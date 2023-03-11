Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BAUER AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:25 2023-03-10 am EST
6.060 EUR   -0.66%
10:53aBauer Aktiengesellschaft : CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company
EQ
03/07BAUER AG, Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the most recent forecast
AQ
03/06Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the last issued forecast
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company

03/11/2023 | 10:53am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company

11-March-2023 / 16:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen – BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) announces that the CEO Michael Stomberg and the Supervisory Board of BAUER AG have agreed today by mutual consent that Mr. Stomberg will resign from his office as member of the Executive Board with effect from the end of today and will leave the company at the end of March 15, 2023.

The responsibilities of Mr. Stomberg will be shared until further notice by the two other Executive Board members Mr. Peter Hingott, CFO, and Mr. Florian Bauer.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stomberg for his work in recent years.



Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

11-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1580251

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1580251  11-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1580251&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
