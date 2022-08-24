Bavarian Nordic Enters Supply Agreement with PAHO to Support Access to Monkeypox Vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean

Agreement enables PAHO countries to access the vaccine in 2022 through PAHO’s Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 24, 2022 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to facilitate equitable access to the Company’s monkeypox vaccine for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Deliveries of the vaccines are expected to begin in September.

The vaccines will be made available to those countries that participate in PAHO’s Revolving Fund for Access to Vaccines – a technical cooperation mechanism established more than 40 years ago to support national immunization programs, pooling resources from participating PAHO member countries across the Americas to procure vaccines and related supplies.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic said: “Monkeypox is a global health challenge that has prompted health authorities worldwide to respond, and we are pleased to work with PAHO to ensure access to vaccines for its member states in the Americas. With the agreement, we have now helped to secure access to our vaccine in more than 70 countries globally, representing the vast majority of affected regions outside endemic areas. While the global supply is currently limited, we are working diligently to increase our manufacturing capacity and have taken steps to partner with other companies to rapidly produce more vaccines to help combat the outbreak.”

Bavarian Nordic maintains its guidance for 2022 as this order has already been included in the upgraded financial expectations, as communicated on July 18, 2022.

About PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is the specialized health agency for the Americas, and the Regional Office of the Americas of the World Health Organization (WHO). PAHO works with its 35 member countries throughout the region to improve and protect people’s health. To advance these goals, PAHO promotes technical cooperation between countries and works with a number of partners, including governments, civil society organizations and other international agencies.

About the monkeypox vaccine

MVA-BN or Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (marketed as IMVANEX® in Europe, JYNNEOS® in the U.S. and IMVAMUNE® in Canada) is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the U.S. government to ensure supply of a smallpox vaccine for the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines. In addition to smallpox, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada and the European Commission have also approved the vaccine for use against monkeypox as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness. In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of monkeypox, Bavarian Nordic has partnered with several governments and organizations to secure access to the vaccine for at-risk populations and continues expand its manufacturing capacity to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

