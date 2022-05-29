Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Bavarian Nordic A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAVA   DK0015998017

BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S

(BAVA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/25 10:59:49 am EDT
204.40 DKK   +18.80%
03:13pBavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
GL
05/27U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
05/27U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine
RE
Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association

05/29/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Updated Articles of Association for Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 678 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 -1 676 M -241 M -241 M
Net cash 2022 1 050 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 376 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,94x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 830
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 204,40 DKK
Average target price 355,17 DKK
Spread / Average Target 73,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Chaplin President & Chief Executive Officer
Henrik Neilsen Juuel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gerardus Wilhelmus van Odijk Chairman
Laurence de Moerlooze Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Russell Thirsk Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S-23.96%2 070
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.86%476 521
PFIZER, INC.-8.70%302 483
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.11%291 184
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.00%281 098
ABBVIE INC.10.78%265 067