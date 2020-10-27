Rubicon Minerals : November 2020 Corporate Presentation
10/27/2020
TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF
AN EMERGING CANADIAN GOLD PRODUCER
IN THE RED LAKE GOLD CAMP
CORPORATE PRESENTATION
NOVEMBER 2020
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
Red Lake, Ontario
BATTLE NORTH GOLD VALUE-CREATION PROPOSITION
Several metrics that distinguish Battle North Gold from its development-stage peers
ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM
STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
ROBUST BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY ("FS") ECONOMICS1
SIGNIFICANT INFRASTRUCTURE, SHOVEL-READY PROJECT
C$704 MILLION IN TAX LOSS POOLS
ORGANIC GROWTH POTENTIAL FROM STRING OF PEARLS
EXPLORATION UPSIDE IN RED LAKE GOLD CAMP - TIER 1 MINING
JURISDICTION
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM
Extensive underground mine construction, turnaround, operating, and financing experience
Management
George Ogilvie, P.Eng.
President and CEO
+30 years of management, operating, technical, M&A, and restructuring
Former CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold; led the successful turnaround of the Macassa Mine and acquisition of St. Andrew Goldfields
Experience in deep, underground narrow-vein gold deposits in South Africa with AngloGold
Grew Rambler Metals from grassroots exploration to profitable junior producer
Mike Willett, P.Eng.
•
+37 years of management, operating, technical, consulting and contracting experience
Director of Projects
•
Held senior roles with Hudbay
•
Led the increase in mineral resources and permitting as CEO of Tamerlane Ventures Inc.
Eric Setchell
•
+30 years of U/G and open pit operations experience in a management and technical capacity
Mine General Manager
•
Managerial roles at Red Lake Gold Mines, Musselwhite, Mount Milligan, Lupin, Kapan, Bissett, Kapuskasing
Phosphate Mine (Agrium),
Nick Nikolakakis, MBA
•
+25 years of corporate finance and management experience; +US$2 billion financings
CFO
•
Former CFO of Rainy River; led the sale to New Gold
• Former VP Finance of Barrick - led the C$1.5 Billion financing of Pueblo Viejo in Dominican Republic
Nick Hayduk,LLB, MBA
•
20 years as a corporate lawyer; +15 years of legal and management experience in the mining sector
General Counsel
•
Former SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lundin Mining Corporation
•
Former SVP, General Counsel of Kinross Gold Corporation
OTHER TEAM UNDERGROUND MINE EXPERIENCE:
Dome Mine, Kensington Mine, Ming Mine, McCreedy West, Ruttan Mine, Snow Lake/Lalor, etc.
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
Well-funded to support Project construction and exploration initiatives
LOM Project economics, annual and cumulative free cash flow estimates
LOM Project Economics
Bateman Gold Project LOM Free Cash Flow Profile
(C$ millions)
Metrics
(estimates)
After-tax IRR
After-tax NPV5%
After-tax Cumulative LOM
FCF, Net of Initial Capital
Base case FX rate (C$/US$)
NPV5%/Initial Capital ratio
Payback period
Remaining tax loss pools after LOM
Gold Price Assumption (oz)
US$1,525
US$1,900
(Base Case)
50.3%
86.4%
C$305.0 million
C$531.4 million
C$418.5 million
C$698.3 million
0.7407
0.7407
2.8
4.9
3.6 years
2.6 years
C$406.7 million
C$143.1 million
$200
$698
$800
$150
$600
Average FCF @ US$1,900/oz:
$419
C$106M/CP year
$400
Average FCF @ US$1,525/oz:
C$70M/CP Year
$200
$50
$0
$0
-$50
-$200
-$100
Pre-CP
Commercial Production (CP)
-$400
SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION FORECAST DURING COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
-2-1
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Cumulative FCF @ US$1525/oz
Cumulative FCF @ US$1900/oz
Annual FCF @ US$1525/oz
Annual FCF @ US$1900/oz
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
6
Avg. CP Production
~80koz/yearAvg. LOM Mill Head Grade:5.54 g/t Au
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
LOM production and operating cost profile
Estimated 8.2 year mine life, with 603koz LOM payable ounces, with potential to extend longer
Gradual 21-monthramp-up plan to Commercial Production; ~48Koz of Pre-CP production
Avg. ~80Koz/year of estimated Commercial Production
AISC and AIC per ounce estimates demonstrate high margin potential at Base Case and spot gold prices
Estimated average throughput below 1,800 tpd mill capacity with room for potential incremental tonnes from F2, McFinley and Pen Zones8,9,12,19,22
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
Refer to endnote #8 for further details
Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(12) Refer to endnote #12 for further detail
(19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details
Koz 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10
0
Throughput (tpd)
Cash Costs (US$/oz)
AISC (US$/oz)
AIC(US$/oz)
Init. Capex (C$M)
Sust. Capex (C$M)
FCF (C$M)
LOM Annual Production and Mill Head Grade Profile
Commercial Production (CP)
g/t Au
5.39
7.09
8.00
5.10
5.18
7.00
5.70
5.40
5.05
6.00
5.00
4.00
3.00
2.00
64
75
81
82
83
89
81
1.00
0.00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
LOM
1,029
1,270
1,467
1,457
1,451
1,495
1,038
1,315
$677
$648
$632
$661
$636
563
$495
$613
$1,161
$949
$863
$947
$1,006
698
$531
$865
$1,340
$1,102
$1,005
$1,088
$1,146
$828
$652
$1,010
$109.3
$42.1
$30.7
$25.3
$31.6
$41.2
$16.1
$1.8
$188.8
$31.6
$58.5
$72.6
$63.7
$57.8
$98.8
$110.6
$418.5
(22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
7
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
Manageable Initial and Sustaining Capital Forecasts
Item
Underground development and infrastructure Equipment lease Surface and mill BNAU EPCM Team Closure costs
Salvage
Contingency (10%)
Total Initial Capital
Total Sustaining Capital
Total LOM capital expenditures
Pre-CP Production: 47,829 oz
Pre-CP operating costs + royalties Royalties and other production taxes Proceeds from sale of Pre-CP oz (@ US$1,525/oz) Net Pre-CP operating cash flow Net Pre-CP Capital
Projected Funding Requirement (@US$1,525/oz)
Pre-CP
Sustaining
(millions)
(millions)
C$55.7
C$124.7
C$5.4
C$50.3
C$34.1
C$13.7
C$3.6
-
C$7.7
(C$7.6)
C$10.5 -
C$109.3 -
C$188.8C$298.1
C$62.5 -
C$1.7
C$98.4 -
C$34.2 -
C$75.1 -
C$93.2 -
Estimated LOM U/G development metres are a function of more tonnes and geo-mechanical and geo-technical engineering applied to stope designs requiring more development. Infrastructure upgrades
related to the shaft, ventilation system, loading pocket, electrical work.
Primary infrastructure expenditure estimates include expansion of the TMF, installation of an ammonia reactor to the current wastewater treatment plant, and adding a surface crusher before the existing mill
Contractor rates assumed during Pre-CP with planned switch to owner-operator rates when Commercial Production is potentially achieved. Initial Capital and Sustaining Capital estimates (C$27 million/CP year) are comparable to 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2019 PEA")20
Up to C$55 million cash from the balance sheet currently available for Project Funding Requirement (including Corporate G&A).
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
Refer to endnote #20 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
8
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
Underground development plan: The key to successful mining
36.7 KM OF LOM UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT
Manageable average estimated development rates of 18.2 m (5 rounds) per day and opportunity to improve rates
Estimated cost of C$5,000-6,000 per metre for lateral and ramp development
8.6 KM OF PRE-CP U/G DEVELOPMENT - CRITICAL PATH TO ACHIEVING COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION
• Ramp to surface creates second access to U/G
• Access to 40 to 50 stopes at CP
• Up to 9 months of development ahead of mining
• Gradual 21-monthramp-up plan to Commercial Production (average 70% of 1,250 tpd permitted capacity, over 90 consecutive days)
SURFACE PORTAL CONSTRUCTION CAN COMMENCE Q1/2021
Assuming project financing has been secured and construction decision is made before the end of 2020
LOM Development Plan
(looking north)
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
9
FEASIBILITY STUDY MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATE1,4,5
Maiden Mineral Reserve Estimate for the F2 Gold Deposit1,4,5
FS Mineral Reserves and Resources Estimate1,4,5 - F2 Gold Zone
• Average drill density of July 2020 Mineral
Category
Quantity
Grade
Contained Gold
Resource estimate2,4,5: 8 m (Measured), 19 m
(tonnes)
(g/t Au)
(oz)
(Indicated) and 26 m (Inferred)
Proven Reserve
339,227
5.76
62,830
•70% conversion of July 2020 M+I Mineral
Probable Reserve
3,223,337
5.52
572,009
Total Reserves
3,562,565
5.54
634,838
Resource estimate2,4,5 (@ 3.41 g/t Au cut-off) to
Measured Resource (M)
391,000
6.50
81,700
FS Proven + Probable Mineral Reserve
Indicated Resource (I)
1,115,000
7.49
268,600
estimates1,4,5
M + I Resource
1,506,000
7.24
350,300
•+90% conversion from January 2020 Inferred
Inferred Resource
1,303,000
6.50
272,200
Mineral Resource estimates3,4,5 to July 2020 M+I
Mineral Resource estimate2,4,5
• Effective date is September 7, 2020;
• F2 Explore Target7 at depth: 1.0-1.3M tonnes
• FS Mineral Reserve estimates use a break-even blended economic mining cut-off grade of 3.41 g/t Au based on
processing costs of $25/t, G&A and other (including exploration, refining, transport, and royalty costs) of $30/t, and
between 5.0-7.0 g/t Au2
assumptions of a gold price
of US$1,375/oz, an exchange rate of US$/C$0.76,
mining cash costs of $98/t,
• FS M+I and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates use a break-even economic cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au based on
mining recovery of 95%;
assumptions of a gold price of US$1,400/oz, an exchange rate of US$/C$ 0.74, mining cash costs of C$97/t,
processing costs of C$33/t, G&A of C$18/t, sustaining capital C$20/t, refining, transport and royalty costs of
C$59/oz, and average gold recoverability of 95%. External unplanned dilution not applied.
• Reported from within an envelope accounting for mineral continuity.
• All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates and totals may not add correctly.
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
(2) Refer to endnote #2 for further details
(3) Refer to endnote #3 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details
10
(5) Refer to endnote #5 for further detail
(7) Refer to endnote #7 for further details
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
Project optimization opportunities
EVALUATE COST/BENEFIT OF LOWER MINING CUT-OFF
GRADE
Potential to add profitable stopes into the LOM mine plan
CONTINUED EXPLORATION ON NEAR-MINE TARGETS
Infill and step-out drilling of the F2 Gold Deposit Inferred Mineral Resource estimates1,4,5 and Explore Target7 areas, and McFinley9,12,19,22 and Pen Zones8,22 could potentially provide future incremental mill feed for the Project
EXPANDED USE OF ELECTRIC/BATTERY-OPERATED MOBILE EQUIPMENT
Potential to reduce emissions and ventilation requirements long-term
EXPANDED USE OF MBRM
More productive mining method that can potentially reduce stope cycle time translating to lower mining costs per tonne
(1)
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
(9)
Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(4)
Refer to endnote #4 for further details
(12)
Refer to endnote #12 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(5)
Refer to endnote #5 for further detail
(19)
Refer to endnote #13 for further details
(7)
Refer to endnote #7 for further details
(22)
Refer to endnote #20 for further details
(8)
Refer to endnote #8 for further details
11
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE
Significant benefit from existing, operational infrastructure
Red Lake Gold Mines (Evolution)
Cochenour (Evolution)
200-person camp
Head frame and hoist commissioned
Tailings management
14 km of U/G development;
facility substantially
Shaft completed to 730 m below surface
completed
1,800 tpd mill; permitted to 1,250 tpd
Power, roads, earth and civil works in place
Sunk Capital (C$ millions)
Mill construction
+$150
Surface construction
+$95
U/G exploration, development, etc.
+$525
Total
+$770 M
12
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT 1,800 TPD MILL
State-of-the-art facility constructed in 2015
Current configuration has name plate capacity throughput of 1,800 tpd with minor modifications
SAG and ball mill configuration; third pedestal for a 2nd ball mill for potential further expansion to 2,500 tpd
2 Knelson concentrators
Carbon-in-Leachextraction
Surface crusher reduces mill feed to 150 mm (or 6-inch minus) prior to processing
95% recoveries (43% from gravity) operating at an average throughput rate of 1,540 tpd achieved during 2018 bulk sample processing6
Refer to endnote #6 for further details
13
IMPACT OF C$704 MILLION OF TAX LOSS POOLS
Tax loss pools significantly enhances projected Free Cash Flow Profile1
Battle North Gold has C$704M of tax loss pools
The Feasibility Study (FS) LOM plan utilizes approximately C$297M of tax loss pools, withC$407M of remaining1
FS estimates tax loss pools to contribute C$132 M LOM orUS$162/oz of FCF1
At US$1,900/oz gold, the FS LOM plan projects depletion of the entire C$704M of tax loss pools; tax strategies become more relevant at the current elevated gold price environment1.
