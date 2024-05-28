15 ePosters and In-Person Presentations Will Include Clinical Data on Blink™ NutriTears® Supplement for Dry Eyes, Blink® Triple Care Lubricating Eye Drops and MIEBO® (Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the presentation of 12 ePosters during the American Optometric Association (AOA) Optometry’s Meeting ePoster Session, taking place virtually May 29-30, 2024. The company will also have three live presentations and host nine education events during the in-person meeting, taking place in Nashville June 19-22, 2024.

The OnDemand ePosters will feature new data on the early adoption of MIEBO and real-world patient experiences with Bausch + Lomb INFUSE® Multifocal silicone hydrogel daily disposable contact lenses. An evaluation of the performance of Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution among two different patient demographics – soft contact lens wearers who are also frequent gamers and users planning to stop wearing lenses due to discomfort – will also be highlighted.

The live, in-person presentations will include clinical data evaluating Blink NutriTears clinically proven nutritional supplement for dry eyes*, which was selected by AOA as one of the top five Optometry’s Meeting abstracts. Two other presentations will showcase clinical evaluation data for Blink Triple Care Lubricating Eye Drops, the first and only over-the-counter eye drop with both hyaluronate and a nano-emulsion lipid in the unique formula.

The complete list of scientific ePosters and live presentations, as well as details for the featured education events, is as follows:

e-Poster Presentations

“A Multi-country Assessment of Satisfaction with a Spherical Silicone Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lens Among New Contact Lens Wearers and Their Eyecare Professionals.” Reindel et al.

Reindel et al. “Comparison of Clinical Studies from the US and India of a Multi-Ingredient Oral Supplement.” Gioia et al.

Gioia et al. “Early Adoption and Utilization of Perfluorohexyloctane for Dry Eye Disease.” Alexander et al.

Alexander et al. “Evaluation of the Efficacy of a Novel Preservative-Free Formulation of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution.” Evans et al.

Evans et al. “Evaluation of the Safety of a Novel Preservative-Free Formulation of Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution.” Evans et al.

Evans et al. “Frequent Gamers Tag a Novel Contact Lens Solution with High Satisfaction” Shahidi et al.

Shahidi et al. “Improvement in Non-Invasive Tear Break-Up Time after Instillation of One Drop of Brimonidine Tartrate 0.025%.” Moore et al.

Moore et al. “Ocular Vasoconstrictors: Does Mechanism of Action Make a Difference?” Moore et al.

Moore et al. “On the Verge of Dropout: An In-Home Use Test of a Novel Contact Lens Solution Among Planned Replacement Contact Lens Wearers.” Shahidi et al.

Shahidi et al. “Patient Performance Assessment with Multifocal Toric Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses.” Rah et al.

Rah et al. “Patient-reported Instillation Comfort and Eyedrop Acceptability of Perfluorohexyloctane Ophthalmic Solution in Pivotal Clinical Studies.” Cunningham et al.

Cunningham et al. “Real-world Evaluation of a Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Multifocal Contact Lens.” Rah et al.

Live Presentations

“Clinical Evaluation of a Novel Lipid-Containing Eye Drop.” Coats et al.

Coats et al. “Clinical Evaluation of a Multi-Ingredient Oral Supplement on Dry Eye Symptoms and Tear Volume.” Gioia et al.

Gioia et al. “Comparison of a Novel Lipid Nano-Emulsion Eye Drop with an Existing Lubricating Eye Drop.” Coats et al.

Featured Education Events

Wednesday, June 19

“Showcasing Inflammation and IOP Control with Bausch + Lomb”

6:30 p.m. CDT at The Palm (140 5th Avenue South, Nashville, Tenn.)

Nora Lee Cothran, OD, FAAO, and Walter Whitley, OD, FAAO, will discuss the benefits of using LOTEMAX® SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), 0.38%, and VYZULTA® (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%. Register in advance.



Thursday, June 20

“Showcasing Inflammation and IOP Control with Bausch + Lomb”

8:00-9:00 a.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; room #104AB)

Richard Madonna, OD, and Justin Schweitzer, OD, will discuss the benefits of using LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), 0.38%, and VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%.



“NEW Breakthrough Supplement for Dry Eyes from Bausch + Lomb: Blink NutriTears”

12:00-1:00 p.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; room #104AB)

Selina McGee, OD, FAAO, and Julie Poteet, OD, will lead a conversation on the new Blink NutriTears, a breakthrough, nutritional daily supplement for dry eyes.



“Current Thinking in Dry Eye Disease: Contemporary Perspectives on a Complex Condition”

6:30-8:30 p.m. CDT at Morton’s Steakhouse (618 Church Street, Nashville, Tenn.)

Learn about MIEBO, the first and only prescription eye drop that directly targets tear evaporation, as well as XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution), 5%, the only nonsteroid anti-inflammatory prescription eye drop that can start to deliver dry eye symptom relief in just two weeks.1-2 Register in advance.



“A NightCap in Nashville with Blink NutriTears”

8:00-10:30 p.m. (presentation at 9:00 p.m. CDT) at The Bell Tower (400th Ave. S, Nashville, Tenn.)

Join Cecelia Koetting, OD, FAAO, to lean about Blink NutriTears clinically proven nutritional supplement for dry eyes.



Friday, June 21

“Rethinking Dry Eye Disease: A Contemporary Approach to a Complex Condition”

8:00-9:00 a.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; room #104AB)

Cecelia Koetting, OD, FAAO, and Nathan Lighthizer, OD, FAAO, will discuss the benefits of and differences between MIEBO and XIIDRA.



