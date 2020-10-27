Rubicon Minerals : November 2020 Corporate Presentation 0 10/27/2020 | 06:20pm EDT Send by mail :

TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF AN EMERGING CANADIAN GOLD PRODUCER IN THE RED LAKE GOLD CAMP CORPORATE PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020 WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 1 Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Other Cautionary Notes TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF Cautionary Statement regarding Forward-Looking Statements and other Cautionary Notes All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in, or made during the presentation or discussion of, this presentation and its subject matter, including any information as to the future performance of the Company or the Project, constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "aspiring", "assumption", "believes", "conceptual", "contemplate", "contingency", "could", "demonstrate", "development", "emerging", "economics", "enhance", "estimates", "evaluating", "expected", "expedited", "exploration", "feasibility", "Feasibility Study" (or "FS"), "forecast", "forward", "future", "growth", "indication", "initiatives", "may", "manageable", "metric", "mineable", "model", "ongoing", "opportunity", "optimization", "path", "plan", "potential", "preliminary", "Preliminary Economic Assessment" (or "PEA"), "profile", "project", "projected", "priority", "risk", "proposition", "scenarios","sensitivities", "should", "shovel-ready", "strategies", "study", "target", "timelines", "translates", "uncertainties", "upgrades", "upside", "viability", "view" and "will", or variations of such words, and similar such words, expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results can, could, may, should, will (or not) be achieved or occur in the future. In some cases, forward-looking information may be stated in the present tense, such as in respect of current matters that may be continuing, or that may have a future impact or effect. Forward-looking statements include, but not limited to statements regarding value-creation proposition; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates (or "MRE") and other mineralization including Explore Targets and the McFinley, Pen, CARZ and Island Zones (or String of Pearls) (including any future MRE therefor, incremental mill feed therefrom or other organic growth); timing of the delivery and details of an updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Project; the details of the Feasibility Study (including any financial and/or economic metrics and results, such as return on capital (including internal rate of return or IRR), payback period, NPV, free cash flow (or FCF), cut-off grade, production and head grade profile, gold production (payable or otherwise), impact of tax loss pools, capital and operating costs, life of mine (or LOM), mine plans and life, estimated tonnes and grade, mineable inventory, underground development, plans (including any implementation plans for the Feasibility Study), timelines (including pre-Commercial Production and Commercial Production periods), additional permitting; Project Funding Requirement (including funding thereof and potential debt financing therefor), closure costs, net salvage value and other results of the Feasibility Study (all of which are estimates only) and impact thereon of existing infrastructure and planned and historical activities (including the implications of the 2018 test trial mining and bulk sampling), future infill and step-out drilling of the F2 Gold Deposit and exploration drilling at Explore Targets, the String of Pearls and regional exploration properties (including incremental tonnes or mill feed therefrom), optimization and expansion opportunities (including mill capacity) and risk mitigation factors and strategies; planned exploration and development activities and any impact of such activities; geological and structural modelling; future gold price and USD/CAD exchange (or FX) rates; feasibility and viability of the Project statements regarding the impact of health, safety and security measures or protections, and other protocols, implemented by the Company's in response to COVID-19, and the Company's ability to respond in the future to that situation, including the implementation any new such or other measures or protections and the impact thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions, which are considered reasonable and represent best judgment based on available facts, as of the date such statements are made. If such assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions prove to be incorrect, actual and future results may be materially different than expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this presentation which may prove to be incorrect include those set forth herein, and in the Cautionary Statement at the end of the Company's news release dated October 21, 2020 (the "FS News Release"), the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year-ended December 31, 2019 ("2019 MD&A") and quarters ended March 31 and June 30, 2020 (together, the "2020 MD&A"), including the accompanying financial statements, and the Technical Report filed on July 27, 2020 (the "July 2020 Technical Report"), all available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.comand on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Battle North to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors include, among others, the "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated March 27, 2020 (the "2020 AIF"), available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.comand on its website at www.battlenorthgold.com, as well as the risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors identified in the Cautionary Statement at the end of the FS News Release, the July 2020 Technical Report, and the 2019 MD&A and the 2020 MD&A (including the accompanying financial statements). The foregoing list of risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors is not exhaustive; readers should consult the more complete discussion of the Company's business, financial condition and prospects that is provided in the 2020 AIF. The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference herein are expressly qualified by these Cautionary Statements as well as the Cautionary Statements in the FS News Release, the 2019 MD&A, the 2020 MD&A, the 2020 AIF and the July 2020 Technical Report. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation (or as otherwise expressly specified) and Battle North disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. Qualified Person The content of this presentation has been read, verified and approved by Michael Willett, P.Eng., Director of Projects and Isaac Oduro, P.Geo., Manager of Technical Services for Battle North, as well as Andrew Mackenzie, P.Eng. and Tim Maunula, P.Geo. for TMAC, both of whom are independent from the Company. All are Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Cautionary Statement regarding Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates See endnote 4 to this presentation. Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers See endnote 5 to this presentation. 2 Red Lake, Ontario TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATTLE NORTH GOLD VALUE-CREATION PROPOSITION Several metrics that distinguish Battle North Gold from its development-stage peers ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT ROBUST BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY ("FS") ECONOMICS 1 SIGNIFICANT INFRASTRUCTURE, SHOVEL-READY PROJECT C$704 MILLION IN TAX LOSS POOLS ORGANIC GROWTH POTENTIAL FROM STRING OF PEARLS EXPLORATION UPSIDE IN RED LAKE GOLD CAMP - TIER 1 MINING JURISDICTION (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 3 ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF Extensive underground mine construction, turnaround, operating, and financing experience Management George Ogilvie, P.Eng. President and CEO +30 years of management, operating, technical, M&A, and restructuring