CAD$/USD$
FX Rate
0.84
0.80
0.7407
Base Case
0.70
0.66
AFTER-TAX IRR (%)/NPV5% (C$ MILLIONS) - SENSITIVITIES TO
GOLD PRICE AND CAD$/USD$ FX RATE
Gold Price (US$/oz)
US$1,700
US1,800
US$1,900
US$2,000
US$2100
48%/ $289
56%/$344
64%/ $400
73%/$456
82%/ $510*
55%/ $336
64%/$395
73%/ $454
82%/$510*
91%/ $552*
67%/ $416
77%/$480
86%/ $531*
97%/$577*
107%/ $622*
76%/ $479
87%/$534*
98%/ $582*
109%/$630*
120%/ $677*
87%/ $535*
99%/587*
110%/ $637*
123%/$688*
135%/ $737*
*Scenarios where entire the C$704 million tax loss pools are exhausted
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
14
STRING OF PEARLS: PEN8,22, MCFINLEY9,12,19,22, CARZ10, ISLAND11 ZONES
Potential organic growth and incremental mill feed for the Bateman Gold Project
4 km
Plan view
McFinley
Camp
Pen Zone
CARZ
Island
244-metre level exploration drift
F2 Gold Deposit
Shaft bottom
1000 m
Long section looking north west
The String of Pearls are potentially accessible from underground
Historical high-grade intersections encountered at Pen, McFinley, CARZ, and Island
zones9,10,11,12,13,21,25
Drilling has commenced to evaluating the Mineral Resource potential of the McFinley and Pen Zones
(8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details
(12) Refer to endnote #12 for further details
McFinley
(9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(19)
Refer to endnote #19 for further details
F2 Gold Zone
(10) Refer to endnote #10 for further details
(22)
Refer to endnote #22 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(11) Refer to endnote #11 for further details
15
STRING OF PEARLS: MCFINLEY9,12,19,22
Historic mineral resource estimate9 with existing U/G development near Bateman infrastructure
Highlights from 2020 McFinley Zone Exploration Program19,22
Historic McFinley Deposit (2002)9,12
Inferred: 66,801 oz Au
(303,000 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t Au)
Isometric view looking northwest
Drill hole
number
122L-20-09
84L-20-05
84L-20-02
84L-20-07
122L-20-04
84L-20-01
Intercept
Notes
191.00 g/t Au over 0.20 m
Banded iron formation
134.00 g/t Au over 0.27 m
Banded iron formation
84.90 g/t Au over 0.27 m & 6.31 g/t Au over 1.20 m
Banded iron formation;
(including 14.40 g/t Au over 0.30 m)
See Picture 1
20.50 g/t Au over 0.31 m
Banded iron formation
11.00 g/t Au over 0.63 m
Banded iron formation
7.36 g/t Au over 1.61 m (including 15.50 g/t Au over 0.40 m)
Banded iron formation
122-metre level
More than 550 m deep from the bottom of the
183-metre level
244-metre level
Picture 1: 2020 McFinley Zone Exploration Program19 - Hole 84L-20-
02 Core Section with visible gold (circled in blue)
historic McFinley Deposit mineral resource9
305-metre level
Main F2
Gold Zone
Shaft
610-metre level
685-17-C0412:
3.66 g/t Au over 0.4 m
2.93 g/t Au over 0.7 m
3.48 g/t Au over 1.0 m
5.55 g/t Au over 0.7 m
(9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(12) Refer to endnote #12 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details
(22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details
685-metre level
Drill hole
U/G development
Scale: 200 m
16
STRING OF PEARLS: PEN ZONE8,22
Within 550 m of the Bateman Gold Project; Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Q1/21
Pen Zone (not true widths)
Recent drill assays22:
244L-20-02:34.01 g/t Au over 2.37 m (incl. 136.00 g/Au over 0.50 m)
244L-20-04:6.88 g/t Au over 2.50 m (incl. 24.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m)
Historical drill assays8:
MF-03-16:46.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m
MF-03-30:13.13 g/t Au over 1.7 m (incl. 66.1 g/t Au over 0.3 m)
MF-07-203:17.95 g/t Au over 0.7 m
MF-07-209:9.68 g/t Au over 1.6 m & 21.83 g/t Au over 1.0 m
MF-08-224:11.9 g/t Au over 0.9 m
PR-10-04:10.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m & 14.48 g/t Au over 1.0 m
Section looking north
(8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details
17
RED LAKE GOLD CAMP
More than 28Moz historic gold production24
BATTLE NORTH OWNS 2ND LARGEST LAND PACKAGE IN RED LAKE
