Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BAUER AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:25 2023-03-10 am EST
6.060 EUR   -0.66%
03/11Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company
EQ
03/07BAUER AG, Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the most recent forecast
AQ
03/06Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the last issued forecast
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chairman of the Board of Management of Bauer AG leaves

03/12/2023 | 09:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SCHROBENHAUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Special civil engineering company Bauer will have to find a new CEO. Current CEO Michael Stomberg will resign from his post before the end of Saturday and leave the company on March 15, 2023, the listed company Bauer AG announced in Schrobenhausen. The supervisory board and the manager had agreed on this "by mutual consent," it said. Reasons were not given.

The Bauer Group says it is a leading provider of services, machinery and products for soil and groundwater. Its core business is the manufacture of complex excavation pits, foundations and vertical seals, as well as the development and manufacture of machinery for these. Founded in 1790, the group recorded total group revenues of €1.5 billion in 2021, according to company figures, with around 12,000 employees worldwide.

In 2022, preliminary figures show sales of around 1.75 billion euros. However, adjusted operating profit (Ebit) was down 68 million euros, compared with an operating profit of 36 million euros in the previous year.

According to the company, this was due to a "significant need to write down fixed and current assets" as a result of further increases in interest rates and "a change in the assessment of country risks". In addition, the sale or liquidation of further subsidiaries had been decided. The order backlog at the end of 2022 was around 1.445 billion euros./sl/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BAUER AG
03/11Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : CEO Michael Stomberg leaves the company
EQ
03/07BAUER AG, Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line with the most recent foreca..
AQ
03/06Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 are in line wit..
EQ
02/23BAUER AG announces new schedule and terms of capital increase
AQ
02/22Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG announces new schedule and conditions for capital incr..
EQ
01/31BAUER AG concludes a settlement with the plaintiffs and plans to carry out the capital ..
AQ
01/31Bauer To Proceed With Capital Raise After Concluding Shareholder Settlement
MT
01/30Bauer Aktiengesellschaft : BAUER AG concludes legal settlement with plaintiffs and plans p..
EQ
2022BAUER Group receives follow-up orders for the mega-project NEOM in Saudi Arabia
AQ
2022BAUER AG suspends planned capital increase due to action against resolution of the Gene..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAUER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 554 M 1 658 M 1 658 M
Net income 2022 -94,2 M -100 M -100 M
Net Debt 2022 510 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 158 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 821
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart BAUER AG
Duration : Period :
BAUER AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,06 €
Average target price 9,33 €
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Stomberg Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hingott Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Elisabeth Teschemacher Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUER AG6.72%169
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED23.66%3 306
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.98%2 983
FAMUR S.A.16.67%505
LASERBOND LIMITED11.52%67
SMT SCHARF AG-3.45%65