Former CEO of Kirkland Lake Gold; led the successful turnaround of the Macassa Mine and acquisition of St. Andrew Goldfields

led the successful turnaround of the Macassa Mine Experience in deep, underground narrow-vein gold deposits in South Africa with AngloGold

narrow-vein gold deposits in South Africa with Grew Rambler Metals from grassroots exploration to profitable junior producer Mike Willett, P.Eng. • +37 years of management, operating, technical, consulting and contracting experience Director of Projects • Held senior roles with Hudbay • Led the increase in mineral resources and permitting as CEO of Tamerlane Ventures Inc. Eric Setchell • +30 years of U/G and open pit operations experience in a management and technical capacity Mine General Manager • Managerial roles at Red Lake Gold Mines, Musselwhite, Mount Milligan, Lupin, Kapan, Bissett, Kapuskasing Phosphate Mine (Agrium), Nick Nikolakakis, MBA • +25 years of corporate finance and management experience; +US$2 billion financings CFO • Former CFO of Rainy River; led the sale to New Gold • Former VP Finance of Barrick - led the C$1.5 Billion financing of Pueblo Viejo in Dominican Republic Nick Hayduk, LLB, MBA • 20 years as a corporate lawyer; +15 years of legal and management experience in the mining sector General Counsel • Former SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lundin Mining Corporation • Former SVP, General Counsel of Kinross Gold Corporation OTHER TEAM UNDERGROUND MINE EXPERIENCE: Dome Mine, Kensington Mine, Ming Mine, McCreedy West, Ruttan Mine, Snow Lake/Lalor, etc. WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 4 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT Well-funded to support Project construction and exploration initiatives Equity ownership breakdown Balance Sheet and Capital Structure (Sep 30/20) Cash balance (unaudited): Sprott Loan Facility15 (Dec 31/21) @ 9% avg. int. Lease liabilities Shares outstanding Options/Warrants outstanding Market Data* (Oct 23/20) BNAU share price: Market capitalization: Avg. 30-day daily trading volume (TSX & OTC markets) C$67 M Management & C$14.4 M Board C$0.4 M 0.60% Retail President and CEO 129,225,775 16.70% George Ogilvie, P.Eng.: 7,234,654 580,479 shares C$1.90 Institutional C$245.5 M Investors 515,123 82.70% Analyst Coverage (Target price range: C$2.75-C$5.50) BMO Andrew Mikitchook TD Securities Arun Lamba Laurentian Bank Ryan Hanley Mackie Research Stuart McDougall Industrial Alliance George Topping Canaccord Genuity Tom Gallo Cormark Brock Colterjohn Stifel GMP TBD (15) Refer to endnote #15 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM *Source: TSX Institutional shareholders Sun Valley Gold Franklin Templeton Fidelity RBIM Invesco Sprott/Ninepoints BMO SSI Asset Management Donald Smith & Co. Greywolf Mackenzie Financial Royal Gold Ruffer Earth Resources Ixios Millpond Libra K2 5 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 LOM Project economics, annual and cumulative free cash flow estimates LOM Project Economics Bateman Gold Project LOM Free Cash Flow Profile (C$ millions) Metrics (estimates) After-tax IRR After-tax NPV5% After-tax Cumulative LOM FCF, Net of Initial Capital Base case FX rate (C$/US$) NPV5%/Initial Capital ratio Payback period Remaining tax loss pools after LOM Gold Price Assumption (oz) US$1,525 US$1,900 (Base Case) 50.3% 86.4% C$305.0 million C$531.4 million C$418.5 million C$698.3 million 0.7407 0.7407 2.8 4.9 3.6 years 2.6 years C$406.7 million C$143.1 million $200 $698 $800 $150 $600 Average FCF @ US$1,900/oz: $419 C$106M/CP year $400 Average FCF @ US$1,525/oz: C$70M/CP Year $200 $50 $0 $0 -$50 -$200 -$100 Pre-CP Commercial Production (CP) -$400 SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION FORECAST DURING COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION -2-1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Cumulative FCF @ US$1525/oz Cumulative FCF @ US$1900/oz Annual FCF @ US$1525/oz Annual FCF @ US$1900/oz (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 6 Avg. CP Production ~80koz/year Avg. LOM Mill Head Grade: 5.54 g/t Au TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 LOM production and operating cost profile Estimated 8.2 year mine life, with 603koz LOM payable ounces, with potential to extend longer

Gradual 21-monthramp-up plan to Commercial Production; ~48Koz of Pre-CP production

21-monthramp-up plan to Commercial Production; ~48Koz of Pre-CP production Avg. ~80Koz/year of estimated Commercial Production

AISC and AIC per ounce estimates demonstrate high margin potential at Base Case and spot gold prices

Estimated average throughput below 1,800 tpd mill capacity with room for potential incremental tonnes from F2, McFinley and

Pen Zones 8,9,12,19,22 Refer to endnote #1 for further details Refer to endnote #8 for further details Refer to endnote #9 for further details (12) Refer to endnote #12 for further detail (19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details Koz 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Throughput (tpd) Cash Costs (US$/oz) AISC (US$/oz) AIC(US$/oz) Init. Capex (C$M) Sust. Capex (C$M) FCF (C$M) LOM Annual Production and Mill Head Grade Profile Commercial Production (CP) g/t Au 5.39 7.09 8.00 5.10 5.18 7.00 5.70 5.40 5.05 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 64 75 81 82 83 89 81 1.00 0.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 LOM 1,029 1,270 1,467 1,457 1,451 1,495 1,038 1,315 $677 $648 $632 $661 $636 563 $495 $613 $1,161 $949 $863 $947 $1,006 698 $531 $865 $1,340 $1,102 $1,005 $1,088 $1,146 $828 $652 $1,010 $109.3 $42.1 $30.7 $25.3 $31.6 $41.2 $16.1 $1.8 $188.8 $31.6 $58.5 $72.6 $63.7 $57.8 $98.8 $110.6 $418.5 (22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 7 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 Manageable Initial and Sustaining Capital Forecasts Item Underground development and infrastructure Equipment lease Surface and mill BNAU EPCM Team Closure costs Salvage Contingency (10%) Total Initial Capital Total Sustaining Capital Total LOM capital expenditures Pre-CP Production: 47,829 oz Pre-CP operating costs + royalties Royalties and other production taxes Proceeds from sale of Pre-CP oz (@ US$1,525/oz) Net Pre-CP operating cash flow Net Pre-CP Capital Projected Funding Requirement (@US$1,525/oz) Pre-CP Sustaining (millions) (millions) C$55.7 C$124.7 C$5.4 C$50.3 C$34.1 C$13.7 C$3.6 - C$7.7

