  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHC   CA0717341071

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.

(BHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:08 2022-06-24 pm EDT
8.645 USD   +18.91%
11:48aBausch Health Appoints John Paulson Chair After Joseph Papa Resigns; Shares Rise
MT
10:19aBausch Health names hedge fund manager John Paulson as chairperson
AQ
10:10aToronto index rebounds on tech, healthcare boost
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto Stocks Sharply Higher; Bausch Health Rises After Chairman Papa Resignation, Paulson Appointment

06/24/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were sharply higher midday Friday, in step with global markets, with all Canadian sectors higher led by health technology and energy. Shares in Bausch Health Cos. rose after the company said Chairman Joseph Papa resigned from the board of directors, effective immediately.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 1.8% at 19060.14 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 1.7% to 1158.49.

Bausch Health shares were 17% higher at C$11.05 after it said after markets closed Thursday that John Paulson was appointed to the board to fill the vacancy and will serve as chairman.


Other market movers:

Shares in Argonaut Gold Inc. fell 7.9% to C$0.53 after the company said it is seeking an exemption from shareholder approval to raise 195 million Canadian dollars, or US$150 million, by way of a marketed offering of its shares that could lead to its delisting from the Toronto Stock Exchange.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1220ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARGONAUT GOLD INC. -3.51% 0.55 Delayed Quote.-76.25%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 17.88% 8.575 Delayed Quote.-73.67%
GOLD 0.10% 1826 Delayed Quote.0.40%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -34,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 261 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -76,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 628 M 2 628 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 95,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Appio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert N. Power Chairman
Tage Ramakrishna Chief Medical Officer, President-R&D
Thomas Warren Ross Lead Independent Director
Argeris N. Karabelas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC.-73.67%2 552
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.73%462 443
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.03%276 070
PFIZER, INC.-16.90%275 327
ABBVIE INC.10.38%260 755
ROCHE HOLDING AG-19.20%259 627