Chairman of the Board of Management of Bauer AG leaves

SCHROBENHAUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Special civil engineering company Bauer will have to find a new CEO. Current CEO Michael Stomberg will resign from his post before the end of Saturday and leave the company on March 15, 2023, the listed company Bauer AG announced in Schrobenhausen. The supervisory board and the manager had agreed on this "by mutual consent," it said. Reasons were not given.

The Bauer Group says it is a leading provider of services, machinery and products for soil and groundwater. Its core business is the manufacture of complex excavation pits, foundations and vertical seals, as well as the development and manufacture of machinery for these. Founded in 1790, the group recorded total group revenues of €1.5 billion in 2021, according to company figures, with around 12,000 employees worldwide.

In 2022, preliminary figures show sales of around 1.75 billion euros. However, adjusted operating profit (Ebit) was down 68 million euros, compared with an operating profit of 36 million euros in the previous year.

According to the company, this was due to a "significant need to write down fixed and current assets" as a result of further increases in interest rates and "a change in the assessment of country risks". In addition, the sale or liquidation of further subsidiaries had been decided. The order backlog at the end of 2022 was around 1.445 billion euros./sl/DP/he