(C$7.6) C$10.5 - C$109.3 - C$188.8 C$298.1 C$62.5 - C$1.7 C$98.4 - C$34.2 - C$75.1 - C$93.2 - Estimated LOM U/G development metres are a function of more tonnes and geo-mechanical and geo-technical engineering applied to stope designs requiring more development. Infrastructure upgrades related to the shaft, ventilation system, loading pocket, electrical work. Primary infrastructure expenditure estimates include expansion of the TMF, installation of an ammonia reactor to the current wastewater treatment plant, and adding a surface crusher before the existing mill Contractor rates assumed during Pre-CP with planned switch to owner-operator rates when Commercial Production is potentially achieved. Initial Capital and Sustaining Capital estimates (C$27 million/CP year) are comparable to 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("2019 PEA")20 Up to C$55 million cash from the balance sheet currently available for Project Funding Requirement (including Corporate G&A). Refer to endnote #1 for further details Refer to endnote #20 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 8 BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 Underground development plan: The key to successful mining 36.7 KM OF LOM UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT Manageable average estimated development rates of 18.2 m (5 rounds) per day and opportunity to improve rates

Estimated cost of C$5,000-6,000 per metre for lateral and ramp development 8.6 KM OF PRE-CP U/G DEVELOPMENT - CRITICAL PATH TO ACHIEVING COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION • Ramp to surface creates second access to U/G • Access to 40 to 50 stopes at CP • Up to 9 months of development ahead of mining • Gradual 21-monthramp-up plan to Commercial Production (average 70% of 1,250 tpd permitted capacity, over 90 consecutive days) SURFACE PORTAL CONSTRUCTION CAN COMMENCE Q1/2021 Assuming project financing has been secured and construction decision is made before the end of 2020 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF LOM Development Plan (looking north) (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 9 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF FEASIBILITY STUDY MINERAL RESERVE AND RESOURCE ESTIMATE1,4,5 Maiden Mineral Reserve Estimate for the F2 Gold Deposit1,4,5 FS Mineral Reserves and Resources Estimate1,4,5 - F2 Gold Zone • Average drill density of July 2020 Mineral Category Quantity Grade Contained Gold Resource estimate2,4,5: 8 m (Measured), 19 m (tonnes) (g/t Au) (oz) (Indicated) and 26 m (Inferred) Proven Reserve 339,227 5.76 62,830 • 70% conversion of July 2020 M+I Mineral Probable Reserve 3,223,337 5.52 572,009 Total Reserves 3,562,565 5.54 634,838 Resource estimate2,4,5 (@ 3.41 g/t Au cut-off) to Measured Resource (M) 391,000 6.50 81,700 FS Proven + Probable Mineral Reserve Indicated Resource (I) 1,115,000 7.49 268,600 estimates1,4,5 M + I Resource 1,506,000 7.24 350,300 • +90% conversion from January 2020 Inferred Inferred Resource 1,303,000 6.50 272,200 Mineral Resource estimates3,4,5 to July 2020 M+I Mineral Resource estimate2,4,5 • Effective date is September 7, 2020; • F2 Explore Target7 at depth: 1.0-1.3M tonnes • FS Mineral Reserve estimates use a break-even blended economic mining cut-off grade of 3.41 g/t Au based on processing costs of $25/t, G&A and other (including exploration, refining, transport, and royalty costs) of $30/t, and between 5.0-7.0 g/t Au2 assumptions of a gold price of US$1,375/oz, an exchange rate of US$/C$0.76, mining cash costs of $98/t, • FS M+I and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates use a break-even economic cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au based on mining recovery of 95%; assumptions of a gold price of US$1,400/oz, an exchange rate of US$/C$ 0.74, mining cash costs of C$97/t, processing costs of C$33/t, G&A of C$18/t, sustaining capital C$20/t, refining, transport and royalty costs of C$59/oz, and average gold recoverability of 95%. External unplanned dilution not applied. • Reported from within an envelope accounting for mineral continuity. • All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates and totals may not add correctly. (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details (2) Refer to endnote #2 for further details (3) Refer to endnote #3 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details 10 (5) Refer to endnote #5 for further detail (7) Refer to endnote #7 for further details BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 Project optimization opportunities EVALUATE COST/BENEFIT OF LOWER MINING CUT-OFF GRADE Potential to add profitable stopes into the LOM mine plan CONTINUED EXPLORATION ON NEAR-MINE TARGETS Infill and step-out drilling of the F2 Gold Deposit Inferred Mineral Resource estimates 1,4,5 and Explore Target 7 areas, and McFinley 9,12,19,22 and Pen Zones 8,22 could potentially provide future incremental mill feed for the Project EXPANDED USE OF ELECTRIC/BATTERY-OPERATED MOBILE EQUIPMENT Potential to reduce emissions and ventilation requirements long-term EXPANDED USE OF MBRM More productive mining method that can potentially reduce stope cycle time translating to lower mining costs per tonne (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details (9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details (4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details (12) Refer to endnote #12 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (5) Refer to endnote #5 for further detail (19) Refer to endnote #13 for further details (7) Refer to endnote #7 for further details (22) Refer to endnote #20 for further details (8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF 11 BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE Significant benefit from existing, operational infrastructure Red Lake Gold Mines (Evolution) Cochenour (Evolution) 200-person camp Head frame and hoist commissioned Tailings management 14 km of U/G development; facility substantially Shaft completed to 730 m below surface completed 1,800 tpd mill; permitted to 1,250 tpd Power, roads, earth and civil works in place Sunk Capital (C$ millions) Mill construction +$150 Surface construction +$95 U/G exploration, development, etc. +$525 Total +$770 M 12 BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT 1,800 TPD MILL State-of-the-art facility constructed in 2015 Current configuration has name plate capacity throughput of 1,800 tpd with minor modifications

SAG and ball mill configuration; third pedestal for a 2 nd ball mill for potential further expansion to 2,500 tpd

ball mill for potential further expansion to 2,500 tpd 2 Knelson concentrators

Carbon-in-Leach extraction

extraction Surface crusher reduces mill feed to 150 mm (or 6-inch minus) prior to processing

