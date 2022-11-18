EQS-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Capital Increase

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Extraordinary General Meeting of BAUER AG approves capital increase



18.11.2022 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Schrobenhausen, Germany – The Extraordinary General Meeting of BAUER Aktiengesellschaft today voted with the required majority to approve the agenda item up for resolution, thereby supporting the proposal of the management.

Now the fundamental prerequisite is fulfilled for the planned capital increase to be implemented within the planned conditions. The company’s share capital is to be increased from its current value of EUR 111,186,566.80, divided into 26,091,781 no-nominal-value bearer shares, by up to EUR 74,124,374.99 against cash contributions by the issue of up to 17,394,520 new no-nominal-value bearer shares in the form of common shares (with voting rights). The shareholders are hereby granted the statutory subscription rights.

As already announced, on the side of the main shareholders, Doblinger Beteiligung GmbH, which currently holds 30% of shares and voting rights according to the last voting rights communication, has declared its willingness in participating in the capital increase to a significant extent.

SD Thesaurus GmbH, a company in which Ms. Sabine Doblinger has significant holdings, committed under a subscription and purchase agreement to acquire all new shares that are not obtained by other shareholders within the scope of their subscription rights at the purchase price up to a maximum total amount of EUR 70 million.

The Executive Board has no information as to whether and to what extent the Bauer family, which currently holds 36.03% of the shares in BAUER AG, will exercise its subscription rights as shareholder in the course of the capital increase.

Subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board as well as all approval authorities, the subscription phase is planned to begin in December 2022, and it is anticipated that the placement of the shares will be carried out in January 2023.

As part of his presentation, Michael Stomberg, CEO of BAUER AG, reported on the planned capital measure as well as on the ongoing 2022 business year and the difficult economic and political conditions. “We are pleased that the General Meeting has approved the capital increase, which now allows us to strengthen our equity base to achieve our goals for the coming years.”

About Bauer

The BAUER Group is a leading provider of services, equipment and products related to ground and groundwater. With over 110 subsidiaries, Bauer operates a worldwide network on all continents.

The operations of the Group are divided into three future-oriented segments with a high potential for synergy: Construction, Equipment and Resources. The Construction segment offers new and innovative specialist foundation engineering services alongside the established ones, and carries out foundation and excavation work, cut-off walls and soil improvements worldwide. Bauer is a world market leader in the Equipment segment and provides a full range of equipment for specialist foundation engineering as well as for the exploration, mining and exploitation of natural resources. The Resources segment delivers innovative products and services and acts as a service provider with several business divisions and subsidiaries in the areas of drilling services and water wells, environmental services, constructed wetlands, mining and rehabilitation.

Bauer profits greatly from the collaboration between its three separate business divisions, enabling the Group to position itself as an innovative and highly specialized provider of products and services for demanding projects in specialist foundation engineering works and related markets. Bauer therefore offers appropriate solutions for the world’s major challenges, such as urbanization, growing infrastructure needs, the environment, and water, oil and gas.

The BAUER Group was founded in 1790 and is based in Schrobenhausen, Bavaria. In 2021, it employed some 12,000 people and achieved total Group revenues of EUR 1.5 billion. BAUER Aktiengesellschaft is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the German stock market.

