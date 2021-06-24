Log in
    B5A   DE0005168108

BAUER AG

(B5A)
  Report
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/24/2021 | 11:29am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2021 / 17:27
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 24 Jun 2021

3. New total number of voting rights:
26091781


24.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1211823  24.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 433 M 1 712 M 1 712 M
Net income 2021 21,1 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 365 M 436 M 436 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 260 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 11 759
Free-Float 26,3%
Technical analysis trends BAUER AG
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Stomberg Chairman-Management Board
Hartmut Beutler Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Manfred Nußbaumer Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Feiger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUER AG32.03%295
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.28%6 979
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED44.31%3 390
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S5.67%1 982
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.14.82%590
IMDEX LIMITED6.96%555