6-inch minus) prior to processing 95% recoveries (43% from gravity) operating at an average throughput rate of 1,540 tpd achieved during 2018 bulk sample processing 6

Refer to endnote #6 for further details

13 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF IMPACT OF C$704 MILLION OF TAX LOSS POOLS Tax loss pools significantly enhances projected Free Cash Flow Profile1 Battle North Gold has C$704M of tax loss pools

The Feasibility Study (FS) LOM plan utilizes approximately C$297M of tax loss pools, with C$407M of remaining 1

of remaining FS estimates tax loss pools to contribute C$132 M LOM or US$162/oz of FCF 1

of FCF At US$1,900/oz gold, the FS LOM plan projects depletion of the entire C$704M of tax loss pools; tax strategies become more relevant at the current elevated gold price environment 1 . CAD$/USD$ FX Rate 0.84 0.80 0.7407 Base Case 0.70 0.66 AFTER-TAX IRR (%)/NPV5% (C$ MILLIONS) - SENSITIVITIES TO GOLD PRICE AND CAD$/USD$ FX RATE Gold Price (US$/oz) US$1,700 US1,800 US$1,900 US$2,000 US$2100 48%/ $289 56%/$344 64%/ $400 73%/$456 82%/ $510* 55%/ $336 64%/$395 73%/ $454 82%/$510* 91%/ $552* 67%/ $416 77%/$480 86%/ $531* 97%/$577* 107%/ $622* 76%/ $479 87%/$534* 98%/ $582* 109%/$630* 120%/ $677* 87%/ $535* 99%/587* 110%/ $637* 123%/$688* 135%/ $737* *Scenarios where entire the C$704 million tax loss pools are exhausted (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 14 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF STRING OF PEARLS: PEN8,22, MCFINLEY9,12,19,22, CARZ10, ISLAND11 ZONES Potential organic growth and incremental mill feed for the Bateman Gold Project 4 km Plan view McFinley Camp Pen Zone CARZ Island 244-metre level exploration drift F2 Gold Deposit Shaft bottom 1000 m Long section looking north west The String of Pearls are potentially accessible from underground

Historical high-grade intersections encountered at Pen, McFinley, CARZ, and Island zones9,10,11,12,13,21,25 Drilling has commenced to evaluating the Mineral Resource potential of the McFinley and Pen Zones (8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details (12) Refer to endnote #12 for further details McFinley (9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details (19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details F2 Gold Zone (10) Refer to endnote #10 for further details (22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (11) Refer to endnote #11 for further details 15 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF STRING OF PEARLS: MCFINLEY9,12,19,22 Historic mineral resource estimate9 with existing U/G development near Bateman infrastructure Highlights from 2020 McFinley Zone Exploration Program19,22 Historic McFinley Deposit (2002)9,12 Inferred: 66,801 oz Au (303,000 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t Au) Isometric view looking northwest Drill hole number 122L-20-09 84L-20-05 84L-20-02 84L-20-07 122L-20-04 84L-20-01 Intercept Notes 191.00 g/t Au over 0.20 m Banded iron formation 134.00 g/t Au over 0.27 m Banded iron formation 84.90 g/t Au over 0.27 m & 6.31 g/t Au over 1.20 m Banded iron formation; (including 14.40 g/t Au over 0.30 m) See Picture 1 20.50 g/t Au over 0.31 m Banded iron formation 11.00 g/t Au over 0.63 m Banded iron formation 7.36 g/t Au over 1.61 m (including 15.50 g/t Au over 0.40 m) Banded iron formation 122-metre level More than 550 m deep from the bottom of the 183-metre level 244-metre level Picture 1: 2020 McFinley Zone Exploration Program19 - Hole 84L-20- 02 Core Section with visible gold (circled in blue) historic McFinley Deposit mineral resource9 305-metre level Main F2 Gold Zone Shaft 610-metre level 685-17-C0412: 3.66 g/t Au over 0.4 m 2.93 g/t Au over 0.7 m 3.48 g/t Au over 1.0 m 5.55 g/t Au over 0.7 m (9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details (12) Refer to endnote #12 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details (22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details 685-metre level Drill hole U/G development Scale: 200 m 16 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF STRING OF PEARLS: PEN ZONE8,22 Within 550 m of the Bateman Gold Project; Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Q1/21 Pen Zone (not true widths) Recent drill assays22: 244L-20-02: 34.01 g/t Au over 2.37 m (incl. 136.00 g/Au over 0.50 m)

over 2.37 m (incl. over 0.50 m) 244L-20-04: 6.88 g/t Au over 2.50 m (incl. 24.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m) Historical drill assays8: MF-03-16: 46.00 g/t Au over 1.0 m

over 1.0 m MF-03-30: 13.13 g/t Au over 1.7 m (incl. 66.1 g/t Au over 0.3 m)

over 1.7 m (incl. over 0.3 m) MF-07-203: 17.95 g/t Au over 0.7 m

over 0.7 m MF-07-209: 9.68 g/t Au over 1.6 m & 21.83 g/t Au over 1.0 m

over 1.6 m & over 1.0 m MF-08-224: 11.9 g/t Au over 0.9 m

over 0.9 m PR-10-04: 10.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m & 14.48 g/t Au over 1.0 m Section looking north (8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details 17 RED LAKE GOLD CAMP More than 28Moz historic gold production24 BATTLE NORTH OWNS 2ND LARGEST LAND PACKAGE IN RED LAKE Claims overlay on most of the major gold deformation zones in the Red Lake camp HIGH-PRIORITY REGIONAL EXPLORATION TARGETS INCLUDE McCuaig: located on the intersection of the Mine Trend and the East Bay Deformation Zone; Historical high-grade assay results 13 : MC-07-01AW: 15.65 g/t Au over 1.55 m MC-02-32: 22.83 g/t Au over 3.10 m (incl. 75.91 g/t Au, 0.70 m) o MC-02-27: 25.48 g/t Au over 1.1 m & 18.08 g/t Au over 0.45 m

