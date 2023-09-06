Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that it has disclosed certain historical and pro forma financial information with respect to its proposed acquisition of XIIDRA (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% and certain other ophthalmology assets (“Acquisition”) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile. In connection with the Acquisition, as previously disclosed, Bausch + Lomb anticipates incurring indebtedness (expected to be comprised principally of an incremental term loan and the issuance of senior secured notes), which is discussed in further detail in its Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed Acquisition and the anticipated indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the Acquisition, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include risks and uncertainties respecting the XIIDRA acquisition, including uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of that transaction; the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of that transaction may not be satisfied or waived; the effect of the announcement or pendency of that transaction on Bausch + Lomb’s ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and other business partners; the impact of the transaction if consummated on Bausch + Lomb’s business, financial position and results of operations; risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb’s ongoing business operations; Bausch + Lomb’s ability to finance the transaction as anticipated, the terms of such financing and risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt expected to be incurred to finance such transaction; and risks that Bausch + Lomb may not realize the expected benefits of that transaction on a timely basis or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

