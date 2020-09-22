Bausch Health : Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
09/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
Sept. 16, 2020
Forward-Looking Statements; Non-GAAPInformation
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to spin off its eye health business and the anticipated benefits of such transaction, the anticipated capitalization structure of Bausch + Lomb and the Company following completion of the spinoff transaction and the timing thereof, the targeted leverage for Bausch + Lomb and the Company and the timing and ability to achieve that targeted leverage, the anticipated dis-synergies resulting from such spinoff (including the anticipated allocation between Bausch + Lomb and the Company), the structure and means of effecting the proposed spinoff transaction (including the structure and timing of any potential IPO of a portion of Bausch + Lomb in connection with the proposed transaction), the anticipated business units of the Bausch + Lomb company following the spinoff transaction and the anticipated geographic and product/franchise mix among such units and the anticipated timing of completion of the various internal, organizational and other steps in the spinoff transaction. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "predicts," "goals," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," "commit," "forecast," "tracking," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's proposed plan to spin off its eye health business, including the expected benefits and costs of the spinoff transaction, the expected timing of completion of the spinoff transaction and its terms, the Company's ability to complete the spinoff transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the spinoff transaction (some of which are outside the Company's control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and a possible shareholder vote, if applicable), that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that any shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval (if required) is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the spinoff transaction, diversion of management time on the spinoff transaction-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the spinoff transaction, the qualification of the spinoff transaction as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from either or both of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), potential dis-synergy costs between the spun off entity and the remainder of Bausch Health, the ultimate product mix between Bausch + Lomb and the Company, the impact of the spinoff transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets Bausch Health is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting Bausch Health's business. Furthermore, there are several important internal and
external considerations, approvals and conditions that will drive the ultimate timing and structure of any spinoff transaction, including, but not limited to, consideration of one-time costs; capital market conditions; determination of the pro forma capitalizations of Bausch + Lomb and the Company; final approval by the Company's Board of Directors; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; tax considerations, including receipt of any applicable opinions and/or rulings with respect to the Canadian and U.S. federal income tax treatment of the transaction; and compliance with U.S. and Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules and any shareholder vote requirements that may be applicable. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-lookingstatements, including assumptions that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in theseforward-lookingstatements. Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may also be found in the Company's filings described above. If any of these assumptions are incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those described in theseforward-lookingstatements. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in theseforward-lookingstatements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of theseforward-lookingstatements. In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that any spinoff transaction will occur at all, or that any spinoff will occur on the terms and timelines anticipated y the Company. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of theseforward-lookingstatements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.
Non-GAAP Information
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including CAGRs (Compound Annual Growth Rates), which have been calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. Management uses some of these non-GAAP measures as key metrics in the evaluation of Company performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.
However, these measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the appendix hereto.
1. Compound Annual Growth Rate.
Update on 3Q20 Business Recovery
Bausch + Lomb/International Update
Bausch + Lomb U.S. Vision Care Dollar % Change Year-Over-Year (Field Consumption)1
60%
Average Weekly
Average Weekly
Average Weekly
Change +26%
Change -33%
Change +8%
40%
20%
0%
-20%
-40%
-60%
Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20
Apr-20May-20May-20Jun-20
Jul-20Aug-20
VYZULTA® TRx Trend3
4,000
3,000
2,000
Limited negative
impact due to COVID
1,000
-
Jan-18
Jun-18
Nov-18
Apr-19
Sep-19
Feb-20
Jul-20
Stellaris Elite™ Procedures in U.S. Performed Since Beginning of 2020
(data collected via eyeTelligence which accounts for ~25% of the Stellaris Elite™ systems within the U.S. market)
~95% pre-COVID levels in U.S.2
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
LUMIFY®: Weekly Sales Trend4
Returning to
pre-COVID levels
Apr-18
Aug-18
Dec-18
Apr-19
Aug-19
Dec-19
Apr-20
Aug-20
1.
Internal field consumption sales data.
2.
% reflects rolling 4 week recovery to pre-COVID average procedures.
3.
IQVIA NPA weekly.
4.
MULO (IRI), COS (Costco Database), Amazon (Edge by Ascential), Walgreens.com (Walgreens Collaboration Solution), CVS.com (CVS CMG), Target.com (RSI), Walmart.com (Retail Link). Data
Ending 08-30-20.
Salix Update
XIFAXAN® TRx Year Over Year1
Average Weekly
Average Weekly
Change +5%
Change -7%
10%
5%
0% -5%-10%-15%
-20%
Jan-20
Feb-20
Mar-20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
TRULANCE® TRx Trend1
+50%
6,000
year-over-year
growth
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
-
Nov-17
Apr-18
Sep-18
Feb-19
Jul-19
Dec-19
May-20
Oct-20
TRULANCE ®
TRULANCE ® Same Week Prior Year
XIFAXAN®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201
166,810
158,814
First 10 Weeks
First 10 Weeks
in 2Q20
in 3Q20
RELISTOR®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201
14,470
13,882
First 10 Weeks
First 10 Weeks
in 2Q20
in 3Q20
1. IQVIA NPA weekly.
Ortho Dermatologics Update
JUBLIA®: NBRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2
22,594
15,045
First 10 Weeks
First 10 Weeks
in 2Q20
in 3Q20
JUBLIA®:TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2
68,483
56,581
Thermage® Revenue Change Year-Over-Year
130%
100%
70%
40%
10%
-20%
Aug-19
Oct-19
Dec-19
Feb-20
Apr-20
Jun-20
Aug-20
DUOBRII®: New to Brand (NBRx) Trend - Dermatologist Specialty Only3
Jan-20
Mar-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
First 10 Weeks
First 10 Weeks
DUOBRII ®
ENSTILAR ®
OTEZLA®
in 2Q20
in 3Q20
1. IQVIA NPA weekly.
U.S. only.
IQVIA Patient Insights - New To Brand; trademarks are property of respective owners.
Update on Spinoff Announcement
Spinoff at a Glance1
Unlock value across our two attractive businesses as soon as possible
Key Objectives
Createtwo highly attractive but dissimilar businesses
Internal Organizational Design / Structure
to be completed within the next 12 months
Capitalization Structure
timing to be determined
Dis-Synergies
~$150M ~60% allocated to Bausch + Lomb and ~40% allocated to BHC
Bausch + Lomb Leverage
BHC Leverage
Targeting ~4x at time of spin
Targeting ~5.5x at time of spin
1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and
structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be
material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements.
Progress of Key Activities1
Internal Organizational Design / Structure
to be completed within the next 12 months
Finalize product segmentation
4Q20
Carve out Bausch + Lomb and segmentation reporting
1Q21
Establish legal operating model
1Q21
Announce leadership teams
1Q21
Separation of corporate functions and IT systems
3Q21
Carve out financials/SEC filing preparation
3Q21
Capitalization Structure
Finalize capitalization structures
To be determined
Exploring all opportunities to expedite leverage improvement
1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and
structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be
material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements.
Bausch + Lomb
Fully integrated, pure play eye-health company built on the iconic Bausch + Lomb brand and long history of innovation
2019 Pro Forma Revenue
$3.7 Billion1,2
enVista IOL
Stellaris
Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
Estimated~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx.
Global Consumer
$1,441M
~4%
• Estimated 196M people will have
AMD5 in 2020, increasing to 288M
in 20406
2019 Pro Forma
2017-2019
• Overall prevalence of dry eye
Revenue1,2
Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3,4
disease in patients of 40 years and
older was found to be 54.3%7
Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue
Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue
12%
15%
Ocuvite® + PreserVision®
22%
16%
renu
®
U.S. and Canada
Europe and Russia
9%
Biotrue® Multi-Purpose Solution
Asia Pacific
7%
Artelac®
Rest of World
Boston Solutions
28%
44%
5%
Lumify®
38%
4%
All Other
Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
Estimated ~$10M to shift from Bausch + Lomb to BHC, driven by product shifts from Consumer to International Rx.
Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.
4.
See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information.
with leading positions in gastroenterology, aesthetics/dermatology, neurology and international pharmaceuticals
2019 Pro Forma Revenue
$4.9 Billion1,2
15
Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
Estimated ~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx.
Appendix
CAGR3 Reconciliation
2019
2017
Adjusted
Adjusted
Pro
Changes Pro Forma
Forma
Pro
in
Revenue
Revenue
CAGR%
Forma
Exchange
(Non-
Pro Forma
Divestitures and
(Non-
(Non-
Revenues
Rates (1)
GAAP) (2)
Revenues
Discontinuations
GAAP) (2)
GAAP) (3)
Global Vision Care
848
16
864
752
(3)
749
7%
Global Surgical
698
14
712
677
(14)
663
4%
Global Consumer Products
1,441
37
1,478
1,512
(156)
1,356
4%
Global Ophtho Rx
761
10
771
685
-
685
6%
The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non- GAAP financial measures, refer to slide 2 and to this Appendix. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for 2019 is calculated as pro forma revenue adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for the comparable prior period is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.
Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.
Non-GAAPAppendix
Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non -GAAP financial measures, as follows. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non -GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR)
As used in this presentation, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is the compound annual growth rate in GAAP Revenue with the following adjustments: (i) it has been calculated on a constant currency basis (adjusted for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues) and (ii) it excludes the revenues associated with divestures and discontinuations. These adjustments are determined as follows:
Constant Currency: Although changes in foreign currency exchange rates are part of our business, they are not within management's control. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business. The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
Divestitures and discontinuations: In order to present period-over-period revenues on a comparable basis, revenues associated with divestitures and discontinuations are adjusted to include only revenues from those businesses and assets owned during all periods. Accordingly, the CAGRs exclude from the prior periods, all revenues attributable to each divestiture and discontinuance during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.
Please also see the reconciliation in this Appendix for further information as to how this non - GAAP measure is calculated for the periods presented.
