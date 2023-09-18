BAUSCH HEALTH ANNOUNCES CFO TRANSITION PLAN

LAVAL, Quebec, Sept. 18, 2023 - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("BHC" or the "Company") today announced that Tom Vadaketh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role to pursue another opportunity, and will be leaving the Company effective October 13, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Vadaketh for his significant contributions and leadership during a period of transition at the Company.

A formal search process to identify Mr. Vadaketh's permanent replacement has been initiated.

If a permanent replacement is not in place at the time of Mr. Vadaketh's departure, the Company intends to appoint John S. Barresi, who is currently serving as the Company's Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, to the role of interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Barresi has more than 15 years of experience as a corporate finance executive.

