Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

(BHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-08-31 pm EDT
5.985 USD   +16.89%
01:27pBausch Health Shares Rise After Company Begins Exchange Offer for Notes
DJ
11:58aS&P Downgrades Bausch Health After Announcement Of Distressed Exchange; Up 15.6%
MT
11:07aTSX slips on sell-off in energy stocks, downbeat GDP data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bausch Health Shares Rise After Company Begins Exchange Offer for Notes

08/31/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Bausch Health Cos. shares were higher Wednesday afternoon after the Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company said that it has begun offers to exchange existing senior notes for up to $4 billion of new notes.

At 1:03 p.m. EDT, shares were trading nearly 16% higher at C$7.77.

On Tuesday, Bausch Health said that the new notes will include up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 11% first lien secured notes due 2028 and up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount of new 14.00% second lien secured notes due 2030 as well as $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 9% senior secured notes due 2028.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1326ET

All news about BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
01:27pBausch Health Shares Rise After Company Begins Exchange Offer for Notes
DJ
11:58aS&P Downgrades Bausch Health After Announcement Of Distressed Exchange; Up 15.6%
MT
11:07aTSX slips on sell-off in energy stocks, downbeat GDP data
RE
08:21aBAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
05:43aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Look to -2-
DJ
08/30Bausch Health Announces Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Existing ..
PR
08/23Fitch Maintains Negative Rating Watch on Bausch Health, Maintains Bausch + Lomb on Rati..
MT
08/22Toronto Stocks Fall; Valens Shares Drop After Sundial Growers C$138 Million Takeover De..
DJ
08/22Bausch Health Says Continuing Process Toward Separating Bausch + Lomb
MT
08/22BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 197 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 20 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 848 M 1 848 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,77x
EV / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Bausch Health Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,12 $
Average target price 13,25 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Appio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph C. Papa Director
John Alfred Paulson Chairman
Tage Ramakrishna Chief Medical Officer, President-R&D
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.-81.46%1 848
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.05%427 058
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.16%291 742
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.54%266 801
PFIZER, INC.-22.35%257 326
NOVO NORDISK A/S8.12%242 615