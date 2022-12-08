Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

EQS-News: Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (“Battery” or “BMR” or the “Company”) announces that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“PwC” or the “Former Auditor”) to Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (“Grant Thornton” or the “Successor Auditor”). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor in each case effective as of December 6, 2022.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s reports on the Company’s financial statements during the period that the Former Auditor acted as the Company’s auditor. In addition, there are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”)) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Battery CFO Max Satel states: “We are pleased to announce the voluntary change in the Company’s auditor, from PwC to Grant Thornton. The management and Board of Directors of BMR firmly believe that Grant Thornton’s expertise and track record in auditing numerous companies in the metals & mining sector will serve BMR well, on a cost-effective basis, moving forward.”

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources (“BMR”) is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral’s mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui mine, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol “BMR” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BTRMF”. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

