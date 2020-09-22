Bausch Health : Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 0 09/22/2020 | 01:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Sept. 16, 2020 Forward-Looking Statements; Non-GAAPInformation Forward-Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to spin off its eye health business and the anticipated benefits of such transaction, the anticipated capitalization structure of Bausch + Lomb and the Company following completion of the spinoff transaction and the timing thereof, the targeted leverage for Bausch + Lomb and the Company and the timing and ability to achieve that targeted leverage, the anticipated dis-synergies resulting from such spinoff (including the anticipated allocation between Bausch + Lomb and the Company), the structure and means of effecting the proposed spinoff transaction (including the structure and timing of any potential IPO of a portion of Bausch + Lomb in connection with the proposed transaction), the anticipated business units of the Bausch + Lomb company following the spinoff transaction and the anticipated geographic and product/franchise mix among such units and the anticipated timing of completion of the various internal, organizational and other steps in the spinoff transaction. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "predicts," "goals," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," "commit," "forecast," "tracking," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's proposed plan to spin off its eye health business, including the expected benefits and costs of the spinoff transaction, the expected timing of completion of the spinoff transaction and its terms, the Company's ability to complete the spinoff transaction considering the various conditions to the completion of the spinoff transaction (some of which are outside the Company's control, including conditions related to regulatory matters and a possible shareholder vote, if applicable), that market or other conditions are no longer favorable to completing the transaction, that any shareholder, stock exchange, regulatory or other approval (if required) is not obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, business disruption during the pendency of or following the spinoff transaction, diversion of management time on the spinoff transaction-related issues, retention of existing management team members, the reaction of customers and other parties to the spinoff transaction, the qualification of the spinoff transaction as a tax-free transaction for Canadian and/or U.S. federal income tax purposes (including whether or not an advance ruling from either or both of the Canada Revenue Agency and the Internal Revenue Service will be sought or obtained), potential dis-synergy costs between the spun off entity and the remainder of Bausch Health, the ultimate product mix between Bausch + Lomb and the Company, the impact of the spinoff transaction on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties, general economic conditions, conditions in the markets Bausch Health is engaged in, behavior of customers, suppliers and competitors, technological developments and legal and regulatory rules affecting Bausch Health's business. Furthermore, there are several important internal and external considerations, approvals and conditions that will drive the ultimate timing and structure of any spinoff transaction, including, but not limited to, consideration of one-time costs; capital market conditions; determination of the pro forma capitalizations of Bausch + Lomb and the Company; final approval by the Company's Board of Directors; receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; tax considerations, including receipt of any applicable opinions and/or rulings with respect to the Canadian and U.S. federal income tax treatment of the transaction; and compliance with U.S. and Canadian securities laws and stock exchange rules and any shareholder vote requirements that may be applicable. In addition, certain material factors and assumptions have been applied in making these forward-lookingstatements, including assumptions that the risks and uncertainties outlined above will not cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-lookingstatements. Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may also be found in the Company's filings described above. If any of these assumptions are incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-lookingstatements. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-lookingstatements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-lookingstatements. In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that any spinoff transaction will occur at all, or that any spinoff will occur on the terms and timelines anticipated y the Company. These forward- looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-lookingstatements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law. Non-GAAP Information To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including CAGRs (Compound Annual Growth Rates), which have been calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. Management uses some of these non-GAAP measures as key metrics in the evaluation of Company performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors and, in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors. However, these measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the appendix hereto. 