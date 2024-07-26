The total Group revenues presented here, in contrast to the consolidated revenues presented in the Consolidated Income Statement, include revenue components from associated companies as well as revenue from non-consolidated subsidiaries and consortia.

With 2023 over, we have an eventful but ultimately successful year behind us. The year was characterized by changes and challenges not only for our company, but also for politics and the economy around the world.

Looking back on the global environment over the past year, the numerous influencing factors continue to have substantial effects. Russia's war in Ukraine continues unchanged, Israel has initiated aggressions on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attacks by terrorist organization Hamas, the Houthi rebels are targeting ship traffic in the Red Sea - the Middle East is becoming a hotspot for crises and the future course of events can hardly be foreseen. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is a growing economic power in the region that is spurring on the construction markets with enormous investments. The economies in Europe and the USA are performing stably, while in China a strong downturn continues to shape the construction sector. The other countries in Asia have not yet recovered economically from the pandemic either.

The fact that in these economically and politically turbulent times we were able to achieve an increase in total Group revenues to EUR 1.83 billion and a strong EBIT of EUR 95.2 million by the end of 2023 is not something to be taken for granted. These figures show that our strategy to leave the past behind us with the changes made in the previous year has proven successful. What's more, our balance sheet is "healthier" than it has been for many years - net debt has fallen significantly, and our ratio of net debt to EBITDA has reached a nearly historical low value of 1.96.

This year-end result is also notable because on top of everything else, our IT infrastructure was targeted by an attack in late October 2023, which meant that we powered down or switched off various systems as a precautionary measure. As a result, primarily the areas of material management and equipment production were unable to operate or only able to operate to a limited extent for an extended period, which led to considerable lost sales in the Equipment segment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cyber attack and its consequences thus placed a significant additional financial burden on the year-end result, which shows how good our operative performance actually was before.

A significant contribution to improving our balance sheet structure after the loss in 2022 was made by the extensive capital increase in 2023. This capital increase and the subsequent delisting acquisition offer were also accompanied by a change of ownership structure, which meant that the companies SD Thesaurus GmbH and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH acquired about 75% of the shares in BAUER AG in common after the tender offer. This extensive investment by the Doblinger family in our company, and their willingness to support us with upcoming investments in significant plant expansions at the Schrobenhausen location, demonstrates their confidence in a successful future for the BAUER Group.

In the Geotechnical Solutions segment, we succeeded in making a comprehensive turnaround. This was supported by the optimization of our international positioning with the closure of several subsidiaries which we did not consider profitable on the long term. We are not quite finished in this regard and there is still potential for achieving improved results. Furthermore, 2023 was shaped from an operative standpoint by many projects running successfully around the world, so that very good earnings contributions were achieved in some regions here as well.

The Equipment segment had a stable financial year in terms of the operative business, particularly shaped by the regions of the Americas and Europe. China on the other hand was again unsatisfactory as a market in terms of the operative business and delivered negative results. The cyber attack in late October 2023 influenced this segment most significantly, as already mentioned. As a result, almost two months of sales were lost along with the corresponding earnings contribution, which is why the expectations could not be reached by the end of the year.