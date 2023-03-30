Vestager optimistic for US-EU battery minerals deal similar to Japan's

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - European Commission
Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday
that she is optimistic that an electric vehicle battery minerals
trade agreement can soon be reached with the U.S. that is
similar in substance to Washington's deal this week with Japan.
Vestager told reporters in Washington that European Union
and U.S. negotiators are working on legal frameworks that would
be different from the Japan deal.
"And that is what has been holding up things, but we are
quite optimistic that we can reach an agreement about the same
sort of substantial scope as the Japanese," Vestager said.
The talks come as the U.S. Treasury on Friday is poised to
unveil new guidance on the battery content and minerals portion
of the new $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit enacted in last
year's clean energy-focused Inflation Reduction Act.
The guidance will help determine the extent that foreign
automakers, including those with production in the EU, are able
to benefit from the U.S. tax subsidies. Vestager said she will
discuss the guidance with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on
Friday.
A U.S. official told Reuters on Wednesday that the
long-awaited sourcing requirements will
reduce the number of vehicles
that can qualify for the full tax credits, compared those
eligible under a current grace period due to expire soon.
The EV credit requires 50% of the value of battery
components to be produced or assembled in North America to
qualify for $3,750 of the credit and 40% of the value of
critical minerals to be sourced from the United States or a
country with which it has a free trade agreement.
The other half of the credit requires North American
assembly, but European EVs that are leased can currently
qualify.
"So far we don't know what would be the subsidies
given," Vestager said, adding that the Inflation Reduction Act's
tax incentives has put at risk European investments in
batteries, raw materials, solar panels wind power and carbon
capture, potentially shifting them to the United States.
The EU is also planning its own
green energy subsidies and Vestager said she is holding
discussions with U.S. officials about the need for transparency
in subsidies - for clean technology but also for semiconductors
- in order to avoid a "subsidy race" that hurts taxpayers.
