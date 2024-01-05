Battery Minerals Limited is an Australia-based diversified mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring for and developing mineral deposits. The Company is focused on advancing its Stavely-Stawell gold/copper project in Victoria and the Azura project in the Kimberley of Western Australia. The Stavely-Stawell project comprises a single exploration license (EL6871) covering an approximately 65-kilometer strike of the Stawell Gold Corridor and northern extents of the Stavely-Dryden Belt in western Victoria. The Azura project comprises approximately three granted exploration licenses (E80/4944, E80/5116, E80/5347) and one application (E80/5348), covering approximately 258 square kilometers (km2) of the Halls Creek Mobile Zone within the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The Azura project is prospective for sediment/basalt hosted copper and magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization.