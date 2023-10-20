By Ben Glickman

Bausch Health Cos. has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Cabtreo, its topical gel for acne.

The Laval, Quebec-based pharmaceutical company said the treatment, which combines clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide, is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2024.

The approved new drug application allows for the use of Cabtreo in treating acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