East Bay: Potential down-dip extension of known NI 43-101 gold deposit

Potential down-dip extension of known NI 43-101 gold deposit Slate Bay: Intriguing copper- porphyry-style mineralization along the "Mine Trend" gold deformation zone

Intriguing copper- porphyry-style mineralization along the "Mine Trend" gold deformation zone Sidace Lake: located adjacent to known NI 43-101 gold deposit TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF 10 km radius from the Bateman Gold Project infrastructure (13) Refer to endnote #13 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 18 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATTLE NORTH GOLD An aspiring gold producer in Red Lake, Ontario ACCOMPLISHED MANAGEMENT TEAM STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT ROBUST BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY ECONOMICS SIGNIFICANT INFRASTRUCTURE, SHOVEL-READY PROJECT C$704 M IN TAX LOSS POOLS ORGANIC GROWTH POTENTIAL FROM STRING OF PEARLS EXPLORATION UPSIDE IN RED LAKE GOLD CAMP - TIER 1 MINING JURISDICTION WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 19 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF CONTACT US Allan Candelario, CFA Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development 416-766-2804 acandelario@battlenorthgold.com www.battlenorthgold.com WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 20 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF APPENDICES WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 21 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 KEY HIGHLIGHTS AND ESTIMATES ROBUST ECONOMICS Base Case estimates of 50.3% After-tax IRR, C$305.0 million After-tax NPV, and C$418.5 million Life of Mine (" LOM ") Free Cash Flow (" FCF" ) at US$1,525/oz gold MANAGEABLE INITIAL CAPITAL AND PROJECTED FUNDING REQUIREMENT ESTIMATES Initial capital estimate of C$109.3 million (including 10% contingency) with Projected Funding Requirement estimate of C$93.2 million (including corporate G&A) EXPEDITED TIMELINE TO INITIAL PRODUCTION Estimated 7 months to Initial Production from construction start; gradual estimated 21-monthramp-up to Commercial Production (" CP ") 8.2 YEAR ESTIMATED MINE LIFE WITH THE POTENTIAL TO INCREASE MINE LIFE AND ANNUAL PRODUCTION ESTIMATES • Estimated 80,000 oz/year of average annual Commercial Production (with the potential to augment production from incremental mill feed from F2 Zone as well as the McFinley and Pen Zones8,9,12,19,22) (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details (12) Refer to endnote #12 for further detail (8) Refer to endnote #8 for further details (19) Refer to endnote #19 for further details (9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details (22) Refer to endnote #22 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 22 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY SENSITIVITIES1 Estimated after-tax IRR and NPV5% are sensitive to gold price, grade, throughput and FX rates AFTER-TAX IRR (%)/NPV5% (C$ MILLIONS) - SENSITIVITIES TO GOLD PRICE AND CAD$/USD$ FX RATE Refer to endnote #1 for further details CAD$/USD$ Gold Price (US$/oz) US$1,525 FX Rate US$1,200 US$1,325 US$1,400 US$1,600 US$1,700 US$1,900 US$2100 Base Case 0.84 6%/$9 17%/$19 23%/$121 34%/$191 40%/$233 48%/ $289 64%/ $400 82%/ $510* 0.80 12%/42 23%/$116 29%/$160 40%/$233 46%/$277 55%/ $336 73%/ $454 91%/ $552* 0.7407 20%/$100 32%/$178 39%/$226 50%/$305 57%/$352 67%/ $416 86%/ $531* 107%/ $622* Base Case 0.70 27%/$143 39%/$227 46%/$278 59%/$361 66%/$412 76%/ $479 98%/ $582* 120%/ $677* 0.66 34%/$192 47%/$281 55%/$335 68%/$423 76%/$477 87%/ $535* 110%/ $637* 135%/ $737* *Scenarios where entire the C$704 million tax loss pools are exhausted Project After-Tax IRR (%) Project After-Tax NPV5% (C$000) IRR Feasibility Study NPV5% Feasibility Study 80% Base Case $500,000 Base Case 70% 60% $400,000 50% $300,000 40% 30% $200,000 20% $100,000 10% 0% $0 80% 90% 100% 110% 120% 80% 90% 100% 110% 120% Flex Factor Flex Factor LOM Operating Cost LOM Capital Cost Throughput (tpd) Grade (g/t Au) LOM Operating Cost LOM Capital Cost Throughput (tpd) Grade (g/t Au) 23 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 Mine plan predominantly uses bulk mining methods translating to a low operating cost operation Sub-Level Longhole and Uppers methods represent 80% of LOM tonnes and were successfully tested during 2018 test trial mining 6

Longhole and Uppers methods represent 80% of LOM tonnes and were successfully tested during 2018 test trial mining Most of the mine plan is within the competent High-Ti Basalt Unit rock package. Small portion mined in the Ultramafic (" UM ")/Ultramafic Talc Units

