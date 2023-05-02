Advanced search
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04:46 2023-05-02 am EDT
6.450 EUR   +0.47%
02:59aAfr : BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/18Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : Executive Board supports the delisting sought by SD Thesaurus GmbH
EQ
04/05BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/02/2023 | 02:59am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02.05.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023
Address: https://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/

02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1621401  02.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BAUER AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 582 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
Net income 2023 8,50 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
Net Debt 2023 459 M 503 M 503 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,9x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 276 M 303 M 303 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 11 892
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart BAUER AG
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,42 €
Average target price 8,93 €
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Hingott Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Teschemacher Member-Supervisory Board
Gerardus N. G. Wirken Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUER AG13.06%303
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED29.68%4 204
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED27.24%3 432
GRENEVIA S.A.0.61%459
LASERBOND LIMITED-2.42%59
SMT SCHARF AG-16.81%58
