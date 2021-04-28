Log in
    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

(BHC)
Bausch Health : exploring potential sale of eye-care business - Bloomberg News

04/28/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian drugmaker Bausch Health Companies Inc is exploring a potential sale of its eye-care business, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Bausch had last year said it was spinning off its eye-care unit, Bausch + Lomb, into a separate publicly listed company, seven years after acquiring it for nearly $9 billion.

The unit includes eye-health products like contact lenses and surgical devices. Its Bausch + Lomb segment raked in $1.24 billion in the fourth quarter.

The drugmaker has not made a final decision yet and could still opt to spin off or keep the business, the Bloomberg report said.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

It has had calls from activist investor Glenview Capital Management for Bausch to spin-off Bausch + Lomb by year-end.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 670 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 562 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -744x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 114 M 11 114 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
EV / Sales 2022 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 21 600
Free-Float 97,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 35,12 $
Last Close Price 31,25 $
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph C. Papa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Appio President & Co-Head-Bausch Lomb International
Paul S. Herendeen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tage Ramakrishna Chief Medical Officer, President-R&D
Robert N. Power Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.50.24%11 114
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.69%429 605
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.21%288 099
PFIZER, INC.5.08%214 480
ABBVIE INC.4.00%196 672
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.43%195 821