High-Ti Basalt Unit rock package. Small portion mined in the Ultramafic (" ")/Ultramafic Talc Units Upside potential of increased usage of MBRM expected to lower mining costs and to mine narrow stopes (1.2 m minimum width) Metrics Sub-Level Uppers MBRM Cut-and-Fill (estimates) Longhole (UM Talc) Tonnes 2,270,291 584,990 465,805 227,212 LOM tonnes (%) 63.7% 16.4% 13.1% 6.4% Total stopes 141 141 52 63 Average stope size (tonnes) 16,101 4,149 8,958 3,607 Average dimensions 40m/5m/24m 16m/5m/19m 42m/4m/22m 16m/4m/16m (height/width/strike) External dilution 17% 15% 16% 20% Average diluted grade 5.45 g/t Au 5.40 g/t Au 5.30 g/t Au 7.24 g/t Au (after dilution and mining-loss) Mining cost per tonne $79 $88 $111 $234 (including indirect costs) Typical productivity rates for these 510 260 600 140 mining methods (tpd) Cut-and-Fill (High-Ti Basalts, Felsics, UM) 14,266 0.4% 6 2,378 10mx5mx16m 14% 6.92 g/t Au $139 140 (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details 24 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 Permitting, consultation, closure and rehabilitation SUBSTANTIALLY PERMITTED FOR 1,250 TPD The successful implementation of an ammonia treatment upgrade to the Project's water treatment system and installation of sceptic field bed systems throughout the site required to qualify for the material permits POTENTIAL PERMIT AMENDMENT TO 1,800 TPD The Company will evaluate the permit amendments required for the increased projected production rate at a future juncture ONGOING CONSULTATIONS WITH LOCAL FIRST NATIONS Battle North currently has exploration agreements with local First Nations communities and expects to commence IBA discussions soon CLOSURE AND REHABILITATION COSTS C$7.7 MILLION Closure and rehabilitation costs are expected to be substantially offset by the estimated salvage value of C$7.6 million of the material site assets at closure (1) Refer to End Note #1 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 25 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF PRESTIGIOUS RED LAKE GOLD MINING CAMP Tier 1 mining jurisdiction located in Northern, Ontario, Canada Gold Production within the Red Lake Greenstone Belt24 (to December 31, 2018) Mine Years of Production Tonnes Milled Ounces g/t Au Red Lake Gold Mines 2006-December 2018 8,977,311 6,443,300 22.32 Campbell Mine 1949-2006 18,093,133 11,216,443 19.33 Goldcorp (Dickenson) 1948-2006 8,715,238 5,962,948 21.29 Madsen (Historic) 1938-1976;1977-1999 7,872,688 2,452,388 9.70 Cochenour-Willans 1939-1971 2,096,656 1,244,279 18.44 McKenzie Red Lake 1935-1966 2,135,364 651,156 9.5 Howey 1930-1941; 1957 4,200,977 421,592 3.12 Hasaga (Historic) 1938-1952 1,374,642 218,213 4.94 Starratt Olsen 1948-1956 823,555 163,990 6.21 H.G. Young (Historic) 1960-1963 261,432 55,244 6.58 McMarmac 1940-1948 138,779 45,246 10.15 Gold Eagle 1937-1941 163,380 40,204 7.64 Red Lake Gold Shore 1936-1938 78,320 21,100 8.36 Buffalo 1981-1982 29,017 1,656 1.78 Abino 1985-1986 2,479 1,397 17.52 Lake Rowan 1986-1988 11,814 1,298 3.43 Mount Jamie 1976 882 377 13.3 Red Summit 1935-1936 536 277 16.08 McFinley (Historic)9 1987 N/A Total 54,976,204 28,159,325 15.93 Battle North Gold 2018 35,629 4,907* 4.51** Project Test Mining6 *Payable ounces, after mill recovery **Mill head grade after external dilution and mining loss (6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 26 (9) Refer to endnote #9 for further details (24) Refer to endnote #24 for further details TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY1 A substantial amount of work went into turning around the Project Positive 35kt bulk sample reconciliation6 validating the 2018 MRE and new geological model Robust Maiden Feasibility Study1 for the Bateman Gold Project: Turnaround plan implemented. Golder/TMAC hired as consultants; Mill re-commissioned; oriented drilling, relogging, mapping Test trial mining re- commences to better understand bulk sampling commences at the complex geology commences6 Bateman Gold Project Robust 2019 PEA20 delivered: After-tax IRR 40.2%, After-tax NPV5% C$135.2M, 6.2 year LOM, ~80koz/year production After-tax IRR and NPV5% 50% and $305 million, respectively. 8.2 year LOM, Avg. 80koz/year of Commercial Production 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 George Ogilvie, P.Eng., appointed 2019 MRE4,5,18 demonstrated 346% New structural and geological model17 completed; President and CEO. The Company increase in M+I MRE compared to 2018 MRE4,5,17 showed +113% and +81% launches successful Restructuring 2016 MRE4,5,16. Transaction and a C$45 million increase in M+I and Inferred MRE, respectively, compared to the 2016 MRE4,5,16. equity financing to advance the Batman Gold Project21 January 2020 MRE3,4,5, and July 2020 MRE2,4,5, demonstrate substantial increases in M+I MRE, respectively, compared to 2016 MRE4,5,16. "MRE" means Mineral Resource estimate (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details (16) Refer to endnote #16 for further details (2) Refer to endnote #2 for further details (17) Refer to endnote #17 for further details (3) Refer to endnote #3 for further details (18) Refer to endnote #18 for further details (4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details (20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM (5) Refer to endnote #5 for further details (21) Refer to endnote #21 for further details 27 (6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF BATEMAN GOLD PROJECT FEASIBILITY STUDY 1 (2) Refer to endnote #2 for further details (1) Refer to endnote #1 for further details (4) Refer to endnote #4 for further details Implementation Plan and measures taken to mitigate risk during construction phase (5) Refer to endnote #5 for further details (6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details Grade control mine plan execution Capex and scheduling Mill recovery rates & TMF management COVID Measures Battle North Gold Measures Positive 2018 Bulk Sample Reconciliation 6 : Sizable 35,000-tonne bulk sample processing program in 2018 demonstrated positive reconciliation in terms of grades ( +6.1% ), tonnes ( +7.2% ) and ounces ( +13.8% ) validating the geological model and parameters used; lower-gradepre-developed stopes utilized (no "cherry picking" stopes)

Sizable 35,000-tonne bulk sample processing program in 2018 demonstrated positive reconciliation in terms of grades ( ), tonnes ( ) and ounces ( ) validating the geological model and parameters used; lower-gradepre-developed stopes utilized (no "cherry picking" stopes) Well-drilled July 2020 M+I Mineral Resource estimates 2,4,5 and FS Mineral Reserve estimates 1,4,5 : Average 18 m drill centre spacing

July 2020 M+I Mineral Resource estimates and FS Mineral Reserve estimates : Estimated planned U/G development up to 9 months ahead of mining prior to CP

U/G development up to 9 months ahead of mining prior to CP Materials handling: Reducing ore-rehandling, comingling ore and waste, and incentives for miners to achieving grade targets

Reducing ore-rehandling, comingling ore and waste, and incentives for miners to achieving grade targets Reasonable external dilution estimates: 16.6% external dilution + 5% ore-loss

Significant infrastructure already in place

Realistic C$5000-6000 U/G cost per metre and advance rates (peak 14 m development/day) estimate; opportunity to increase advancement rates with additional crews as mining horizons are opened up

(peak 14 m development/day) estimate; opportunity to increase advancement rates with additional crews as mining horizons are opened up 21-month ramp-up to CP is a relatively gradual time frame and provides buffer for any unforeseen events

ramp-up to CP is a relatively gradual time frame and provides buffer for any unforeseen events >100,000 tonnes of material processed: The Bateman Project mill has operated optimally since 2015. Achieved 1,540 tpd run-rate and 95% recovery (43% from gravity) during 2018 bulk sample processing program 6

The Bateman Project mill has operated optimally since 2015. Achieved 1,540 tpd run-rate and 95% recovery (43% from gravity) during 2018 bulk sample processing program FS contemplates installation of an ammonia reactor at the Project's existing wastewater treatment plant to treat ammonia in the effluent during operations. The FS contemplates installation early on during the construction period prior to operating the mill.

