Baudax Bio, Inc.(OTCPK:BXRX) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Baudax Bio, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products for hospital and related acute care settings. The Company's lead product candidate is ANJESO injection. ANJESO is a cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2), a preferential, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory for the management of moderate to severe pain, which could be administered alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Its pipeline of other pharmaceutical products includes two neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBs) and a chemical reversal agent, which are used as muscle paralyzing agents to facilitate intubation and surgery. Its product pipeline includes NMBAs, which are used as muscle paralyzing agents to facilitate intubation and surgery. It is developing intermediate-acting NMBA, BX-1000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, BX-2000, and a reversal agent specific to its NMBAs. It is also focused on the discovery and development of Treg-based cell therapies for autoimmune diseases.