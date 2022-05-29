Log in
Homepage
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Bavarian Nordic A/S
News
Summary
BAVA
DK0015998017
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
(BAVA)
05/25 10:59:49 am EDT
05/25 10:59:49 am EDT
204.40
DKK
+18.80%
03:13p
Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
GL
05/27
U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
05/27
U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
05/29/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Updated Articles of Association for Bavarian Nordic A/S.
Attachment
Bavarian Nordic - Articles of Association
© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
03:13p
Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
GL
05/27
U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
05/27
U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
05/27
EU To Collectively Buy Vaccine, Antiviral Drug Against Monkeypox
MT
05/27
Britain Buys 20,000 Shots of Smallpox Vaccine from Bavarian Nordic
MT
05/27
Bavarian Nordic signs supply contract for smallpox vaccine as monkeypox cases rise
AQ
05/26
Britain Buys 20,000 Shots of Smallpox Vaccine from Bavarian Nordic
MT
05/25
What vaccines, treatments do we have to combat monkeypox?
RE
05/25
Bavarian Nordic raises sales guidance after monkeypox vaccine order
RE
05/25
Bavarian Nordic Enters First Larger Vaccine Contract with Government in Response to Mon..
GL
Analyst Recommendations on BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
2021
Financials
DKK
USD
Sales 2022
1 678 M
242 M
242 M
Net income 2022
-1 676 M
-241 M
-241 M
Net cash 2022
1 050 M
151 M
151 M
P/E ratio 2022
-8,55x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
14 376 M
2 070 M
2 070 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,94x
EV / Sales 2023
4,04x
Nbr of Employees
830
Free-Float
99,7%
Chart BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Technical analysis trends BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
204,40 DKK
Average target price
355,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target
73,8%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin
President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk
Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze
Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S
-23.96%
2 070
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
5.86%
476 521
PFIZER, INC.
-8.70%
302 483
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
17.11%
291 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-13.00%
281 098
ABBVIE INC.
10.78%
265 067
