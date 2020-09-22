Bausch Health : Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Log in
09/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Sept. 16, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements; Non-GAAPInformation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to spin off its eye health business and the anticipated benefits of such transaction, the anticipated capitalization structure of Bausch + Lomb and the Company following completion of the spinoff transaction and the timing thereof, the targeted leverage for Bausch + Lomb and the Company and the timing and ability to achieve that targeted leverage, the anticipated dis-synergies resulting from such spinoff (including the anticipated allocation between Bausch + Lomb and the Company), the structure and means of effecting the proposed spinoff transaction (including the structure and timing of any potential IPO of a portion of Bausch + Lomb in connection with the proposed transaction), the anticipated business units of the Bausch + Lomb company following the spinoff transaction and the anticipated geographic and product/franchise mix among such units and the anticipated timing of completion of the various internal, organizational and other steps in the spinoff transaction. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "predicts," "goals," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," "commit," "forecast," "tracking," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's proposed plan to spin off its eye health business, including the expected benefits and costs of the spinoff transaction, the expected timing of completion of the spinoff transaction and its terms, the Company's ability to complete the spinoff transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the spinoff transaction (some of which are outside the Company's control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and a possible shareholder vote, if applicable), that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that any shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval (if required) is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the spinoff transaction, diversion of management time on the spinoff transaction-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the spinoff transaction, the qualification of the spinoff transaction as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from either or both of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), potential dis-synergy costs between the spun off entity and the remainder of Bausch Health, the ultimate product mix between Bausch + Lomb and the Company, the impact of the spinoff transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets Bausch Health is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting Bausch Health's business. Furthermore, there are several important internal and

external considerations, approvals and conditions that will drive the ultimate timing and structure of any spinoff transaction, including, but not limited to, consideration of one-time costs; capital market conditions; determination of the pro forma capitalizations of Bausch + Lomb and the Company; final approval by the Company's Board of Directors; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; tax considerations, including receipt of any applicable opinions and/or rulings with respect to the Canadian and U.S. federal income tax treatment of the transaction; and compliance with U.S. and Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules and any shareholder vote requirements that may be applicable. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-lookingstatements, including assumptions that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-lookingstatements. Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may also be found in the Company's filings described above. If any of these assumptions are incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-lookingstatements. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-lookingstatements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-lookingstatements. In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that any spinoff transaction will occur at all, or that any spinoff will occur on the terms and timelines anticipated y the Company. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-lookingstatements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including CAGRs (Compound Annual Growth Rates), which have been calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. Management uses some of these non-GAAP measures as key metrics in the evaluation of Company performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.

However, these measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the appendix hereto.

2

1. Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Update on 3Q20 Business Recovery

3

Bausch + Lomb/International Update

Bausch + Lomb U.S. Vision Care Dollar % Change Year-Over-Year (Field Consumption)1

60%

Average Weekly

Average Weekly

Average Weekly

Change +26%

Change -33%

Change +8%

40%

20%

0%

-20%

-40%

-60%

Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20

Apr-20May-20May-20Jun-20

Jul-20Aug-20

VYZULTA® TRx Trend3

4,000

3,000

2,000

Limited negative

impact due to COVID

1,000

-

Jan-18

Jun-18

Nov-18

Apr-19

Sep-19

Feb-20

Jul-20

Stellaris Elite™ Procedures in U.S. Performed Since Beginning of 2020

(data collected via eyeTelligence which accounts for ~25% of the Stellaris Elite™ systems within the U.S. market)

~95% pre-COVID levels in U.S.2

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

LUMIFY®: Weekly Sales Trend4

Returning to

pre-COVID levels

Apr-18

Aug-18

Dec-18

Apr-19

Aug-19

Dec-19

Apr-20

Aug-20

1.

Internal field consumption sales data.

4

2.

% reflects rolling 4 week recovery to pre-COVID average procedures.

3.

IQVIA NPA weekly.

4.

MULO (IRI), COS (Costco Database), Amazon (Edge by Ascential), Walgreens.com (Walgreens Collaboration Solution), CVS.com (CVS CMG), Target.com (RSI), Walmart.com (Retail Link). Data

Ending 08-30-20.

Salix Update

XIFAXAN® TRx Year Over Year1

Average Weekly

Average Weekly

Change +5%

Change -7%

10%

5%

0% -5%-10%-15%

-20%

Jan-20

Feb-20

Mar-20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

TRULANCE® TRx Trend1

+50%

6,000

year-over-year

growth

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

Nov-17

Apr-18

Sep-18

Feb-19

Jul-19

Dec-19

May-20

Oct-20

TRULANCE ®

TRULANCE ® Same Week Prior Year

5

XIFAXAN®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201

166,810

158,814

First 10 Weeks

First 10 Weeks

in 2Q20

in 3Q20

RELISTOR®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201

14,470

13,882

First 10 Weeks

First 10 Weeks

in 2Q20

in 3Q20

1. IQVIA NPA weekly.

Ortho Dermatologics Update

JUBLIA®: NBRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2

22,594

15,045

First 10 Weeks

First 10 Weeks

in 2Q20

in 3Q20

JUBLIA®:TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2

68,483

56,581

Thermage® Revenue Change Year-Over-Year

130%

100%

70%

40%

10%

-20%

Aug-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Apr-20

Jun-20

Aug-20

DUOBRII®: New to Brand (NBRx) Trend - Dermatologist Specialty Only3

Jan-20

Mar-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

First 10 Weeks

First 10 Weeks

DUOBRII ®

ENSTILAR ®

OTEZLA®

in 2Q20

in 3Q20

6

1. IQVIA NPA weekly.

  1. U.S. only.
  2. IQVIA Patient Insights - New To Brand; trademarks are property of respective owners.

Update on Spinoff Announcement

7

Spinoff at a Glance1

  • Unlock value across our two attractive businesses as soon as possible

Key Objectives

  • Create two highly attractive but dissimilar businesses

Internal Organizational Design / Structure

to be completed within the next 12 months

Capitalization Structure

timing to be determined

Dis-Synergies

~$150M ~60% allocated to Bausch + Lomb and ~40% allocated to BHC

Bausch + Lomb Leverage

BHC Leverage

Targeting ~4x at time of spin

Targeting ~5.5x at time of spin

8

1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and

structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be

material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements.

Progress of Key Activities1

Internal Organizational Design / Structure

to be completed within the next 12 months

Finalize product segmentation

4Q20

Carve out Bausch + Lomb and segmentation reporting

1Q21

Establish legal operating model

1Q21

Announce leadership teams

1Q21

Separation of corporate functions and IT systems

3Q21

Carve out financials/SEC filing preparation

3Q21

Capitalization Structure

Finalize capitalization structures

To be determined

Exploring all opportunities to expedite leverage improvement

9

1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and

structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be

material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements.

Bausch + Lomb

Fully integrated, pure play eye-health company built on the iconic Bausch + Lomb brand and long history of innovation

2019 Pro Forma Revenue

$3.7 Billion1,2

enVista IOL

Stellaris

10

  1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
  2. Estimated~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx.

Global Consumer

$1,441M

~4%

• Estimated 196M people will have

AMD5 in 2020, increasing to 288M

in 20406

2019 Pro Forma

2017-2019

• Overall prevalence of dry eye

Revenue1,2

Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3,4

disease in patients of 40 years and

older was found to be 54.3%7

Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue

Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue

12%

15%

Ocuvite® + PreserVision®

22%

16%

renu

®

U.S. and Canada

Europe and Russia

9%

Biotrue® Multi-Purpose Solution

Asia Pacific

7%

Artelac®

Rest of World

Boston Solutions

28%

44%

5%

Lumify®

38%

4%

All Other

  1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
  2. Estimated ~$10M to shift from Bausch + Lomb to BHC, driven by product shifts from Consumer to International Rx.
  3. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.

11

4.

See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information.

5.

Age-related macular degeneration.

6.

https://www.iapb.org/knowledge/what-is-avoidable-blindness/age-related-macular-degeneration/.

7.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4738658/.

