Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on May 29, 2024. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Against Broker Non-Votes Nathalie Bernier 344,550,519 28,790 3,089,749 Gary Hu 344,514,922 64,387 3,089,749 Brett Icahn 344,321,103 258,206 3,089,749 Sarah B. Kavanagh 343,504,035 1,075,274 3,089,749 Karen L. Ling 344,545,858 33,451 3,089,749 John A. Paulson 344,406,744 172,565 3,089,749 Russel C. Robertson 344,472,819 106,490 3,089,749 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 344,356,329 222,980 3,089,749 Brenton L. Saunders 344,497,635 81,674 3,089,749 Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D. 344,353,602 225,707 3,089,749

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, approved an amendment and restatement of the Bausch + Lomb Corporation 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.

