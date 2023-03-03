Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Battery Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAT   AU000000BAT1

BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED

(BAT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:57:25 2023-03-01 pm EST
0.005000 AUD   +25.00%
01:46pEU, US working on deal to make EV minerals eligible for tax credits -EU official
RE
12:49pEU, US working on free trade agreement-like status
RE
03/01Viking Mines Returns 'Exceptional' Rock Chip Results for Canegrass Battery Minerals Project; Shares Up 10%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU, US working on deal to make EV minerals eligible for tax credits -EU official

03/03/2023 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The United States and European Union are working toward agreement in principle on a deal to make European minerals eligible for tax credits, a senior EU official said Friday.

The $430 billion U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August requires rising percentages of battery minerals to come from the United States or a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner.

The EU official said an agreement could come as early as next week, in time for a visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Washington, on a deal that would give the EU "free trade agreement-like status."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to say if a high-level deal that would provide free trade-like status to the EU could be reached before von der Leyen's visit, removing an irritant in U.S.-EU ties, but underscored Washington's desire to maintain a strong working relationship with the EU.

"Of course, we want to make sure there's a good working relationship," she said.

Up to $3,750 per vehicle of the available tax credits relate to critical minerals for batteries, taking effect when the U.S. Treasury issues guidance, which is expected later this month.

The EU official said it was critical to reach an agreement soon, given moves by some European companies to shift production to the United States.

"We need to react now, and we need to at least avoid as much as possible these disturbances, by granting an FTA-like status, and having better access when it comes to raw materials, battery production, for example."

He said the U.S. side was pressing for the agreement to be "legally binding," but it would be difficult have that in place ahead of von de Leyen's visit. "I think that commitment to do this, and to do it quickly, could well be an outcome of next week's discussions."

The agreement would be limited, the official said. "We're not talking about market access here ... This would be very reduced and certainly not a free trade agreement in the classical way," the official said.

The EU, South Korea, Japan and other U.S. allies have harshly criticized the IRA's provision requiring EVs to be produced in North America to qualify for consumer EV tax credits.

But the EU in December praised a U.S. Treasury Department decision to allow EVs leased by consumers to qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED
01:46pEU, US working on deal to make EV minerals eligible for tax credits -EU official
RE
12:49pEU, US working on free trade agreement-like status
RE
03/01Viking Mines Returns 'Exceptional' Rock Chip Results for Canegrass Battery Minerals Pro..
MT
03/01How Elon Musk has missed his targets on delivering affordable cars
RE
02/24Yellen says EV battery mineral trade pacts can likely bypass Congress
RE
02/20Viking Mines Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Western Australia's Canegrass Battery Min..
MT
02/17Viking Mines Reviews Vanadium Recoveries at Canegrass Project
MT
02/16EMEA Morning Briefing: Busy Earnings Day Ahead; Strong Data Dims F..
DJ
02/06Sibanye Stillwater gets key permit for Finland lithium project
RE
01/31Squeezed mining companies face growth dilemma
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,11 M -4,12 M -4,12 M
Net cash 2021 2,53 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,91x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 9,87 M 9,91 M
EV / Sales 2020 285x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Battery Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter Duerden Managing Director & Director
David Nathan Flanagan Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Phillip Dowling Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Darryl James Clark Non-Executive Director
Nerida Lee Schmidt Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED25.00%10
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.68%61 262
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.59%58 168
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.13.49%10 647
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-3.01%10 212
ALLKEM LIMITED7.65%5 187