Claims overlay on most of the major gold deformation zones in the Red Lake camp
HIGH-PRIORITY REGIONAL EXPLORATION TARGETS INCLUDE
McCuaig: located on the intersection of the Mine Trend and the East Bay Deformation Zone; Historical high-grade assay results13:
MC-07-01AW: 15.65 g/t Au over 1.55 m
MC-02-32:22.83 g/t Au over 3.10 m (incl. 75.91 g/t Au, 0.70 m) o MC-02-27:25.48 g/t Au over 1.1 m & 18.08 g/t Au over 0.45 m
East Bay: Potential down-dip extension of known NI 43-101 gold deposit
Slate Bay: Intriguing copper- porphyry-style mineralization along the "Mine Trend" gold deformation zone
Sidace Lake: located adjacent to known NI 43-101 gold deposit
10 km radius from the Bateman Gold Project infrastructure
(13) Refer to endnote #13 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
18
BATTLE NORTH GOLD
An aspiring gold producer in Red Lake, Ontario
ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM
STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
ROBUST BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY ECONOMICS
SIGNIFICANT INFRASTRUCTURE, SHOVEL-READY PROJECT
C$704 M IN TAX LOSS POOLS
ORGANIC GROWTH POTENTIAL FROM STRING OF PEARLS
EXPLORATION UPSIDE IN RED LAKE GOLD CAMP - TIER 1 MINING JURISDICTION
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
19
CONTACT US
Allan Candelario, CFA
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Base Case estimates of 50.3% After-tax IRR, C$305.0 million After-tax NPV, and C$418.5 million Life of Mine ("LOM") Free Cash Flow ("FCF") at US$1,525/oz gold
MANAGEABLE INITIAL CAPITAL AND PROJECTED FUNDING
REQUIREMENT ESTIMATES
Initial capital estimate of C$109.3 million (including 10% contingency) with Projected Funding Requirement estimate of C$93.2 million (including corporate G&A)
EXPEDITED TIMELINE TO INITIAL PRODUCTION
Estimated 7 months to Initial Production from construction start; gradual estimated 21-monthramp-up to Commercial Production ("CP")
8.2 YEAR ESTIMATED MINE LIFE WITH THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE MINE LIFE AND ANNUAL PRODUCTION ESTIMATES
• Estimated 80,000 oz/year of average annual Commercial Production (with
the potential to augment production from incremental mill feed from F2 Zone as well as the McFinley and Pen Zones8,9,12,19,22)
(1)
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
(12)
Refer to endnote #12 for further detail
(8)
Refer to endnote #8 for further details
(19)
Refer to endnote #19 for further details
(9)
Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(22)
Refer to endnote #22 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
22
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY SENSITIVITIES1
Estimated after-tax IRR and NPV5% are sensitive to gold price, grade, throughput and FX rates
AFTER-TAX IRR (%)/NPV5% (C$ MILLIONS) - SENSITIVITIES TO GOLD PRICE AND CAD$/USD$ FX RATE
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
CAD$/USD$
Gold Price (US$/oz)
US$1,525
FX Rate
US$1,200
US$1,325
US$1,400
US$1,600
US$1,700
US$1,900
US$2100
Base Case
0.84
6%/$9
17%/$19
23%/$121
34%/$191
40%/$233
48%/ $289
64%/ $400
82%/ $510*
0.80
12%/42
23%/$116
29%/$160
40%/$233
46%/$277
55%/ $336
73%/ $454
91%/ $552*
0.7407
20%/$100
32%/$178
39%/$226
50%/$305
57%/$352
67%/ $416
86%/ $531*
107%/ $622*
Base Case
0.70
27%/$143
39%/$227
46%/$278
59%/$361
66%/$412
76%/ $479
98%/ $582*
120%/ $677*
0.66
34%/$192
47%/$281
55%/$335
68%/$423
76%/$477
87%/ $535*
110%/ $637*
135%/ $737*
*Scenarios where entire the C$704 million tax loss pools are exhausted
Project After-Tax IRR (%)
Project After-Tax NPV5% (C$000)
IRR
Feasibility Study
NPV5%
Feasibility Study
80%
Base Case
$500,000
Base Case
70%
60%
$400,000
50%
$300,000
40%
30%
$200,000
20%
$100,000
10%
0%
$0
80%
90%
100%
110%
120%
80%
90%
100%
110%
120%
Flex Factor
Flex Factor
LOM Operating Cost
LOM Capital Cost
Throughput (tpd)
Grade (g/t Au)
LOM Operating Cost
LOM Capital Cost
Throughput (tpd)
Grade (g/t Au)
23
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
