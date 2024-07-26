Annual Report
2023
The Group at a Glance
GROUP KEY FIGURES 2020 - 2023
Change
IFRS in EUR million
2020
2021
2022
2023
2022/2023
Total Group revenues
1,453.6
1,537.6
1,748.1
1,831.1
4.7%
of which Germany
416.9
463.2
536.5
432.4
-19.4%
International
1,036.7
1,074.4
1,211.6
1,398.7
15.4%
International in %
71.3
69.9
69.3
76.4
n/a
of which Geotechnical Solutions
644.7
682.4
787.4
904.0
14.8%
Equipment
610.7
681.5
747.8
721.5
-3.5%
Resources
293.1
272.5
299.2
277.7
-7.2%
Corporate Services/Consolidation
-94.9
-98.8
-86.3
-72.1
n/a
Consolidated revenues
1,401.3
1,472.4
1,680.0
1,773.4
5.6%
Sales revenues
1,343.2
1,433.1
1,630.1
1,698.2
4.2%
Order intake
1,588.5
1,739.5
1,828.6
1,939.8
6.1%
Order backlog
1,162.5
1,364.4
1,445.0
1,553.6
7.5%
EBITDA
165.2
153.5
60.5
209.8
n/a
EBITDA margin in % (of sales revenues)
12.3
10.7
3.7
12.4
n/a
EBIT
55.5
36.0
-68.0
95.2
n/a
EBIT margin in % (of sales revenues)
4.1
2.5
-4.2
5.6
n/a
Earnings after tax
-8.2
4.0
-94.0
7.5
n/a
Capital investment in property, plant and equipment
133.4
179.7
133.0
149.0
12.0%
Equity
365.5
481.1
402.3
495.4
23.1%
Equity ratio in %
23.7
29.3
24.8
29.2
n/a
Total assets
1,544.0
1,639.5
1,620.0
1,699.2
4.9%
Earnings per share
-0.48
-0.02
-3.66
0.14
n/a
Distribution
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00*
n/a
Dividend per share in EUR
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00*
n/a
Return on equity after tax in %
-2.1
1.1
-19.5
1.9
n/a
Employees (reporting date)
11,027
11,966
11,892
12,034
1.2%
of which Germany
4,061
4,001
4,045
3,876
-4.2%
International
6,966
7,965
7,847
8,158
4.0%
* Proposed, subject to the approval of the General Meeting on September 19, 2024
The total Group revenues presented here, in contrast to the consolidated revenues presented in the Consolidated Income Statement, include revenue components from associated companies as well as revenue from non-consolidated subsidiaries and consortia.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Annual Report 2023
The World is our Market
41
2
The World is our Market
1.8 EUR BILLION TOTAL GROUP REVENUES
AROUND 12,000 EMPLOYEES
WITH AROUND 100 NATIONALITIES
Geotechnical SolutionsEquipmentConroe, USA 2
Resources
Production site
THE WORLD IS OUR MARKET
3
Schrobenhausen, Germany
Tianjin, China
Aresing, Germany
Edelshausen, Germany
Nordhausen, Germany
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 3
4
Foreword
Ladies and Gentlemen,
shareholders and friends of our company,
With 2023 over, we have an eventful but ultimately successful year behind us. The year was characterized by changes and challenges not only for our company, but also for politics and the economy around the world.
Looking back on the global environment over the past year, the numerous influencing factors continue to have substantial effects. Russia's war in Ukraine continues unchanged, Israel has initiated aggressions on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the attacks by terrorist organization Hamas, the Houthi rebels are targeting ship traffic in the Red Sea - the Middle East is becoming a hotspot for crises and the future course of events can hardly be foreseen. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is a growing economic power in the region that is spurring on the construction markets with enormous investments. The economies in Europe and the USA are performing stably, while in China a strong downturn continues to shape the construction sector. The other countries in Asia have not yet recovered economically from the pandemic either.
The fact that in these economically and politically turbulent times we were able to achieve an increase in total Group revenues to EUR 1.83 billion and a strong EBIT of EUR 95.2 million by the end of 2023 is not something to be taken for granted. These figures show that our strategy to leave the past behind us with the changes made in the previous year has proven successful. What's more, our balance sheet is "healthier" than it has been for many years - net debt has fallen significantly, and our ratio of net debt to EBITDA has reached a nearly historical low value of 1.96.
This year-end result is also notable because on top of everything else, our IT infrastructure was targeted by an attack in late October 2023, which meant that we powered down or switched off various systems as a precautionary measure. As a result, primarily the areas of material management and equipment production were unable to operate or only able to operate to a limited extent for an extended period, which led to considerable lost sales in the Equipment segment in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cyber attack and its consequences thus placed a significant additional financial burden on the year-end result, which shows how good our operative performance actually was before.
