To:

31 May 2024

2023

Balance of unallotted securities under

4,360,391 ordinary 0.01 NIS shares

scheme(s) from previous return:

Plus:The amount by which the block

Nil

scheme(s) has been increased since the date of

the last return (if any increase has been applied

for):

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted

150,010

under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet

4,210,381 ordinary 0.01 NIS shares

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Ran Noy

Telephone number of contact:

+972 98662516

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:05:06 UTC.