Mine plan predominantly uses bulk mining methods translating to a low operating cost operation
Sub-LevelLonghole and Uppers methods represent 80% of LOM tonnes and were successfully tested during 2018 test trial mining6
Most of the mine plan is within the competent High-Ti Basalt Unit rock package. Small portion mined in the Ultramafic ("UM")/Ultramafic Talc Units
Upside potential of increased usage of MBRM expected to lower mining costs and to mine narrow stopes (1.2 m minimum width)
Metrics
Sub-Level
Uppers
MBRM
Cut-and-Fill
(estimates)
Longhole
(UM Talc)
Tonnes
2,270,291
584,990
465,805
227,212
LOM tonnes (%)
63.7%
16.4%
13.1%
6.4%
Total stopes
141
141
52
63
Average stope size (tonnes)
16,101
4,149
8,958
3,607
Average dimensions
40m/5m/24m
16m/5m/19m
42m/4m/22m
16m/4m/16m
(height/width/strike)
External dilution
17%
15%
16%
20%
Average diluted grade
5.45 g/t Au
5.40 g/t Au
5.30 g/t Au
7.24 g/t Au
(after dilution and mining-loss)
Mining cost per tonne
$79
$88
$111
$234
(including indirect costs)
Typical productivity rates for these
510
260
600
140
mining methods (tpd)
Cut-and-Fill
(High-Ti Basalts,
Felsics, UM)
14,266
0.4%
6
2,378
10mx5mx16m
14%
6.92 g/t Au $139
140
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details
24
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
Permitting, consultation, closure and rehabilitation
SUBSTANTIALLY PERMITTED FOR 1,250 TPD
The successful implementation of an ammonia treatment upgrade to the Project's water treatment system and installation of sceptic field bed systems throughout the site required to qualify for the material permits
POTENTIAL PERMIT AMENDMENT TO 1,800 TPD
The Company will evaluate the permit amendments required for the increased projected production rate at a future juncture
ONGOING CONSULTATIONS WITH LOCAL FIRST NATIONS
Battle North currently has exploration agreements with local First Nations communities and expects to commence IBA discussions soon
CLOSURE AND REHABILITATION COSTS C$7.7 MILLION
Closure and rehabilitation costs are expected to be substantially offset by the estimated salvage value of C$7.6 million of the material site assets at closure
(1) Refer to End Note #1 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
25
PRESTIGIOUS RED LAKE GOLD MINING CAMP
Tier 1 mining jurisdiction located in Northern, Ontario, Canada
Gold Production within the Red Lake Greenstone Belt24
(to December 31, 2018)
Mine
Years of Production
Tonnes Milled
Ounces
g/t Au
Red Lake Gold Mines
2006-December 2018
8,977,311
6,443,300
22.32
Campbell Mine
1949-2006
18,093,133
11,216,443
19.33
Goldcorp (Dickenson)
1948-2006
8,715,238
5,962,948
21.29
Madsen (Historic)
1938-1976;1977-1999
7,872,688
2,452,388
9.70
Cochenour-Willans
1939-1971
2,096,656
1,244,279
18.44
McKenzie Red Lake
1935-1966
2,135,364
651,156
9.5
Howey
1930-1941; 1957
4,200,977
421,592
3.12
Hasaga (Historic)
1938-1952
1,374,642
218,213
4.94
Starratt Olsen
1948-1956
823,555
163,990
6.21
H.G. Young (Historic)
1960-1963
261,432
55,244
6.58
McMarmac
1940-1948
138,779
45,246
10.15
Gold Eagle
1937-1941
163,380
40,204
7.64
Red Lake Gold Shore
1936-1938
78,320
21,100
8.36
Buffalo
1981-1982
29,017
1,656
1.78
Abino
1985-1986
2,479
1,397
17.52
Lake Rowan
1986-1988
11,814
1,298
3.43
Mount Jamie
1976
882
377
13.3
Red Summit
1935-1936
536
277
16.08
McFinley (Historic)9
1987
N/A
Total
54,976,204
28,159,325
15.93
Battle North Gold
2018
35,629
4,907*
4.51**
Project Test Mining6
*Payable ounces, after mill recovery
**Mill head grade after external dilution and mining loss
(6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
26
(9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details
(24) Refer to endnote #24 for further details
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1
A substantial amount of work went into turning around the Project
Positive 35kt bulk sample reconciliation6 validating the 2018 MRE and new geological model
Robust Maiden Feasibility Study1 for the Bateman Gold Project:
Turnaround plan implemented.