A significant contribution to improving our balance sheet structure after the loss in 2022 was made by the extensive capital increase in 2023. This capital increase and the subsequent delisting acquisition offer were also accompanied by a change of ownership structure, which meant that the companies SD Thesaurus GmbH and Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH acquired about 75% of the shares in BAUER AG in common after the tender offer. This extensive investment by the Doblinger family in our company, and their willingness to support us with upcoming investments in significant plant expansions at the Schrobenhausen location, demonstrates their confidence in a successful future for the BAUER Group.
In the Geotechnical Solutions segment, we succeeded in making a comprehensive turnaround. This was supported by the optimization of our international positioning with the closure of several subsidiaries which we did not consider profitable on the long term. We are not quite finished in this regard and there is still potential for achieving improved results. Furthermore, 2023 was shaped from an operative standpoint by many projects running successfully around the world, so that very good earnings contributions were achieved in some regions here as well.
The Equipment segment had a stable financial year in terms of the operative business, particularly shaped by the regions of the Americas and Europe. China on the other hand was again unsatisfactory as a market in terms of the operative business and delivered negative results. The cyber attack in late October 2023 influenced this segment most significantly, as already mentioned. As a result, almost two months of sales were lost along with the corresponding earnings contribution, which is why the expectations could not be reached by the end of the year.
5
The Resources segment recorded an encouraging performance overall in 2023. Here as well, the restructuring measures carried out in the last year led to the renewed emergence of an overall positive operative business. In nearly all business divisions, good revenue and earnings performance was achieved. And this was despite a market environment for construction in Germany that continued to be difficult.
Overall, we are very pleased with 2023 given the situations mentioned above. However, we also know that there is still room for improvement and we aim to further increase our earnings margins in the coming years. This will also be supported by very significant projects that we are driving forward in the BAUER Group. These include the consistent improvement of our supply chain to reduce manufacturing costs, as well as a clear strategy for our international production network. And these are just two examples among many. For instance, we are still planning extensive investments at our headquarters in Schrobenhausen to modernize and expand our equipment production. If possible, we plan to start with the construction of a logistics center this year. At our subsidiary Klemm in Drolshagen, we have also started expanding our production capacities.
We continue to proceed according to the approach we have adopted over the past several years: Profitability before growth. Overall, we want to place a stronger focus on the performance of the BAUER Group. Moreover, we want to increasingly highlight innovation and technology. In all segments we are one of the leading companies in our sector, but we should not simply rest on our laurels. We are committed to being the best in order to continue asserting ourselves against our competitors in the years to come. And we want to be the best partner for our customers. We don't just sell a product or service - we sell a solution and help our customers to optimally resolve their challenges. These core topics will shape our activities for the next several years: economic success, the power of innovation and being a partner and solution provider for our customers.
Over the past years, we have laid all the groundwork for being sustainably successful once again. The reinforced balance sheet gives us options for well-considered and beneficial investments in the future and our order backlog is at a very good level. It's true that the economic and political environment around the world will remain highly difficult and demanding. But we have fulfilled all the prerequisites for a successful year in 2024 and are therefore anticipating a slight increase both in total Group revenues and in EBIT.
I would like to warmly thank our employees for their tremendous dedication. It wasn't easy at times, but it paid off. After more than 36 years - including many years as CEO and most recently as Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Prof. Thomas Bauer withdrew from the company at the end of 2023. I would like to extend my sincere thanks for his many years of service and wish him all the best for the future. And I would also like to warmly thank you, dear shareholders, financing partners, customers and friends of the company, for your loyalty. We look forward to continuing this journey with you in the years to come.
Yours sincerely
Peter Hingott
Combined Management Report
I. General information about the Group
- Group structure
- Performance indicators
- Research and development
- Significant changes since May 13, 2024
II. Business Report
10
Macroeconomic trend
10
Overview of our markets
12
Course of business
14
Geotechnical Solutions segment
16
Equipment segment
- Resources segment
- Corporate Services/Consolidation segments
III. Earnings, financial and net asset position
- Group earnings position
- Group financial and net asset position
24
Investments
IV.
Financial statements of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
V.
Risk and Opportunity Report
27
Risk Report
33
Opportunity Report
'(
VI.
Forecast Report
')
VII.
Legal disclosures
- Declaration on Corporate Governance
- Dependency Report
COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT General information about the Group
7
Combined Management Report
I. GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE GROUP
GROUP STRUCTURE
The BAUER Group sees itself as one of the leading providers of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. Bauer operates a worldwide network on all continents. The operations of the Group are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Geotechnical Solutions, Equipment and Resources.
The Geotechnical Solutions segment applies all the established methods and techniques of specialist foundation engineering all over the world. These include executing complex excavation pits and foundations for large-scale infrastructure projects and buildings, as well as cut-off walls and soil improvements. On the one hand, the construction markets are handled by local subsidiaries that support one another in networks, and on the other hand, large projects in countries without a local company are carried out by pooling capacities from all over the world. From Germany and from regional centers, support services are provided by means of central service functions and standards are set for the subsidiaries of each segment.
