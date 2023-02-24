Advanced search
    BVC   IL0010849045

BATM ADVANCED COMMUNICATIONS LTD.

(BVC)
2023-02-23
25.35 GBX   +1.71%
Batm Advanced Communications : Immediate Report
PU
02/01FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% as Market Awaits Fed Meeting
DJ
02/01Tesco Could Make Further Acquisitions Given Robust Free Cash Flow
DJ
BATM Advanced Communications : Immediate Report

02/24/2023 | 02:07am EST
LEI: 213800FLQUB9J289RU66

24 February 2023

BATM Advanced Communications Limited

("BATM" or the "Group")

Notice of Results

BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, gives notice that it will be announcing its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday 6 March 2023.

An accessible version of this announcement can be found on the Group's website at www.batm.com

Enquiries:

BATM Advanced Communications

Moti Nagar, Chief Executive Officer

+972 9866 2525

Ran Noy, Chief Financial Officer

Shore Capital

Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar, James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)

+44 20 7408 4050

Gracechurch Group

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury

+44 20 4582 3500

Disclaimer

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 07:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