Golder/TMAC hired as consultants;
Mill re-commissioned;
oriented drilling, relogging, mapping
Test trial mining re-
commences to better understand
bulk sampling
commences at the
complex geology
commences6
Bateman Gold Project
Robust 2019 PEA20delivered: After-tax IRR 40.2%, After-tax NPV5%C$135.2M, 6.2 year LOM, ~80koz/year production
After-tax IRR and NPV5% 50% and $305 million, respectively.
8.2 year LOM, Avg. 80koz/year of Commercial Production
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
George Ogilvie, P.Eng., appointed
2019 MRE4,5,18 demonstrated 346%
New structural and geological model17 completed;
President and CEO. The Company
increase in M+I MRE compared to
2018 MRE4,5,17 showed +113% and +81%
launches successful Restructuring
2016 MRE4,5,16.
Transaction and a C$45 million
increase in M+I and Inferred MRE, respectively,
compared to the 2016 MRE4,5,16.
equity financing to advance the
Batman Gold Project21
January 2020 MRE3,4,5,and July 2020 MRE2,4,5, demonstrate substantial increases in M+I MRE, respectively, compared to 2016
MRE4,5,16.
"MRE" means Mineral Resource estimate
(1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details
(16) Refer to endnote #16 for further details
(2) Refer to endnote #2 for further details
(17) Refer to endnote #17 for further details
(3) Refer to endnote #3 for further details
(18) Refer to endnote #18 for further details
(4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details
(20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
(5) Refer to endnote #5 for further details
(21) Refer to endnote #21 for further details
27
(6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details
BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY
1
(2)
Refer to endnote #2 for further details
(1)
Refer to endnote #1 for further details
(4)
Refer to endnote #4 for further details
Implementation Plan and measures taken to mitigate risk during construction phase
(5)
Refer to endnote #5 for further details
(6)
Refer to endnote #6 for further details
Grade control
mine plan execution
Capex and scheduling
Mill recovery rates & TMF management
COVID
Measures
Battle North Gold Measures
Positive 2018 Bulk Sample Reconciliation6: Sizable 35,000-tonne bulk sample processing program in 2018 demonstrated positive reconciliation in terms of grades (+6.1%), tonnes (+7.2%) and ounces (+13.8%) validating the geological model and parameters used; lower-gradepre-developed stopes utilized (no "cherry picking" stopes)
Well-drilledJuly 2020 M+I Mineral Resource estimates2,4,5 and FS Mineral Reserve estimates1,4,5: Average 18 m drill centre spacing
Estimated planned U/G development up to 9 months ahead of mining prior to CP
Materials handling: Reducing ore-rehandling, comingling ore and waste, and incentives for miners to achieving grade targets
RealisticC$5000-6000U/G cost per metre and advance rates (peak 14 m development/day) estimate; opportunity to increase advancement rates with additional crews as mining horizons are opened up
21-monthramp-up to CP is a relatively gradual time frame and provides buffer for any unforeseen events
>100,000 tonnes of material processed: The Bateman Project mill has operated optimally since 2015. Achieved 1,540 tpd run-rate and 95% recovery (43% from gravity) during 2018 bulk sample processing program6
FS contemplates installation of an ammonia reactor at the Project's existing wastewater treatment plant to treat ammonia in the effluent during operations. The FS contemplates installation early on during the construction period prior to operating the mill.
