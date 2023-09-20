Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced its ONE by ONE and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs have been recognized as 2023 Sustainability Award winners by Business Intelligence Group in the “Sustainability Service of the Year” category.

“Millions of people wear contact lenses and use eye care materials every day, but many don’t realize the environmental waste they generate. Our unique recycling programs provide a way for eye care materials to be properly recycled in an environmentally friendly way,” said Amy Butler, vice president, Global Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability, Bausch + Lomb. “This recognition is a testament to our focus on sustainable business practices.”

Used contact lens, eye care and lens care materials are not typically processed in standard recycling facilities due to their small size and the type of plastic used to manufacture them. As a result, they can end up in landfills or waterways and contribute to plastic pollution.

Bausch + Lomb's ONE by ONE Recycling program, launched in 2016, and the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program, launched in 2021, make it possible to properly recycle used contact lens, eye care and lens care items. As of August 2023, the programs have recycled a total of 73.8 million units, or 445,600 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials, which is nearly equivalent to the weight of the Statue of Liberty.

To learn more about the ONE by ONE Recycling and Biotrue Eye Care Recycling programs, visit https://www.bausch.com/environmental-social-governance/recycling/.

About the ONE by ONE Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE Recycling program is the first and only sponsored contact lens recycling program in the United States. This award-winning program collects used contact lenses, top foil and opened plastic blister packs from any brand and is available to contact lens wearers and eye care professionals. Nearly 13,100 eye care practices are registered as official recycling centers of the program. To participate, contact lens wearers can bring their used contact lenses and packaging to one of these practices, which collects the used lens materials in a custom recycling bin provided by Bausch + Lomb. Once the bin is filled, the optometry practice ships the materials to TerraCycle for proper recycling using a Bausch + Lomb pre-paid shipping label.

About the Biotrue Eye Care Recycling Program

The Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Eye Care Recycling program is the first and only eye care recycling program in the United States. This program allows consumers who participate to properly recycle all brands of their eye drop single dose units, lens cases and lens solution caps (lens solution bottles can be recycled through standard recycling), as well as Biotrue Hydration Boost lubricant eye drops multi-dose bottles. Once consumers collect these items, they can be mailed to TerraCycle using a pre-paid shipping label. When the waste arrives at the TerraCycle facility, it is cleaned and melted into hard plastic pellets that can be used to make new recycled products.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