Global Vision Care

$848M

~7%

~125M

2019 Pro Forma

2017-2019

people globally with vision

impairment due to refractive error

Revenue1

Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3

that has gone unaddressed4

Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue

Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue

2%

SofLens ®

5%

3%

12%

BioTrue ® ONEday

47%

U.S. and Canada

34%

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA®

Europe and Russia

13%

PureVision®

32%

Asia Pacific

LacelleTM

Rest of World

Boston® GP Lens5

15%

16%

21%

All Other

1.

Numbers currently under review and subject to change.

12

2.

Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.

3.

See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information.

4.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment.

5.

Gas permeable.

Global Ophtho Rx

$761M

~6%

~7M

2019 Pro Forma

2017-2019 Pro Forma Revenue

people globally with vision

impairment due to Glaucoma that

Revenue1,2

CAGR1,2,3,4

CAGR includes ~$20M

has gone unaddressed5

headwind from LOEs

Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue

Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue

16% 7% 5%

72%

13

17%

U.S. and Canada

Europe and Russia

7%

Asia Pacific

52%

7%

Rest of World

5%

4%

4% 4%

  1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
  2. Estimated~$120M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx.
  3. See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information.
  4. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.
  5. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment.

Lotemax ®

Minims ®

Prolensa ®

Vyzulta ®

Tobramycin/Dexamethasone

Besivance®

Latanoprost

All Other

Global Surgical

$698M

~4%

~65M

2019 Pro Forma

2017-2019

people globally with vision

impairment due to cataracts that

Revenue1

Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3

has gone unaddressed4

Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue

Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue

18%

9%

14%

U.S. and Canada

Europe and Russia

11%

45%

33%

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

10%

Anterior Disposables

Posterior Disposables

Akreos® Advanced Optics

Instruments

Viscoelastic

40%

9%

EnVista®

6%

5%

14

1.

Numbers currently under review and subject to change.

2.

Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.

3.

See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information.

4.

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment.

All Other

BHC (Remaining Business)

Dentistry

Generics 2%

6%

Neuro

International

and Other

23%

15%

Global

Solta

4%

Ortho

Dermatologics

8%

Salix Revenue

42%

Diversified pharmaceutical company

with leading positions in gastroenterology, aesthetics/dermatology, neurology and international pharmaceuticals

2019 Pro Forma Revenue

$4.9 Billion1,2

15

  1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change.
  2. Estimated ~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx.

Appendix

16

CAGR3 Reconciliation

2019

2017

Adjusted

Adjusted

Pro

Changes Pro Forma

Forma

Pro

in

Revenue

Revenue

CAGR%

Forma

Exchange

(Non-

Pro Forma

Divestitures and

(Non-

(Non-

Revenues

Rates (1)

GAAP) (2)

Revenues

Discontinuations

GAAP) (2)

GAAP) (3)

Global Vision Care

848

16

864

752

(3)

749

7%

Global Surgical

698

14

712

677

(14)

663

4%

Global Consumer Products

1,441

37

1,478

1,512

(156)

1,356

4%

Global Ophtho Rx

761

10

771

685

-

685

6%

  1. The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
  2. To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non- GAAP financial measures, refer to slide 2 and to this Appendix. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for 2019 is calculated as pro forma revenue adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for the comparable prior period is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.
  3. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations.

17

Non-GAAPAppendix

Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non -GAAP financial measures, as follows. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non -GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR)

As used in this presentation, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is the compound annual growth rate in GAAP Revenue with the following adjustments: (i) it has been calculated on a constant currency basis (adjusted for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues) and (ii) it excludes the revenues associated with divestures and discontinuations. These adjustments are determined as follows:

  • Constant Currency: Although changes in foreign currency exchange rates are part of our business, they are not within management's control. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business. The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
  • Divestitures and discontinuations: In order to present period-over-period revenues on a comparable basis, revenues associated with divestitures and discontinuations are adjusted to include only revenues from those businesses and assets owned during all periods. Accordingly, the CAGRs exclude from the prior periods, all revenues attributable to each divestiture and discontinuance during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.

Please also see the reconciliation in this Appendix for further information as to how this non - GAAP measure is calculated for the periods presented.

18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bausch Health Companies Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 17:49:06 UTC
