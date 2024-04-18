LEI: 213800FLQUB9J289RU66
18 April 2024
BATM Advanced Communications Limited ("BATM" or "the Group")
BATM to deliver Edgility to new Tier 1 telco customer
New three-year agreement to deliver the Group's virtualisation and edge compute platform to
Totalplay in Mexico
BATM (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC), a leading provider of real-time technologies for networking solutions and medical laboratory systems, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year agreement to provide its Edgility edge virtualisation platform and accompanying hardware to Totalplay, a Tier 1 telecommunications company in Mexico that offers internet access, pay television and telephony services through one of the largest 100% fibre optic networks in Mexico.
Totalplay will deploy Edgility to fully virtualise, orchestrate and manage at scale its enterprise connectivity services. BATM's platform was selected, following a test phase, to replace Totalplay's incumbent network virtualisation solution, primarily due to Edgility's open architecture that provides customers with complete flexibility regarding their network hardware and software.
BATM expects this agreement to contribute towards meeting its sales forecasts for Edgility from the current year. Based on the size of Totalplay's current operations, and as Totalplay continues to grow its network services, there is potential for a significant expansion and extension in the number and duration of Edgility licences the Group supplies.
Moti Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of BATM, said: "We are delighted to have entered this new agreement to provide Edgility to Totalplay, a Tier 1 telecommunications company in Mexico. Our virtualisation and edge compute solution was selected to replace that of a previous supplier to Totalplay thanks to Edgility's truly open architecture and multi-vendorsupport, which is great validation of our strategy and demonstrates the superior quality of our solution. We are receiving strong interest in Edgility as the telecoms industry undergoes significant transformation. This latest agreement is testament to our progress and execution of our strategy, and is just one of several new Edgility contracts that we expect to win in the near term."
