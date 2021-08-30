BAVARIA Industries : Letter to Shareholders 2/2021

Dear shareholders, dear business friends,

In the first half of 2021 our net worth rose by 17.5% to EUR 454 million and the net value per share by 18% from EUR 81 to EUR 95 . The DAX share index rose by 13% in the same period. In the first half of the year we bought for EUR 1.5 million 23,277 treasury shares. Without treasury shares the total number of shares outstanding was 4,767,016.

The biggest winners were the Russian Tinkoff Bank (+ 171%) and our Indian stocks (+ 59%) - mainly IT and financial service providers ( e.g. Birlasoft and Shriram City Union). The main losers were Ryman Healthcare (-13%), Gold (-8%) and our Japanese stocks (-1%). 76% of our net worth was invested in shares, a further 9% was invested in gold and cash made up 13%. In the first half of the year, we earned around EUR 73 million with our equity investments - an increase of 27 % based on our beginning balance of EUR 266 million shares. In addition to the increase in value, we earned EUR 0.8 million from disposals of shares and EUR 3.1 million in dividends.

31.12. 20 30.6. 21 YTD % Total Japan 35 32 -1% 7% India 35 56 59% 12% Berkshire 17 21 21% 5% Brederode 17 20 22% 4% Ryman 16 14 -13% 3% Inv . AG TV 18 20 11% 4% Summerset 19 20 4% 4% TCS Group 12 33 171% 7% Grupo Catalana 12 13 12% 3% Fairfax 8 11 33% 2% Biggest Positions 189 241 28% 53% Remaining Stocks 77 104 28% 23% Xetra Gold 44 39 -8% 9% Cash 66 60 13% Operative Companies 10 10 2% Total Portfolio 386 454 17.5% 100% Per Share 80.6 95.2 18.1% Share Buybacks (p.a.) 5.8 1.5 DAX 13,719 15,531 13.2%

In the first half of 2021 we made no new direct investments. We sold a portfolio company ( Azolver ) for a symbolic amount to the former owner.