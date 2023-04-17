Advanced search
    BLCO   CA0717051076

BAUSCH + LOMB CORPORATION

(BLCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
16.03 USD   -1.72%
07:05aBausch + Lomb Will Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3
BU
04/14Bausch + Lomb and Heidelberg Engineering Announce the Introduction of SeeLuma Fully Digital Surgical Visualization Platform
AQ
04/14Bausch Health to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on May 4
AQ
Bausch + Lomb Will Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3

04/17/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/47444

Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

937525

Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)

Replay Passcode:

47444 (replay available until May 17, 2023)

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2023