Continuing to practice social distancing and supplying employees with additional PPE, sanitizers, and cleaners
Pre-Screeningmeasures before visiting site, no flying/drive only policy, crew segregations within the camp
Conducting temperature checks and rapid COVID testing
Management &
•
The Battle North team has significant construction, operating and turnaround experience in challenging underground mines around the world
Project Team
including the Witwatersrand basin in South Africa, Northern Ontario mining camps (Sudbury, Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Red Lake), Northern
Experience
Manitoba, Val d'Or mining camp in Quebec, Northern New Brunswick, Northern Saskatchewan, and in Newfoundland.
28
2018 TEST MINING AND BULK SAMPLE PROCESSING PROGRAM6
Positive reconciliation to the block model estimates and 95% mill recovery
2018 Bulk Sample Reconciliation Results6
(before external mining dilution)
Stope Information and Mill Results
Bulk sample
Block model6,17
Difference
results
(%)
Tonnes (t)
32,551
30,360
+7.2%
Grade (g/t Au)
4.93
4.65
+6.1%
Ounces (oz)
5,165
4,539
+13.8%
External dilution
8.7%
10.0%
-13.0%
>10,000 samples takenfrom chips and mucks
Drilling at5-metrecentres for stope shaped design and grade confirmation
3 Test stopes mined sequentially to avoid comingling of material; Stockpiled separately and batched sequentially to the mill separately
Sublevel longhole and uppers methods: Successfully demonstrated the amenability of bulk mining methods
External dilution was minimized due to near-vertical orientation of the stopes and mining within High-Ti Basalts (and not to the contacts)
Categories
Average stope height (m)
Average stope strike length (m)
Average stope width (m)
External mining dilution (% )
Achieved throughput
Mill recovery (%)
Recovery from gravity circuit (%)
Approximate silver (Ag) ounces recovered
Result
m
m 6 m
8.7%
70 tph
1,540 tpd
95.1%
43.2%
1,043 oz Ag
Potential to operate at 1,800 tpd in current configuration with minor modifications
Refer to endnote #6 for further details
Refer to endnote #17 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
29
STRUCTURAL INTERPRETATION16,17,23
Plan view comparison of structural interpretations of the F2 Gold Zone
Riedel vein system:System of mineralized quartz- actinolite veins that appear to be primary structural controls on gold mineralization at the F2 Gold Deposit
More continuityof gold mineralization within the HiTi Basalt Units (main host rock) compared to the 2016 geological model16
Successful bulk mining6: new model amenable to bulk mining
2013 Structural Interpretation23
(1.1Moz Indicated;
2.2Moz Inferred)
2016 Structural Interpretation16
(0.1Moz Indicated;
0.3Moz Inferred)
2018 Structural
Interpretation17
(0.28Moz M+I; 0.75Moz
Inferred)
Picture example of drill core
displaying the Riedel veins*
(horizontal dimension of image 80 cm)
*Not taken from Bateman Gold Project
North
(mine-grid)
Historical drill holes
D1 N-S structures
D2 dextral transpresion
(6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details
HiTi Basalt Units
(17) Refer to endnote #17 for further details
Ultramafic Flow Units
D2 E-W structures
Mineralized
R' veins
(18) Refer to endnote #18 for further details
R veins
(25) Refer to endnote #25 for further details
High-grade domain
Quartz-Breccia Zones
Riedel veins
(higher grade)
(orientations):
P veins
T veins (not shown)
30
30
SUBLEVEL LONGHOLE AND UPPERS MINING METHOD
Conceptual diagram20
Section view
"Uppers" 18m up-holes
looking north
Longitudinal view looking east (mine grid)
(mine grid)
Section Ring 33
"Sub-Level Longhole"
Cross cut
•
28m down-holes
•
18m up-holes
•
sub-levels20-30m apart
U/G development
Longhole
Planned stope shape
Drill holes
(20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
31
MASS-BLAST RAISE MINING
Conceptual diagram (courtesy of ManRoc Developments)20
Longhole drilling:
Holes ~10 m in
Backfilled
length
Charging and
30-60 m
Driving
Cable
the raise
bolting
blasting longholes
stope
avg. stope
heights
1-3 m avg. stope widths
(20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
32
WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM
