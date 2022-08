Bavarian Nordic CEO: It's Clear That The Current Monkeypox Vaccine Demand 'Is Exceeding Our Ability To Deliver'

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S:

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: FULLY UNDERSTANDS THE NEED FOR DOSE-SPARING APPROACHES GIVEN LIMITED SUPPLY OF MONKEYPOX VACCINE

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: BUT INTRADERMAL DOSING OF MONKEYPOX VACCINE HAS HIGHER RATE OF LOCAL REACTIONS, WHICH REDUCES NUMBER OF PEOPLE COMING BACK FOR THEIR SECOND DOSE

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: BY THE END OF THIS YEAR, FIRM EXPECTS TO DELIVER ABOUT 4 MILLION DOSES OF MONKEYPOX VACCINE THAT HAVE BEEN NEWLY MANUFACTURED SINCE MAY

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: CO IS TESTING THE VIABILITY OF MONKEYPOX DOSES SENT TO U.S. IN PREVIOUS YEARS THAT HAVE SINCE TECHNICALLY EXPIRED; BUT SO FAR, THERE ARE AROUND HALF A MILLION DOSES THAT ARE STILL WITHIN SHELF LIFE

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: OUR GOAL IS TO REALLY BRING ON ADDITIONAL PARTNERS OR COLLABORATORS WITHIN THE COMING WEEKS

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: WE ARE SUPPLYING THE DEMAND FOR THE MONKEYPOX VACCINE, BUT NOT IN THE TIME FRAME THAT IS INITIALLY REQUESTED

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE DEMAND RIGHT NOW IS FOR DOSES TO DEAL WITH THE CURRENT MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK, BUT COUNTRIES ARE NOW INCREASINGLY ALSO LOOKING AT STOCKPILING

* BAVARIAN NORDIC CEO: I THINK IT'S CLEAR THAT THE CURRENT DEMAND TODAY AS THE OUTBREAK GROWS 'IS EXCEEDING OUR ABILITY TO DELIVER' Further company coverage: (Reporting by Natalie Grover)