Effective January 05, 2024, Battery Minerals Limited will change its name to Waratah Minerals Limited.
BATY MINE
Equities
BAT
AU000000BAT1
Specialty Mining & Metals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.11 AUD
|0.00%
|-8.33%
|-8.33%
|Dec. 19
|Battery Minerals Receives Final Tranche of Consideration Shares for Mozambican Graphite Projects
|MT
|Dec. 19
|Battery Minerals Limited completed the acquisition of The Spur Project from Yanbulla Mining Pty Ltd.
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-8.33%
|10 M $
|-2.63%
|64 856 M $
|-2.40%
|59 324 M $
|-.--%
|27 915 M $
|-.--%
|9 702 M $
|+1.01%
|8 134 M $
|-.--%
|8 050 M $
|-2.71%
|7 607 M $
|+0.18%
|7 180 M $
|-4.87%
|6 061 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock BATY MINE - Australian S.E.
- News BATY MINE
- Battery Minerals Limited will Change its Name to Waratah Minerals Limited