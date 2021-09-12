Log in
Bavarian Nordic A/S : Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

09/12/2021 | 08:22am EDT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 10, 2021 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transactions of the company's shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrik Birk

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of warrants

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 205.80

5,000

DKK 239.60

14,518

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,518

DKK 4.507.512,80

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-08

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Henrik Birk

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Bavarian Nordic A/S

b)

LEI

2138006JCDVYIN6INP51

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0015998017

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 345.28

19,518

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

19,518

DKK 6,739,223.10

e)

Date of the transaction

2021-09-10

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 31 / 2021

Published on September 10, 2021, 17:30 CET

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic A/S published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 12:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
