Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Battery Future Acquisition Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFAC   KYG0888J1085

BATTERY FUTURE ACQUISITION CORP.

(BFAC)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59:09 2023-06-14 pm EDT
10.57 USD    0.00%
05:01pBattery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination
BU
06/13Battery Future Acquisition Extends Deadline to Complete Business Combination to Aug. 17
MT
06/12Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination

06/14/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U, BFAC, BFAC.WS) (“BFAC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on June 14, 2023, its sponsor, Battery Future Sponsor LLC, timely deposited an aggregate of $500,000 (the “Extension Payment”), representing $0.24 per public share, into BFAC’s trust account in order to extend the date by which BFAC has to consummate a business combination from June 17, 2023 to August 17, 2023 (the “Extension”). The Extension provides BFAC with additional time to complete a business combination.

The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to BFAC in order to support the Extension and caused the Extension Payment to be deposited in BFAC’s trust account for its public shareholders. In connection with the Extension Payment, BFAC issued to Sponsor an unsecured promissory note (the “Note”) in the aggregate principal amount of up to $2,000,000 with interest at a rate of ten percent (10.0%) per annum. The Note will be due and payable (subject to the waiver against trust provisions) on the earlier of (i) the date on which the business combination is consummated and (ii) the date of the Company’s liquidation.

About Battery Future Acquisition Corp.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated on July 29, 2021 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, BFAC’s inability to complete an initial business combination within the required time period, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including BFAC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents BFAC has filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BFAC expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in BFAC’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BATTERY FUTURE ACQUISITION CORP.
05:01pBattery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to ..
BU
06/13Battery Future Acquisition Extends Deadline to Complete Business Combination to Aug. 17
MT
06/12Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business C..
BU
05/15Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
04/05Battery Future Acquisition Corp. announced that it has received $1 million in funding f..
CI
03/30Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/30Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2022Certain Class B Ordinary Shares of Battery Future Acquisition Corp. are subject to a Lo..
CI
2021Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has completed an IPO in the amount of $300 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 21,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BATTERY FUTURE ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Battery Future Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATTERY FUTURE ACQUISITION CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Pentland Martyr Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kristopher Laurens Salinger Chief Financial Officer & Director
Simon Michael Hay Non-Executive Chairman
Joshua David Payne Chief Operating Officer
Erez Ichilov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATTERY FUTURE ACQUISITION CORP.2.92%456
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.74%61 887
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.80%24 008
HAL TRUST2.00%11 712
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.19.00%10 680
LIFCO AB (PUBL)34.71%9 948
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer