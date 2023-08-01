Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced changes to its executive leadership team including the creation of two new roles. The moves build on a reshuffling announced in early June after Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders, who previously served as CEO from 2010 to 2013, rejoined Bausch + Lomb.

“Seizing the opportunity in front of us means acting swiftly, which is why I’ve been so focused on establishing a refreshed leadership team,” said Saunders. “It’s clear that people see our potential and want to be part of our journey based on the talent we’ve attracted.”

The following individuals will report directly to Saunders, with start dates in August:

Asli Gevgilili, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Gevgilili is currently chief human resources officer at INOVIO Pharmaceuticals and previously held human resources leadership roles at Allergan, Merck and Merrill Lynch.

Al Waterhouse, executive vice president and chief supply chain and operations officer. Waterhouse most recently served as president and CEO of AcuFocus and has held leadership positions at health care and medical device companies, including Abbott Medical Optics, Advanced Medical Optics and PCI Pharma Services.

Jonathon Kellerman will also join Bausch + Lomb in August and be responsible for compliance, privacy and business transformation, serving as chief compliance officer and reporting to Chief Legal Officer Bob Bailey. Kellerman most recently served as a partner leading the health care compliance practice at Boston Consulting Group. He previously served as chief compliance officer at Allergan and led the health care compliance practice at PwC.

Chief Communications Officer T.J. Crawford and Chief Corporate Development and Digital Officer Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D., recently joined the company. Both roles, which are new to Bausch + Lomb, report to Saunders.

Current Chief Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer Dennis Asharin will assume a new role as head of quality, reporting to Waterhouse. Current Chief Human Resources Officer Kelly Webber will step away from the corporate workplace after more than 35 years as an HR professional.

“Kelly will always be part of the Bausch + Lomb turnaround story. I’m particularly grateful for her partnership since I rejoined the company in February and her leadership in an area that was significantly impacted by the pandemic,” continued Saunders.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Bausch + Lomb.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801450394/en/