Continuing to practice social distancing and supplying employees with additional PPE, sanitizers, and cleaners

Pre-Screening measures before visiting site, no flying/drive only policy, crew segregations within the camp

measures before visiting site, no flying/drive only policy, crew segregations within the camp Conducting temperature checks and rapid COVID testing Management & • The Battle North team has significant construction, operating and turnaround experience in challenging underground mines around the world Project Team including the Witwatersrand basin in South Africa, Northern Ontario mining camps (Sudbury, Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Red Lake), Northern Experience Manitoba, Val d'Or mining camp in Quebec, Northern New Brunswick, Northern Saskatchewan, and in Newfoundland. 28 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF 2018 TEST MINING AND BULK SAMPLE PROCESSING PROGRAM6 Positive reconciliation to the block model estimates and 95% mill recovery 2018 Bulk Sample Reconciliation Results6 (before external mining dilution) Stope Information and Mill Results Bulk sample Block model6,17 Difference results (%) Tonnes (t) 32,551 30,360 +7.2% Grade (g/t Au) 4.93 4.65 +6.1% Ounces (oz) 5,165 4,539 +13.8% External dilution 8.7% 10.0% -13.0% >10,000 samples taken from chips and mucks

Drilling at 5-metre centres for stope shaped design and grade confirmation

for stope shaped design and grade confirmation 3 Test stopes mined sequentially to avoid comingling of material; Stockpiled separately and batched sequentially to the mill separately

to avoid comingling of material; Stockpiled separately and batched sequentially to the mill separately Sublevel longhole and uppers methods : Successfully demonstrated the amenability of bulk mining methods

: Successfully demonstrated the amenability of bulk mining methods External dilution was minimized due to near-vertical orientation of the stopes and mining within High-Ti Basalts (and not to the contacts) Categories Average stope height (m) Average stope strike length (m) Average stope width (m) External mining dilution (% ) Achieved throughput Mill recovery (%) Recovery from gravity circuit (%) Approximate silver (Ag) ounces recovered Result m m 6 m 8.7% 70 tph 1,540 tpd 95.1% 43.2% 1,043 oz Ag Potential to operate at 1,800 tpd in current configuration with minor modifications Refer to endnote #6 for further details Refer to endnote #17 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 29 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF STRUCTURAL INTERPRETATION16,17,23 Plan view comparison of structural interpretations of the F2 Gold Zone Riedel vein system: System of mineralized quartz- actinolite veins that appear to be primary structural controls on gold mineralization at the F2 Gold Deposit

More continuity of gold mineralization within the HiTi Basalt Units (main host rock) compared to the 2016 geological model 16

Successful bulk mining 6 : new model amenable to bulk mining 2013 Structural Interpretation23 (1.1Moz Indicated; 2.2Moz Inferred) 2016 Structural Interpretation16 (0.1Moz Indicated; 0.3Moz Inferred) 2018 Structural Interpretation17 (0.28Moz M+I; 0.75Moz Inferred) Picture example of drill core displaying the Riedel veins* (horizontal dimension of image 80 cm) *Not taken from Bateman Gold Project North (mine-grid) Historical drill holes D1 N-S structures D2 dextral transpresion (6) Refer to endnote #6 for further details HiTi Basalt Units (17) Refer to endnote #17 for further details Ultramafic Flow Units D2 E-W structures Mineralized R' veins (18) Refer to endnote #18 for further details R veins (25) Refer to endnote #25 for further details High-grade domain Quartz-Breccia Zones Riedel veins (higher grade) (orientations): P veins T veins (not shown) 30 30 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF SUBLEVEL LONGHOLE AND UPPERS MINING METHOD Conceptual diagram20 Section view "Uppers" 18m up-holes looking north Longitudinal view looking east (mine grid) (mine grid) Section Ring 33 "Sub-Level Longhole" Cross cut • 28m down-holes • 18m up-holes • sub-levels20-30m apart U/G development Longhole Planned stope shape Drill holes (20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 31 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF MASS-BLAST RAISE MINING Conceptual diagram (courtesy of ManRoc Developments)20 Longhole drilling: Holes ~10 m in Backfilled length Charging and 30-60 m Driving Cable the raise bolting blasting longholes stope avg. stope heights 1-3 m avg. stope widths (20) Refer to endnote #20 for further details WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 32 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF ENDNOTES All prior news releases and Technical Reports of Battle North Gold Corporation (the "Company") referenced in this Presentation, including in these End Notes, are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.comand on its website (www.battlenorthgold.com). Prior to July 7, 2020, the Company was known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and the Bateman Gold Project was known as the Phoenix Gold Project. For more information on the Feasibility Study and the FS Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates refer to the Company's news release dated October 21, 2020. An updated Technical Report for the Project will be filed in 45 days from the news release. For more information on the July 2020 Mineral Resource estimate refer to the Battle North Gold news release dated July 8, 2020 and the corresponding updated Technical Report filed on July 27, 2020. The July 2020 Mineral

