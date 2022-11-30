Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Bausch + Lomb Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    BLCO   CA0717051076

BAUSCH + LOMB CORPORATION

(BLCO)
11:12 2022-11-30 am EST
14.72 USD   +1.10%
08:29aBausch Health Announced Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb Under Bausch Health Debt Documents; Shares Up 6.3% In US Pre-Market Trade
MT
07:57aBausch Health Announces the Unrestricting of Bausch + Lomb under Bausch Health Debt Covenants
AQ
11/29Bausch + Lomb's Biotrue Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution Receives Award
MT
RKS WINS MAJOR RULING: FRAUDULENT TRANSFER CLAIMS AGAINST BAUSCH HEALTH, BAUSCH + LOMB WILL MOVE FORWARD

11/30/2022 | 11:03am EST
NOVEMBER 30, 2022

--News Direct--

In an important step in protecting their clients' interests and preventing Bausch Health Companies ("Bausch Health") from putting the assets of Bausch + Lomb ("B+L") beyond the reach of judgment creditors through a corporate spin-off, Rolnick Kramer Sadighi LLP ("RKS") has secured a vital legal ruling that will allow their clients to pursue fraudulent transfer claims against Bausch Health and B+L in New Jersey state court. United States District Judge Michael A. Shipp granted RKS's motion to remand their clients' fraudulent transfer action against Bausch Health and B+L back to state court, holding that Bausch Health and B+L had improperly removed the action to federal court earlier this year. In removing the action, the defendants purported to rely on a 1998 federal law (the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act or "SLUSA"), which was designed by Congress to prevent securities fraud strike suits from being filed in state court. Defendants argued that SLUSA barred Plaintiffs' fraudulent transfer claims. Judge Shipp agreed with RKS that SLUSA does not apply to RKS's clients' declaratory judgment action brought pursuant to New Jersey's fraudulent transfer statute because: (i) the relief RKS seeks on behalf of its clients is a declaration that the spin-off is voidable, such that they may continue to look to B+L's assets to satisfy their claims against Bausch Health; and (ii) securities fraud is not a factual predicate of the fraudulent transfer claims. RKS's clients' fraudulent transfer action will now proceed against Bausch Health and B+L in state court. Following this adverse ruling by the Federal District Court, Bausch Health has designated Bausch + Lomb as an unrestricted subsidiary.

About RKS:

Rolnick Kramer Sadighi, LLP (RKS) provides strategic litigation solutions for the investment management community. Launched in 2020, RKS is a premier securities litigation boutique dedicated to serving the investment management industry, including hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity, credit, real estate, and structured finance firms. For more information, visit RKS online: https://www.rksllp.com/.

Contact Details

Arielle Goren

+1 212-717-5863

agoren@kivvit.com

Company Website

https://www.rksllp.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/rks-wins-major-ruling-fraudulent-transfer-claims-against-bausch-health-bausch-lomb-will-move-forward-140596958

*Historical Archives for Predecessor Entities

X You are now leaving the Bausch + Lomb Website

The website you are about to visit is not affiliated with Bausch + Lomb Incorporated. Bausch + Lomb is not responsible for the content, format, maintenance, or policies of the website you are about to enter and does not monitor non-affiliated websites for accuracy. Links to non-affiliated websites are provided as a convenience; they do not constitute an endorsement or support of any programs, products, or services associated with the website.

Cancel Continue

©2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates. MTB.0115.USA.21

All Information and materials on this site pertain to the U.S. only, unless otherwise indicated.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Bausch + Lomb Corp. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 16:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
