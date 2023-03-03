EU, US working on deal to make EV minerals eligible for tax credits -EU official

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The United States and
European Union are working toward agreement in principle on a
deal to make European minerals eligible for tax credits, a
senior EU official said Friday.
The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in
August requires rising percentages of battery minerals to come
from the United States or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner.
The EU official said an agreement could come as early as
next week, in time for a visit by European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen to Washington, on a deal that would give
the EU "free trade agreement-like status."
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to
say if a high-level deal that would provide free trade-like
status to the EU could be reached before von der Leyen's visit,
removing an irritant in U.S.-EU ties, but underscored
Washington's desire to maintain a strong working relationship
with the EU.
"Of course, we want to make sure there's a good working
relationship," she said.
Up to $3,750 per vehicle of the available tax credits relate
to critical minerals for batteries, taking effect when the U.S.
Treasury issues guidance, which is expected later this month.
The EU official said it was critical to reach an agreement
soon, given moves by some European companies to shift production
to the United States.
"We need to react now, and we need to at least avoid as much
as possible these disturbances, by granting an FTA-like status,
and having better access when it comes to raw materials, battery
production, for example."
He said the U.S. side was pressing for the agreement to be
"legally binding," but it would be difficult have that in place
ahead of von de Leyen's visit. "I think that commitment to do
this, and to do it quickly, could well be an outcome of next
week's discussions."
The agreement would be limited, the official said.
"We're not talking about market access here ... This would
be very reduced and certainly not a free trade agreement in the
classical way," the official said.
The EU, South Korea, Japan and other U.S. allies have
harshly criticized the IRA's provision requiring EVs to be
produced in North America to qualify for consumer EV tax
credits.
But the EU in December praised a U.S. Treasury Department
decision to allow EVs leased by consumers to qualify for up to
$7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits.