In the Equipment segment, Bauer is a provider for a full range of equipment for specialist foundation engineering as well as for the exploration, mining and extraction of natural resources. Besides its headquarters in Schrobenhausen, the Equipment segment operates a worldwide distribution network and production facilities in Germany, China, Malaysia, Italy, Turkey and in the USA, among other locations.
The Resources segment focuses on the development, production and execution of innovative products and services and acts as a service provider with several business divisions and subsidiaries in the areas of drilling services and water wells, environmental services, constructed wetlands, mining and rehabilitation. Areas of expertise include water extraction, brownfield remediation and waste management as well as water treatment and building rehabilitation.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (BAUER AG) is the holding company of the Group and primarily represents the Corporate Services segment. As a service provider, BAUER AG performs central administrative and service functions for the affiliated companies, with particular involvement in the areas of personnel, accounting, financing, group communications and marketing, legal and tax affairs, IT, Group accounting and controlling, internal audit and risk management as well as health, safety and environment (HSE). For strategic reasons, BAUER Offshore Technologies GmbH is also part of the Corporate Services segment.
As the Group is highly diversified, no subsidiary within the Group is of a significant or material size.
PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Financial performance indicators
The performance of total Group revenues and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are used as the fundamental and significant key financial performance indicators for the management of the Group. For BAUER AG, exclusively the sales revenues are used for this purpose.
Here, the total Group revenues serve as the common performance indicator for the construction industry and represent the revenues of all the companies that form part of the Group. The difference between the consolidated revenues and the total Group revenues is derived from the revenues of the associated companies, from the portion of revenues in consortia and from the revenues of non-consolidated companies. In contrast, sales revenues are not used as a performance indicator. These only provide an incomplete picture of Group performance in the financial year. For a presentation of the reconciliation, we refer to section 7 in the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Income Statement.
8
COMBINED MANAGEMENT REPORT General information about the Group
The performance of total Group revenues and relevant contributions by the various segments to the total Group revenues are set out in the Business Report. The Business Report also details the calculation and trends in EBIT in the Group. At segment level, the total Group revenues and the EBIT are also used as key financial performance indicators.
Non-financial performance indicators
Non-financial key figures of Group performance are also measured as part of a comprehensive reporting system, although they have no individual material significance in terms of internal controls nor in other respects. The reporting on trends in these key figures is primarily intended to convey an overall picture of the operations of the BAUER Group.
The key figures included originate from the human resources function, such as workforce numbers, among other sources. Key figures on training and development as well as others derived from the field of research and development are also reported.
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
In the 2023 financial year, the BAUER Group once again invested considerable sums to create new and develop existing products and services in three segments as well as for research purposes. Research and development work in the BAUER Group is organized on a decentralized basis, but is coordinated across segments. The focus was primarily a wide range of equipment for specialist foundation engineering as well as the appropriate drilling tools and attachment units. This was complemented by the new development and optimization of construction site applications and methods.
Research and development activities in the Equipment segment in 2023 focused on sustainability, digitalization and drive technology. In addition, new products and applications were presented. For the in-house exhibition in April, the BAUER BCS 185 was presented as a new, compact special equipment for cutting sites with limited space, which has already successfully concluded its first customer applications. The new Smart Grab control system was also presented, which considerably simplifies the operation of duty-cycle cranes with free-fall winches. As part of a research project newly launched in 2023, a concept will be developed over the next three years for operating construction equipment in specialist foundation engineering with zero CO2 emissions. The plan is to integrate a drive system comprising a hydrogen fuel cell, along with other components, into Bauer specialist foundation engineering equipment.
The development capacities in the Geotechnical Solutions segment can be strategically activated based on the specific development topic. In the course of reorganization, the responsibilities of the previous Research & Development department were integrated into the Structural Engineering department. The area of Knowledge & Innovation Transfer has now also been relocated there. This will make it possible to more efficiently pursue the goal of standardizing development results for projects within the segment. In 2023, development work was strategically aimed at construction methods in line with the sustainability strategy. In the area of soil mixing, it is now possible to construct Mixed-in-Place walls using mixing tools with a diameter of 750 mm. This results in an increase in static load-bearing capacity and the possibility of introducing the method on the US market, where larger wall cross-sections are in demand. In connection with the LWS silicate gel system, other alternative starting materials were examined in order to react more specifically to the local requirements. Furthermore, a prototype for a vibrator lance was designed and constructed to significantly reduce the use of bentonite in the skin mixture during installation.
The main focus of development in the Resources segment is placed on solutions for environmental business, brownfield remediation and dismantling. For some time now, the treatment of water polluted with per- and polyfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) has been a focus. Per- and polyfluorinated chemicals (PFAS) are currently a major environmental problem. In 2023, trials were conducted with a mobile soil washing plant to test the cleaning performance along with other parameters. The goal is to expand the product range to include corresponding equipment. In addition, intensive work is underway on products and