“The Science of Eye Beauty with LUMIFY EYE ILLUMINATIONS™”

12:40-1:00 p.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; Exhibit Hall, Eye Talks Stage)

Join Selina McGee, OD, FAAO, to learn about LUMIFY EYE ILLUMINATIONS, a clinically proven specialty eye care line.



Saturday, June 22

“A Family of Eye Care Products with Innovations for Every Stage of Life”

9:00-10:00 a.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; room #104AB)

Selina McGee, OD, FAAO, Mitch Ibach, OD, FAAO, and John Womack, OD, will share practical patient cases using products from across the Bausch + Lomb consumer, vision care and pharmaceutical portfolios.



“The Puzzle of Dry Eye: Targeted Approaches to a Multifactorial Condition”

12:00-1:00 p.m. CDT at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, Tenn.; room #104AB)

Learn about the complex dry eye puzzle, Blink NutriTears, as well as MIEBO and XIIDRA.

AOA’s Celebration of Optometry Event

Additionally, Bausch + Lomb is the title sponsor of AOA’s Celebration of Optometry event, taking place at FGL House (120 3rd Ave South, Nashville, Tenn.) at 7 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 21. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about Bausch + Lomb’s latest innovations, including Bausch + Lomb INFUSE® for Astigmatism and Blink NutriTears.

Important Safety Information for MIEBO

INDICATION

MIEBO (perfluorohexyloctane ophthalmic solution) is used to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Patients should remove contact lenses before using MIEBO and wait for at least 30 minutes before reinserting.

It is important for patients to use MIEBO exactly as prescribed.

It is not known if MIEBO is safe and effective in children under the age of 18.

The most common eye side effect seen in studies was blurred vision (1% to 3 % of patients reported blurred vision and eye redness).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information for MIEBO.

WHAT IS XIIDRA?

XIIDRA (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% is a prescription eye drop used to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use XIIDRA if you are allergic to any of its ingredients. Seek medical care immediately if you get any symptoms of an allergic reaction.

The most common side effects of XIIDRA include eye irritation, discomfort or blurred vision when the drops are applied to the eyes, and an unusual taste sensation.

To help avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution, do not touch the container tip to your eye or any surface. If you wear contact lenses, remove them before using XIIDRA and wait for at least 15 minutes before placing them back in your eyes.

It is not known if XIIDRA is safe and effective in children under 17 years of age.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Click here for full Prescribing Information for XIIDRA.

Important Safety Information for LOTEMAX SM

INDICATION

LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel) 0.38% is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

LOTEMAX SM, as with other ophthalmic corticosteroids, is contraindicated in most viral diseases of the cornea and conjunctiva including epithelial herpes simplex keratitis (dendritic keratitis), vaccinia, and varicella, and also in mycobacterial infection of the eye and fungal diseases of ocular structures.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may result in glaucoma with damage to the optic nerve, defects in visual acuity and fields of vision. Steroids should be used with caution in the presence of glaucoma. If LOTEMAX SM is used for 10 days or longer, IOP should be monitored.

Use of corticosteroids may result in posterior subcapsular cataract formation.

The use of steroids after cataract surgery may delay healing and increase the incidence of bleb formation. In those with diseases causing thinning of the cornea or sclera, perforations have been known to occur with the use of topical steroids. The initial prescription and renewal of the medication order should be made by a physician only after examination of the patient with the aid of magnification such as slit lamp biomicroscopy and, where appropriate, fluorescein staining.

Prolonged use of corticosteroids may suppress the host response and thus increase the hazard of secondary ocular infections. In acute purulent conditions, steroids may mask infection or enhance existing infections.

Employment of a corticosteroid medication in the treatment of patients with a history of herpes simplex requires great caution. Use of ocular steroids may prolong the course and may exacerbate the severity of many viral infections of the eye (including herpes simplex).

Fungal infections of the cornea are particularly prone to develop coincidentally with long-term local steroid application. Fungus invasion must be considered in any persistent corneal ulceration where a steroid has been used or is in use. Fungal cultures should be taken when appropriate.

Contact lenses should not be worn when the eyes are inflamed.

There were no treatment-emergent adverse drug reactions that occurred in more than 1% of subjects in the three times daily group compared to vehicle.

Click here for full Prescribing Information for LOTEMAX SM.

Important Safety Information for VYZULTA

INDICATION

VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) 0.024% is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Increased pigmentation of the iris and periorbital tissue (eyelid) can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent.

Gradual changes to eyelashes, including increased length, increased thickness, and number of eyelashes, may occur. These changes are usually reversible upon treatment discontinuation.

Use with caution in patients with a history of intraocular inflammation (iritis/uveitis). VYZULTA should generally not be used in patients with active intraocular inflammation.

Macular edema, including cystoid macular edema, has been reported during treatment with prostaglandin analogs. Use with caution in aphakic patients, in pseudophakic patients with a torn posterior lens capsule, or in patients with known risk factors for macular edema.

There have been reports of bacterial keratitis associated with the use of multiple-dose containers of topical ophthalmic products that were inadvertently contaminated by patients.

Contact lenses should be removed prior to the administration of VYZULTA and may be reinserted 15 minutes after administration.

Most common ocular adverse reactions with incidence ≥2% are conjunctival hyperemia (6%), eye irritation (4%), eye pain (3%), and instillation site pain (2%).

Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

Patients are encouraged to report negative side effects of these prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

