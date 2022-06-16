Bausch Health suspends plans for Solta IPO

June 16 (Reuters) - Bausch Health Companies Inc
said on Thursday it was suspending plans for the initial public
offering of its unit Solta Medical due to challenging market
conditions.
It has been a gloomy year for U.S. capital markets, with
IPO-bound Reddit Inc and Mobileye, the self-driving car unit of
Intel Corp, facing challenges.
The Ukraine conflict and fears over the Federal Reserve's
policy tightening have in recent months forced several companies
to postpone or shelve their plans to go public in the United
States.
Bausch, previously known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, said it
would revisit alternative paths for medical aesthetics company
Solta in future.
In August, Bausch announced plans to pursue an IPO of Solta
in a bid to shed non-core assets and cut down debt.
The Canadian company's debt piled up due to aggressive
deal-making under former Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson.
The company's eye-care unit, Bausch + Lomb, was
recently listed in the United States and Canada.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)