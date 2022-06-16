Log in
    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

(BHC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
7.280 USD   -7.14%
Bausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO
RE
05:38pBausch Health Suspends Planned IPO of Solta Medical Business
MT
05:36pBausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO
RE
Bausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO

06/16/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
June 16 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc said on Thursday it was suspending plans for the initial public offering of its unit Solta Medical due to challenging market conditions.

It has been a gloomy year for U.S. capital markets, with IPO-bound Reddit Inc and Mobileye, the self-driving car unit of Intel Corp, facing challenges.

The Ukraine conflict and fears over the Federal Reserve's policy tightening have in recent months forced several companies to postpone or shelve their plans to go public in the United States.

Bausch, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said it would revisit alternative paths for medical aesthetics company Solta in future.

In August, Bausch announced plans to pursue an IPO of Solta in a bid to shed non-core assets and cut down debt.

The Canadian company's debt piled up due to aggressive deal-making under former Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson.

The company's eye-care unit, Bausch + Lomb, was recently listed in the United States and Canada. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. -7.14% 7.28 Delayed Quote.-71.60%
INTEL CORPORATION -3.39% 37.34 Delayed Quote.-26.35%
Analyst Recommendations on BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -82,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 632 M 2 632 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Bausch Health Companies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,84 $
Average target price 26,30 $
Spread / Average Target 235%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert N. Power Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Appio President & Director
Joseph C. Papa Chairman
Tage Ramakrishna Chief Medical Officer, President-R&D
Thomas Warren Ross Lead Independent Director
