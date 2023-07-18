Overview
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: uses of proceeds; projected cash runways; future product development plans; and stockholder approval of the conversion rights of the Series X Preferred Stock, in each case, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "goal," "intend," and "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, and TeraImmune or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Baudax Bio's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. There are a number of important factors that could cause Baudax Bio's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: whether Baudax Bio will be able to successfully integrate the TeraImmune operations and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of TeraImmune; whether Baudax Bio's shareholders approve the conversion of the Series X Preferred Stock and the required cash payment of the then-current fair value of the Series X Preferred Stock if such approval is not provided; whether Baudax Bio's cash resources will be sufficient to fund Baudax Bio's continuing operations and the newly acquired TeraImmune operations, including the liabilities of TeraImmune incurred in connection with the completion of the Merger; whether Baudax Bio's collaborations will be successful; whether Baudax Bio will be able to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-
clinical studies and clinical trials, that interim results may not be indicative of final results in clinical trials, that earlier-stage trials may not be indicative of later-stage trials, the approvability of product candidates; whether Baudax Bio will be able to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility; and whether Baudax Bio will be able to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks anduncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Baudax Bio may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Baudax Bio's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither Baudax Bio, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Baudax Bio's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
Baudax Bio, Inc., its directors and certain of its executive officers are deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Baudax Bio's shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at Baudax Bio's 2023 Special Meeting of Shareholders. Information regarding the names of Baudax Bio's directors and executive officers and their respective interests in Baudax Bio by security holdings or otherwise can be found in Baudax Bio's proxy statement for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 28, 2023. To the extent holdings of Baudax Bio's securities have changed since the amounts set forth in Baudax Bio's proxy statement for the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. These documents are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Baudax Bio intends to file a proxy statement and accompanying proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies from Baudax Bio shareholders in connection with the matters to be considered at Baudax Bio's 2023 Special Meeting of Shareholders. Additional information regarding the identity of participants, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in Baudax Bio's proxy statement for its 2023 Special Meeting, including the schedules and appendices thereto. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ ANY SUCH PROXY STATEMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY CARD AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AS WELL AS ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED BY BAUDAX BIO WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement, any amendments or supplements to the proxy statement, the accompanying proxy card, and other documents filed by Baudax Bio with the SEC for no charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies will also be available at no charge at the Investor Relations section of Baudax Bio's corporate website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors.com or by contacting Baudax Bio's Investor Relations at Baudax Bio, Inc., 490 Lapp Road, Malvern, PA 19355 or by calling Baudax Bio's Investor Relations at (484) 395-2440.
Baudax Bio + TeraImmune : Summary
"Sign and Close" Structure
- Structured as a stock-for-stock transaction, signed/closed 6/29/23
- Baudax equity holders owned ~18% (fully diluted) of combined company
- Balance of consideration in convertible-preferred,non-voting stock
- Baudax to seek stockholder approval of the conversion of the newly issued shares of preferred stock into common stock
- Shareholder proxy for conversion vote will require SEC submission
Senior Leadership Team
Gerri Henwood - President & CEO
Founder, President, CEO Baudax, Recro President of Malvern Consulting Group Founder, Pres., CEO Auxilium (NASDAQ: AUXL) Founder, CEO IBAH (NASDAQ: CRO)
>10 years at SK&F (now GSK)
Yong Chan Kim , Ph D - CSO *
Former President & CEO, TeraImmune
Res Assis Prof., Uniformed Services University
Post-Doctoral Fellow, NIAID, NIH
Stewart Mc Callum, MD -ConsultingCMO
EVP Medical Affairs, Recro
Medical Director, GSK
Assistant Professor of Urology Stanford University
Staff Surgeon, Stanford University & Palo Alto VA Medical
Center
Jillian Dilmore, Principal Accounting Officer
Director of Accounting, Recro
Assistant Controller, Royal DSM
Senior Auditor, Deloitte & Touche