2 1. Compound Annual Growth Rate. Update on 3Q20 Business Recovery 3 Bausch + Lomb/International Update Bausch + Lomb U.S. Vision Care Dollar % Change Year-Over-Year (Field Consumption)1 60% Average Weekly Average Weekly Average Weekly Change +26% Change -33% Change +8% 40% 20% 0% -20% -40% -60% Jan-20Feb-20Mar-20 Apr-20May-20May-20Jun-20 Jul-20Aug-20 VYZULTA® TRx Trend3 4,000 3,000 2,000 Limited negative impact due to COVID 1,000 - Jan-18 Jun-18 Nov-18 Apr-19 Sep-19 Feb-20 Jul-20 Stellaris Elite™ Procedures in U.S. Performed Since Beginning of 2020 (data collected via eyeTelligence which accounts for ~25% of the Stellaris Elite™ systems within the U.S. market) ~95% pre-COVID levels in U.S.2 Jan-20 Mar-20 May-20 Jul-20 Sep-20 LUMIFY®: Weekly Sales Trend4 Returning to pre-COVID levels Apr-18 Aug-18 Dec-18 Apr-19 Aug-19 Dec-19 Apr-20 Aug-20 1. Internal field consumption sales data. 4 2. % reflects rolling 4 week recovery to pre-COVID average procedures. 3. IQVIA NPA weekly. 4. MULO (IRI), COS (Costco Database), Amazon (Edge by Ascential), Walgreens.com (Walgreens Collaboration Solution), CVS.com (CVS CMG), Target.com (RSI), Walmart.com (Retail Link). Data Ending 08-30-20. Salix Update XIFAXAN® TRx Year Over Year1 Average Weekly Average Weekly Change +5% Change -7% 10% 5% 0% -5%-10%-15% -20% Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Jul-20 Sep-20 TRULANCE® TRx Trend1 +50% 6,000 year-over-year growth 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 - Nov-17 Apr-18 Sep-18 Feb-19 Jul-19 Dec-19 May-20 Oct-20 TRULANCE ® TRULANCE ® Same Week Prior Year 5 XIFAXAN®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201 166,810 158,814 First 10 Weeks First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 in 3Q20 RELISTOR®: TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201 14,470 13,882 First 10 Weeks First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 in 3Q20 1. IQVIA NPA weekly. Ortho Dermatologics Update JUBLIA®: NBRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2 22,594 15,045 First 10 Weeks First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 in 3Q20 JUBLIA®:TRx First 10 Weeks in 2Q20 vs. First 10 Weeks in 3Q201,2 68,483 56,581 Thermage® Revenue Change Year-Over-Year 130% 100% 70% 40% 10% -20% Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 Feb-20 Apr-20 Jun-20 Aug-20 DUOBRII®: New to Brand (NBRx) Trend - Dermatologist Specialty Only3 Jan-20 Mar-20 May-20 Jul-20 Sep-20 First 10 Weeks First 10 Weeks DUOBRII ® ENSTILAR ® OTEZLA® in 2Q20 in 3Q20 6 1. IQVIA NPA weekly. U.S. only. IQVIA Patient Insights - New To Brand; trademarks are property of respective owners. Update on Spinoff Announcement 7 Spinoff at a Glance1 Unlock value across our two attractive businesses as soon as possible Key Objectives Create two highly attractive but dissimilar businesses Internal Organizational Design / Structure to be completed within the next 12 months Capitalization Structure timing to be determined Dis-Synergies ~$150M ~60% allocated to Bausch + Lomb and ~40% allocated to BHC Bausch + Lomb Leverage BHC Leverage Targeting ~4x at time of spin Targeting ~5.5x at time of spin 8 1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements. Progress of Key Activities1 Internal Organizational Design / Structure to be completed within the next 12 months Finalize product segmentation 4Q20 Carve out Bausch + Lomb and segmentation reporting 1Q21 Establish legal operating model 1Q21 Announce leadership teams 1Q21 Separation of corporate functions and IT systems 3Q21 Carve out financials/SEC filing preparation 3Q21 Capitalization Structure Finalize capitalization structures To be determined Exploring all opportunities to expedite leverage improvement 9 1. The Company remains in the initial phase of planning the proposed spinoff transaction. As such, there are considerations, approvals and conditions that will determine the ultimate timing and structure of this transaction and the information in this presentation relating to the proposed spinoff transaction is preliminary and may change as the transaction progresses. These changes may be material. Please see Slide 2 - Forward Looking Statements. Bausch + Lomb Fully integrated, pure play eye-health company built on the iconic Bausch + Lomb brand and long history of innovation 2019 Pro Forma Revenue $3.7 Billion1,2 enVista IOL Stellaris 10 Numbers currently under review and subject to change. Estimated~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx. Global Consumer $1,441M ~4% • Estimated 196M people will have AMD5 in 2020, increasing to 288M in 20406 2019 Pro Forma 2017-2019 • Overall prevalence of dry eye Revenue1,2 Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3,4 disease in patients of 40 years and older was found to be 54.3%7 Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue 12% 15% Ocuvite® + PreserVision® 22% 16% renu ® U.S. and Canada Europe and Russia 9% Biotrue® Multi-Purpose Solution Asia Pacific 7% Artelac® Rest of World Boston Solutions 28% 44% 5% Lumify® 38% 4% All Other Numbers currently under review and subject to change. Estimated ~$10M to shift from Bausch + Lomb to BHC, driven by product shifts from Consumer to International Rx. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. 11 4. See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information. 5. Age-related macular degeneration. 6. https://www.iapb.org/knowledge/what-is-avoidable-blindness/age-related-macular-degeneration/. 7. