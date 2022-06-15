Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baudax Bio, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BXRX   US07160F2065

BAUDAX BIO, INC.

(BXRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  12:55 2022-06-15 pm EDT
0.7096 USD   -0.06%
12:53pBAUDAX BIO : H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Presentation
PU
10:13aBAUDAX BIO : Corporate Overview
PU
06/01Baudax Bio Doses First Cohort of Phase 1 Trial of Clinical-Stage Neuromuscular Blocking Agent BX2000
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baudax Bio : H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Presentation

06/15/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
H.C. Wainwright Annual

Global Life Sciences

Conference Presentation

May 25th, 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "goal," "intend," and

"expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication on this internet site and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio's performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to market and other conditions, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Baudax Bio's supply chain and labor force, Baudax Bio's ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Baudax Bio's ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX1000, BX2000 and BX3000, Baudax Bio's ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio's ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio's ability to achieve its financial goals; and Baudax Bio's ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio's business and future results included in Baudax Bio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

2

ANJESO®

(meloxicam)

injection

Only once daily, non-opioid,

analgesic

Approved for use in adults for

the management of

moderate-to-severe pain,

alone or in combination with

non-NSAID analgesics

Significant potential

commercial opportunity

$

Acute Care

Financial Position

Experienced

Clinical-Stage

leadership team

Pipeline

Neuromuscular

Cash and cash

Significant commercial,

blocking agents (NMBs)

equivalents as of 3/31/22:

development, and

and proprietary reversal

Approximately $11.5

regulatory experience

agent

Million

3

Please see Important Safety Information including BOXED WARNING at the end of presentation.

Full Prescribing Information at www.ANJESO.com

Clinical Development Status

Product / Compound

Pre-Clinical Phase I

Phase 2 Phase 3 Marketed Rights

ANJESO® (MELOXICAM) INJECTION

WW

ANJESO® (meloxicam) injection

U.S. approval 2/20/2020

NEUROMUSCULAR BLOCKING AGENTS (NMBs)

WW

IV Intermediate-action (BX1000)

IV Ultra-short action (BX2000)

NMB Reversal (Anesthesia)

WW

BX3000

Please see Important Safety Information including BOXED WARNING at the end of presentation.

Full Prescribing Information at www.ANJESO.com

4

Commercial Update

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baudax Bio Inc. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 16:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,61 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,73 M 5,73 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BAUDAX BIO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Baudax Bio, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUDAX BIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 027%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gerri A. Henwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jillian Dilmore Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Wayne B. Weisman Chairman
Stewart Mccallum Chief Medical Officer
William L. Ashton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUDAX BIO, INC.-90.75%6
MODERNA, INC.-52.14%48 352
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-28.80%38 022
LONZA GROUP AG-34.06%37 265
SEAGEN INC.-6.44%26 625
CELLTRION, INC.-21.21%16 713