  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BAUER AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:35 2022-11-02 am EDT
6.730 EUR   +0.45%
10/11BAUER AG proposes capital increase and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
10/10Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG proposes capital increase and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
10/06BAUER AG acquires all shares in fielddata.io GmbH
AQ
AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11/02/2022 | 04:08am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.11.2022 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 11, 2022
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

02.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1476941  02.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1476941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 505 M 1 486 M 1 486 M
Net income 2022 14,2 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net Debt 2022 504 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 175 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 11 821
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart BAUER AG
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stomberg Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hingott Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Teschemacher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUER AG-32.32%173
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED11.73%2 814
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.59%2 595
FAMUR S.A.-8.06%371
SMT SCHARF AG-14.79%67
LASERBOND LIMITED-1.74%59