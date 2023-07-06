Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a Canada-based global eye health company. The Company operates in three reportable segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical segment. The Vision Care segment includes both a contact lens business and a consumer eye care business that consists of contact lens care products, over-the-counter (OTC) eye drops and eye vitamins. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment consists of a broad line of proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments and treatments for a number of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment consists of medical device equipment, consumables, instruments and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal and vitreous and retinal eye conditions, which includes delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment and other surgical instruments and devices necessary for cataract surgery.