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4738658/. Global Vision Care $848M ~7% ~125M 2019 Pro Forma 2017-2019 people globally with vision impairment due to refractive error Revenue1 Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3 that has gone unaddressed4 Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue 2% SofLens ® 5% 3% 12% BioTrue ® ONEday 47% U.S. and Canada 34% Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® Europe and Russia 13% PureVision® 32% Asia Pacific LacelleTM Rest of World Boston® GP Lens5 15% 16% 21% All Other 1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change. 12 2. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. 3. See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information. 4. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment. 5. Gas permeable. Global Ophtho Rx $761M ~6% ~7M 2019 Pro Forma 2017-2019 Pro Forma Revenue people globally with vision impairment due to Glaucoma that Revenue1,2 CAGR1,2,3,4 CAGR includes ~$20M has gone unaddressed5 headwind from LOEs Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue 16% 7% 5% 72% 13 17% U.S. and Canada Europe and Russia 7% Asia Pacific 52% 7% Rest of World 5% 4% 4% 4% Numbers currently under review and subject to change. Estimated~$120M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx. See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment. Lotemax ® Minims ® Prolensa ® Vyzulta ® Tobramycin/Dexamethasone Besivance® Latanoprost All Other Global Surgical $698M ~4% ~65M 2019 Pro Forma 2017-2019 people globally with vision impairment due to cataracts that Revenue1 Pro Forma Revenue CAGR1,2,3 has gone unaddressed4 Geographic Mix by FY19 Revenue Product/Franchise Mix by FY19 Revenue 18% 9% 14% U.S. and Canada Europe and Russia 11% 45% 33% Asia Pacific Rest of World 10% Anterior Disposables Posterior Disposables Akreos® Advanced Optics Instruments Viscoelastic 40% 9% EnVista® 6% 5% 14 1. Numbers currently under review and subject to change. 2. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. 3. See Slide 2 and Appendix for further non-GAAP information. 4. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blindness-and-visual-impairment. All Other BHC (Remaining Business) Dentistry Generics 2% 6% Neuro International and Other 23% 15% Global Solta 4% Ortho Dermatologics 8% Salix Revenue 42% Diversified pharmaceutical company with leading positions in gastroenterology, aesthetics/dermatology, neurology and international pharmaceuticals 2019 Pro Forma Revenue $4.9 Billion1,2 15 Numbers currently under review and subject to change. Estimated ~$110M to shift from BHC to Bausch + Lomb, mainly driven by product shifts from Generics to Global Ophtho Rx. Appendix 16 CAGR3 Reconciliation 2019 2017 Adjusted Adjusted Pro Changes Pro Forma Forma Pro in Revenue Revenue CAGR% Forma Exchange (Non- Pro Forma Divestitures and (Non- (Non- Revenues Rates (1) GAAP) (2) Revenues Discontinuations GAAP) (2) GAAP) (3) Global Vision Care 848 16 864 752 (3) 749 7% Global Surgical 698 14 712 677 (14) 663 4% Global Consumer Products 1,441 37 1,478 1,512 (156) 1,356 4% Global Ophtho Rx 761 10 771 685 - 685 6% The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period. To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non- GAAP financial measures, refer to slide 2 and to this Appendix. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for 2019 is calculated as pro forma revenue adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates. Adjusted pro forma revenue (non-GAAP) for the comparable prior period is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period. Compound Annual Growth Rate calculated on a constant currency basis excluding divestures & discontinuations. 17 Non-GAAPAppendix Description of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non -GAAP financial measures, as follows. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures. Accordingly, our non -GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) As used in this presentation, Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is the compound annual growth rate in GAAP Revenue with the following adjustments: (i) it has been calculated on a constant currency basis (adjusted for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues) and (ii) it excludes the revenues associated with divestures and discontinuations. These adjustments are determined as follows: Constant Currency : Although changes in foreign currency exchange rates are part of our business, they are not within management's control. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business. The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.

: Although changes in foreign currency exchange rates are part of our business, they are not within management's control. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, however, can mask positive or negative trends in the business. The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period. Divestitures and discontinuations: In order to present period-over-period revenues on a comparable basis, revenues associated with divestitures and discontinuations are adjusted to include only revenues from those businesses and assets owned during all periods. Accordingly, the CAGRs exclude from the prior periods, all revenues attributable to each divestiture and discontinuance during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period. Please also see the reconciliation in this Appendix for further information as to how this non - GAAP measure is calculated for the periods presented. 18 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

