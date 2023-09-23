Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (“Bausch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHC) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bausch securities between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 25, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 10, 2022, Bausch reports its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Following the announcement, Bausch's stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 27.13%, to close at $9.40 per share on May 10, 2022. Analysts attributed the decline to concerns related to the Company's spin-off of Bausch + Lomb Corporation, high debt levels, and anticipation over the Xifaxan patent decision in the Company's ongoing litigation against Norwich Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Norwich").

Then, on July 28, 2022, Bausch issued an update on the Xifaxan patent dispute case between Bausch and Norwich, in which the court ruled that certain Bausch patents were invalid.

Following the update, market analysts downgraded Bausch, and the Company's stock price fell $3.58 per share, or 41.24%, to close at $5.10 per share on July 28, 2022.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s spinoff of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation (“B+L”), including the benefits it would provide for Bausch shareholders and the effects it would have on Bausch post-spinoff. The complaint also alleges that the spinoff was done not to benefit shareholders but instead to undermine plaintiff lawsuits stemming from securities laws violations in 2016.

