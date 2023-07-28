Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (“Bausch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 4, 2023, Bausch released its first quarter 2023 financial results, revealing negative earnings, indicating further delay of its B+L spinoff share distribution, which had been originally scheduled for May 2022. Analysts claimed that the probability of a distribution was now less than 50% and unlikely to occur in the near term.

On this news, Bausch’s stock price fell $1.51, or 25.3%, to close at $5.89 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

