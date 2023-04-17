Bausch + Lomb Will Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.
Conference Call Details
Date:
|
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Time:
8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/47444
Participant Event Dial-in:
+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)
+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)
Participant Access Code:
937525
Replay Dial-in:
+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)
+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)
Replay Passcode:
47444 (replay available until May 17, 2023)
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
© 2023 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.
