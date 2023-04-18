Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BAUER AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:30:55 2023-04-18 am EDT
6.340 EUR   -0.31%
06:25aBauer Aktiengesellschaft : Executive Board supports the delisting sought by SD Thesaurus GmbH
EQ
04/05BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/05Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG looks back on a challenging year in 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board supports the delisting sought by SD Thesaurus GmbH

04/18/2023 | 06:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Delisting
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board supports the delisting sought by SD Thesaurus GmbH

18-Apr-2023 / 12:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany – The Executive Board of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0005168108) has decided to support the delisting of the shares of BAUER AG from the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as sought by SD Thesaurus GmbH and the Supervisory Board of the company has approved this decision today.

For this purpose, BAUER AG and SD Thesaurus GmbH will conclude a corresponding delisting agreement. SD Thesaurus GmbH can now structure the triggered mandatory offer procedure as a delisting offer at the same time and submit an offer to the shareholders in accordance with section 39 para. 2 item 1 of the Stock Exchange Act.

The company is commited to file an application for revocation of the admission of the company's shares to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the acceptance period of the Delisting Acquisition Offer, so that a delisting should become effective shortly after completion of the Delisting Acquisition Offer at the latest. BAUER AG will not apply for inclusion of its shares in the Open Market of a stock exchange.

The decision to delist was taken because the economic benefit of including the company's shares in the Regulated Market no longer justifies the associated expense. The regulatory framework caused by the capital market listing is increasingly restricting the company and causing significant additional costs to comply with and implement the numerous legal requirements. The withdrawal is associated with a reduction in the company's future administrative and cost expenditure.

After presentation of the offer document by SD Thesaurus GmbH, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will comment on this separately.


Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de


End of Inside Information

18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610541

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610541  18-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BAUER AG
06:25aBauer Aktiengesellschaft : Executive Board supports the delisting sought by SD Thesaurus G..
EQ
04/05BAUER Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
04/05Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG looks back on a challenging year in 2022
EQ
04/03BAUER AG Announced mandatory offer by SD Thesaurus GmbH
AQ
03/31Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : Announced mandatory offer from SD Thesaurus GmbH
EQ
03/21Dd : BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: SD Thesaurus GmbH, Acquisition of shares within the scope o..
EQ
03/21Dd : BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, Acquisition of shares within th..
EQ
03/17BAUER AG achieves net issue proceeds of around EUR 100.8 million from the successful ca..
AQ
03/17Building permits slump by a good quarter at the beginning of the year
DP
03/16Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG achieves net proceeds of around EUR 100.8 million from..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAUER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 582 M 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net income 2023 8,50 M 9,28 M 9,28 M
Net Debt 2023 459 M 501 M 501 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 2,20%
Capitalization 274 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 892
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,36 €
Average target price 8,93 €
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Hingott Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Teschemacher Member-Supervisory Board
Gerardus N. G. Wirken Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUER AG12.00%299
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED28.58%3 477
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED4.24%3 380
GRENEVIA S.A.17.88%527
LASERBOND LIMITED2.42%62
SMT SCHARF AG-15.09%59
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer