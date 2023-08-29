LEI: 213800FLQUB9J289RU66 29 August 2023 BATM Advanced Communications Limited ("BATM" or the "Group") Interim Results BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Financial Summary* $m Revenue Gross profit Gross margin Operating profit EBITDA Profit before tax Basic earnings per share (cents) Cash from/(used in) operating activities H1 2023 H1 2022 60.2 57.5 21.3 18.2 35.3% 31.6% 2.2 1.6 4.4 3.8 2.3 1.0 0.39¢ 0.12¢ 0.5 (5.2) Cash and short-term investments including investments in deposits and other securities at 30 June 2023 were $41.9m (31 December 2022: $44.2m). *Adjusted to exclude amortisation of intangible assets and share-based payments. For further detail, see the Financial Review Strategic & Operational Summary Achieved revenue growth in both the Networking & Cyber and Bio-Medical divisions respectively and gross margin improvement in all of the Group's business units

o Five-year contract won from a leading provider of emergency connectivity services in North America o Rollout progressed with CityFibre and CEMEX

o Proof-of-concepts conducted with a number of potential customers worldwide, including Tier 1 operators in Europe

o Established new partnership to increase sales and marketing reach in EMEA

o Strong growth reflecting increased delivery of 10G and 100G solutions

o Development continued of new 10GE platform that is expected to be launched later this year Cyber Won a $26m multi-year government defence contract for latest high-performance cyber security solution

multi-year government defence contract for latest high-performance cyber security solution Development continued of advanced encryption solutions using quantum key distribution and to expand the Group's offering into further markets Diagnostics Sales of diagnostic products in line with the comparative period when excluding COVID-19 contribution

COVID-19 contribution ADOR Diagnostics progressed development of disruptive NATlab molecular diagnostics platform, with in- hospital pre-clinical trials commencing post period

Moti Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: "We are pleased to announce a strong set of results for the first half of 2023. We achieved growth in all key financial parameters and operational progress in each business unit. We have also undertaken a comprehensive review of each business unit and their market opportunity, and now have a clear focus on which entities are core to the future success of the Group and that can drive a step change in our financial performance. "Looking ahead, we have entered the second half of the year in a better position than at the same point last year, with sustained revenue momentum and a higher backlog. We expect to deliver year-on-year growth in Networking, with increased revenues from both carrier ethernet and Edgility. Our cyber business revenues are expected to be higher in the second half than in H1 as we ramp up delivery of our large contract won earlier this year. Our Bio-Medical division is also expected to continue to increase sales. As a result, we expect to report year-on-year growth for 2023, in line with market expectations." Forward-looking statements This document contains forward-looking statements. Those statements reflect the current opinions, evaluations and estimations of the Group's management, and are based on the current data regarding the Group's business as is detailed in this document and in the Group's periodical, interim and immediate reports. The Group does not undertake any obligation or make any representation that actual results and events will be in line with those statements, and stresses that they may differ materially from those statements, due to changes in the Group's business, market, competition, demand for the Group's products or services, general economic factors or other factors that can influence the Group's business and results, due to the risk factors that are detailed in the Group's Annual Report, and due to information and factors that are currently unknown to the Group's management and that, if known, would affect the management's opinions, evaluations or estimations. The Group will report the actual results and events according to its legal, accounting and regulatory obligations, and does not undertake any other obligation to report them or their deviations from the forward-looking statements, or to update any of the forward-looking statements in this document or to report that it is not valid anymore. 2

