Baudax Bio, Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 1.93 million compared to USD 29.21 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.29 compared to USD 13.81 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.29 compared to USD 13.81 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 0.3 compared to USD 98.7 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 0.3 compared to USD 98.7 a year ago.
For the nine months, net income was USD 2.1 million compared to net loss of USD 49.55 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.36 compared to USD 86.53 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.36 compared to USD 86.53 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was USD 0.33 compared to basic loss per share of USD 257.87 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was USD 0.33 compared to diluted loss per share of USD 257.87 a year ago.
Baudax Bio, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 20, 2023 at 05:29 pm EST
