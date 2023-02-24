BATM Advanced Communications : Immediate Report

LEI: 213800FLQUB9J289RU66

24 February 2023

BATM Advanced Communications Limited

("BATM" or the "Group")

Notice of Results

BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, gives notice that it will be announcing its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday 6 March 2023.

