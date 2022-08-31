Bausch Health Shares Rise After Company Begins Exchange Offer for Notes

By Adriano Marchese

Bausch Health Cos. shares were higher Wednesday afternoon after the Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company said that it has begun offers to exchange existing senior notes for up to $4 billion of new notes.

At 1:03 p.m. EDT, shares were trading nearly 16% higher at C$7.77.

On Tuesday, Bausch Health said that the new notes will include up to $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 11% first lien secured notes due 2028 and up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount of new 14.00% second lien secured notes due 2030 as well as $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of new 9% senior secured notes due 2028.