Resource estimate is not current and should not be relied upon. For more information on the January 2020 Mineral Resource estimate refer to the Company's news release dated January 7, 2020 and the corresponding updated Technical Report filed on January 16, 2020. The January 2020 Mineral Resource estimate is not current and should not be relied upon. Until mineral deposits are actually mined and processed, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources must be considered as estimates only. Mineral Resource estimates that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain, involves subjective judgement about many relevant factors and may be materially affected by, among other things, environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors described in the foregoing Cautionary Statements, as well as those described in the 2019 MD&A and 2020 MD&A (and accompanying financial statements), the 2020 AIF and the July 2020 Technical Report. The quantity and grade of reported "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates as an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading "Inferred" Mineral Resource estimates to an "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource category. The accuracy of any Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation, which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral reserve and Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on, among other things: (i) fluctuations in mineral prices; (ii) results of drilling, and development; (iii) results of test stoping and other testing; (iv) metallurgical testing and other studies; (v) results of geological and structural modeling including stope design; (vi) proposed mining operations, including dilution; (vii) the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and (viii) the possible failure to receive required permits, licenses and other approvals. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an "Inferred", "Indicated" or "Measured" Mineral Resource estimate will ever be upgraded to a higher category. The Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resources estimates referenced herein were reported using Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the " CIM Standards ") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (" NI 43-101 "). This presentation uses the terms "Mineral Reserve", "Proven Mineral Reserve", "Probable Mineral Reserve", "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in the CIM Standards (collectively, the " CIM Definitions ") in accordance with NI 43-101. While these terms are recognized and required by the Canadian Securities Administrators in accordance with Canadian securities laws, they are not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and differ materially from the definitions in the SEC Industry Guide 7 under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended. Under SEC Industry Guide 7, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report "Reserves", the three-year historical average price is used in any "Reserve" or cash flow analysis to designate "Reserves" and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" as defined in NI 43-101 are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be upgraded to SEC Industry Guide 7 "Reserves". The estimation of "Measured Mineral Resources" and "Indicated Mineral Resources" involves greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic and legal feasibility than the estimation of SEC industry Guide 7 "Reserves". Under SEC Industry Guide 7, mineralization may not be classified as a "Reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the Reserve determination is made. The estimation of "Inferred Mineral Resources" involves far greater uncertainty as to their existence and economic and legal viability than the estimation of other categories of "Mineral Resources". Under NI 43-101, estimates of "Inferred Mineral Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility studies, pre-feasibility studies or other economic studies, except in prescribed cases, such as in a preliminary economic assessment (or PEA) under certain circumstances. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "Reserves" as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. It cannot be assumed that any part or all of a "Inferred Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource" or "Indicated Mineral Resource" estimate exists or is economically or legally mineable. (continued next page) WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 33 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF ENDNOTES (continued) The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the "SEC Modernization Rules") and, on January 1, 2021, will replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after such date. However, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101. The SEC Modernization Rules include the adoption of terms describing "mineral reserves" and "mineral resources" that are "substantially similar" to the corresponding terms under NI 43-101. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "proven mineral reserves" and "probable mineral reserves" to be "substantially similar" to the corresponding CIM Definitions. U.S. investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences between the definitions ascribed to such terms under the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance that any "Mineral Reserve" or "Mineral Resource" estimate that the Company may report as "Proven Mineral Reserves", "Probable Mineral Reserves", "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared such estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules. For the above reasons, the "Mineral Reserve" and "Mineral Resource" estimates and related information in this presentation may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. For more information on the 2018 bulk sample reconciliation results, please refer to the news release on November 29, 2018. The potential quantity and grade of "Explore Target" areas is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration of "Explore Target" areas to define a mineral resource estimate and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any part of "Explore Target" areas being delineated as a mineral resource. For more information on the Pen Zone historical (pre-2020) and current drill results, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 27, 2020 and September 24, 2020. For more information on the Historic McFinley Deposit, please refer to the Mineral Deposit Inventory for Ontario, MENDM which is available at http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52N04SE00005.html These estimates are historical, not NI 43-101 compliant and should not be relied upon. For more information on the CARZ drill results, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 17, 2015. For more information on the Island Zone drill results, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2004. For more information on the McFinley deep drilling, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 20, 2018. For more information on the historical McCuaig drill results, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2002. For more information on the amendment to the Sprott loan facility, please review the Company's news release dated June 1, 2020. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2020. For more information on the 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate refer to the Company's news release dated January 16, 2016 and the corresponding Technical Report filed on February 25, 2016. The 2016 Mineral Resource estimate and corresponding technical report are not current and should not be relied upon. For more information on the 2018 Mineral Resource estimate refer to the Company's news release dated April 30, 2018 and the corresponding Technical Report filed on June 13, 2018. The 2018 Mineral Resource estimate and corresponding Technical Report are not current and should not be relied upon. (continued next page) WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 34 TSX: BNAU | OTCQX: BNAUF ENDNOTES (continued) For more information on the 2019 Mineral Resource estimate refer to the Company's news release dated March 27, 2019 and the corresponding Technical Report filed on April 25, 2019. The 2019 Mineral Resource estimate and the corresponding Technical Report are not current and should not be relied upon. For more information on the 2020 McFinley Exploration Program, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2020 For more details on the 2019 PEA, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2019 and the corresponding Technical Report filed on September 23, 2019. The 2019 PEA is only a conceptual study of the potential viability of the 2019 Mineral Resource estimate. The 2019 PEA is preliminary in nature and provides only an initial, high-level review of the Project's potential and design options; there is no certainty that the 2019 PEA will be realized. The 2019 PEA and corresponding Technical Report are not current and should not be relied upon. For more information on the Restructuring Transaction, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 20, 2016. For more information on the most recent 2020 exploration results at McFinley and Pen Zones please refer to the Company's news release dated September 24, 2020. For more information on the 2013 Mineral Resource estimate refer to the Company's news release dated June 25, 2013 and the corresponding Technical Report filed on August 9, 2013. The 2013 Mineral Resource estimate and corresponding Technical Report are not current and should not be relied upon. Please refer to MENDM "Ontario Geological Survey Open File Report 6301, Report of Activities, 2014 Resident Geologist Program, Red Lake Regional Resident Geologist Report: Red lake and Kenora Districts (2015)." report (modified to include production between 2015-2018) which is available at http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/pub/data/imaging/OFR6301/OFR6301.pdf WWW.BATTLENORTHGOLD.COM 35 Attachments Original document

