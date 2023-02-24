BATM Advanced Communications : Immediate Report

LEI: 213800FLQUB9J289RU66
24 February 2023
BATM Advanced Communications Limited
("BATM" or the "Group")
Notice of Results
BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, gives notice that it will be announcing its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday 6 March 2023.
An accessible version of this announcement can be found on the Group's website at www.batm.com
Enquiries:
BATM Advanced Communications
Moti Nagar, Chief Executive Officer
+972 9866 2525
Ran Noy, Chief Financial Officer
Shore Capital
Mark Percy, Anita Ghanekar, James Thomas (Corporate Advisory)
+44 20 7408 4050
Gracechurch Group
Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury
+44 20 4582 3500
