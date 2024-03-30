Battalion Oil Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023

Battalion Oil Corporation reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 47.24 million compared to USD 76.8 million a year ago. Net income was USD 32.69 million compared to net loss of USD 7.65 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.64 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.63 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of USD 0.47 a year ago.

For the full year, revenue was USD 220.76 million compared to USD 359.06 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 3.05 million compared to net income of USD 18.54 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.92 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.14 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.92 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 1.12 a year ago.