Strategy Update During the first half of the year, an in-depth process was undertaken to assess the Group's business, strategy and markets. Through this exercise, BATM renewed its strategic vision as a global enterprise that intends to maximise its top assets while providing high-quality solutions in growing markets with innovative technology backed by strong IP and unique know-how. Accordingly, the Networking, Cyber and Diagnostic lines of business have been established as the Group's core areas of activity and prioritised for resource allocation. Over time, the Group may add capability through M&A to these core businesses, and divest other business units where the Group can secure attractive terms. In the near term, the Distribution and Eco-Med business lines will be maintained, with the Group continuing to pursue growth in those areas as appropriate. Operational Summary The Group delivered a strong performance in the first half of the year, resulting in growth in the Networking Cyber and Bio-Medical divisions respectively. There were increased revenues from both Carrier Ethernet and Edgility in Networking, while the Group won a significant Cyber contract. In Diagnostics, sales were in- line with the comparative period when excluding the contribution to H1 2022 of products related to COVID- 19. There was also an increase in sales in the Distribution and Eco-Med units. In addition, the Group continued its development work, including new platforms due to be launched later this year in the Diagnostics and Networking lines of business. As a result of the strong performance in both divisions, the Group delivered a significant improvement in EBITDA (excluding share-based payments) to $4.4m (H1 2022: $3.8m) and generated cash from operating activities of $0.5m compared with cash used in operating activities of $5.2m in the first half of the previous year. Networking & Cyber Division $m H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 13.3 13.1 Gross margin* 51.2% 40.1% Operating profit/(loss)* 0.1 (1.3) * Adjusted to exclude amortisation of intangible assets and share-based payments. Revenue for the first half of the year in the Networking & Cyber division increased. There was improvement in gross margin for both the Networking unit and the Cyber unit respectively, as well as on an aggregate basis, resulting in an increase in the division's gross profit. This reflects the contribution to Networking revenue from sales of Edgility and that revenue in the Cyber unit was based on the provision of services, which are higher margin. On an adjusted basis to exclude share-based payments, the Networking & Cyber division generated an operating profit compared with a loss for the first half of the previous year. Networking In the Networking unit, revenue increased by 34.4% reflecting significant growth in both the Group's Edgility and carrier ethernet business lines. Edgility edge computing platform During the period, the Group was awarded a five-year contract by a leading provider of emergency connectivity services in North America (the "Customer") for its Edgility platform for edge computing. The Customer is using Edgility to deliver the call-handling system for 911 Emergency Services and the 3

988 National Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Crisis Lifeline across a major US state. This represents the first time Edgility is being used for a government application and to support critical public infrastructure. The Group is also exploring with the Customer the potential to expand the use of Edgility to deliver the emergency connectivity services in other US states as well as outside the US. The rollout of Edgility continued with CityFibre, the UK's largest independent carrier-neutral Full Fibre platform, and CEMEX, S.A.B, (NYSE: CX), a global construction materials company. The current deployment with CityFibre is due to complete by the end of this year, and the Group expects to receive further orders from this customer. The deployment with CEMEX, which was accelerated during the period, is due to complete in 2024, with CEMEX's sites in a number of countries in Europe and Central and South America having already gone live this year. Edgility continued to undergo evaluation and proof-of-concepts with leading network operators (including Tier 1 operators in Europe), multi-service providers, Partners and systems integrators worldwide. In further reflection of the increased recognition of Edgility as a breakthrough solution, the Group was honoured that Telco Systems was named in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Edge Computing 2023 as a vendor of edge management and orchestration solutions. The Group continued to generate revenue through its partnership with Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT that is providing Edgility pre-installed on a variety of its universal edge network appliances. The Group also established a new collaboration with Innovetech, which specialises in delivering digital transformation projects for EMEA service providers, to provide a further route-to-market. Carrier ethernet solutions There was strong growth in revenue from the Group's carrier ethernet solutions. This was driven by the delivery of its high-performance 10G and 100G products. The Group continued to develop its product portfolio. In particular, development continued on an upgraded, cost effective 10GE demarcation device that is expected to be launched later this year. Cyber During the period, the Group was awarded a $26m contract, to be delivered over a maximum of five years, from its long-standing defence department customer for its latest high-performance cyber security solution. Delivery under this contract is expected to ramp in the second half of the year and into next year, with the Group already manufacturing product under this contract with revenue to be recognised upon delivery. As a result, the Cyber unit's revenue during the period was lower than in the first half of 2022. The Group continues to expect to receive further orders in the Cyber unit in the second half of the year. The Cyber unit also continued its development programme. This includes solutions, such as quantum key distribution (QKD) and post-quantum encryption, that are designed to address cyber risk in the quantum computing era. It also includes solutions that will allow BATM to expand its offer to new markets, such as further government agency customers and the commercial market. Bio-Medical Division $m H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue 46.9 44.4 Gross margin* 30.8% 29.0% Operating profit* 2.2 2.9 * Adjusted to exclude amortisation of intangible assets and share-based payments. 4