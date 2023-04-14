Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Battery Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    BAT   AU000000BAT1

BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED

(BAT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:28 2023-04-14 am EDT
0.004000 AUD   -20.00%
EU's Dombrovskis: U.S.-Japan battery minerals deal a good basis for U.S-EU talks

04/14/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday that the bloc was willing to move quickly on a trade agreement with the United States for critical minerals used in electric vehicles and a recent U.S.-Japan deal was a "good basis for discussions."

Dombrovskis told reporters he could not provide any details on timing for a U.S.-EU deal after Washington and Tokyo's quick agreement. The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday is expected to reveal which vehicles would see reduced access to U.S. tax credits of up to $7,500 based on their minerals and components content.

"We see this U.S.-Japan agreement as a good basis for discussions, a good basis for the decisions and essentially we don't see reasons why we should be treated worse than Japan," Dombrovskis said during International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington

(Reporting by David Lawder)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,62  0,42  0,42 
Net income 2022 0,87 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net cash 2022 0,68 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 7,95 M 7,95 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 17 764 988x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,1%
Managers and Directors
Peter Duerden Managing Director & Director
David Nathan Flanagan Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey Phillip Dowling Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Darryl James Clark Non-Executive Director
Nerida Lee Schmidt Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED0.00%10
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION33.28%62 227
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.13.03%61 448
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.88%10 747
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-0.67%10 436
ALLKEM LIMITED-1.78%4 766
