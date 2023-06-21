Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2023 / 22:12 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:SD Thesaurus GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name:Sabine
Last name(s):Doblinger
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900XMQYET3NBF2363 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE0005168108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares within the scope of the mandatory and delisting acquisition offer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.29 EUR59964208.77 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
6.29 EUR59964208.77 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet:www.bauer.de

 
