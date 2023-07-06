Brent Saunders is Bausch + Lomb's chief executive officer. "Bausch + Lomb Buys Blink Eye Drop From J&J for $106.5M" at 7:23 a.m. ET misspelled his first name as Brett.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01:57:47 2023-07-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|19.38 USD
|-2.02%
|+1.46%
|+25.47%
|07:38pm
|Correction to Bausch + Lomb Buys Blink Eye Drop
|DJ
|01:43pm
|Bausch + Lomb Expands OTC Product Line with Acquisition of Blink Eye Drops
|MT
Brent Saunders is Bausch + Lomb's chief executive officer. "Bausch + Lomb Buys Blink Eye Drop From J&J for $106.5M" at 7:23 a.m. ET misspelled his first name as Brett.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|162.14 USD
|-0.41%
|-1.17%
|455 B $
|76.29 USD
|-0.40%
|+3.35%
|-
|71.62 USD
|-0.44%
|+3.32%
|-
|19.46 USD
|-1.62%
|+1.46%
|6 933 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+25.47%
|6 933 M $
|-14.83%
|7 727 M $
|+10.75%
|7 973 M $
|-3.13%
|5 795 M $
|-24.18%
|5 774 M $
|+20.65%
|8 263 M $
|-0.80%
|5 484 M $
|+77.60%
|8 571 M $
|-13.67%
|5 269 M $
|+8.45%
|8 858 M $